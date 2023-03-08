Subscribe
Previous / Pescarolo-like Glickenhaus has strengths to exploit - Dumas
WEC / WEC Sebring Prologue News

WEC Hypercar BoP for first four rounds of 2023 announced

The Hypercar Balance of Performance for the World Endurance Championship from this month’s Sebring 100 Miles season opener until after the Le Mans 24 Hours in June has been revealed.

Gary Watkins
By:
WEC Hypercar BoP for first four rounds of 2023 announced

The BoP published on Wednesday ahead of this weekend’s official two-day WEC pre-season Prologue test at Sebring gives two tables, one for the opening round at the Florida venue on 17 March and one for the subsequent Algarve, Spa and Le Mans events.

A new set of guidelines governing the BoP has been introduced for 2023 when the new LMDhs go up against Le Mans Hypercars in the WEC for the first time, though the document is not in the public domain.

Last year, the BoP between the LMHs could be changed every two rounds based on data accrued if there were enough laps undertaken in dry conditions.

It is understood that now only the balance between the two different types of car will be adjusted if necessary on the basis of data from the first two events.

The first 2023 BoP bulletin from the FIA’s Endurance Committee states that the BoP tables as published are “until further notice”.

Reigning champion Toyota will go into Sebring with the highest minimum weight of at 1062kg, which compares with 1071kg heaviest at which its GR010 HYBRID raced last year at Monza.

Ferrari 499P LMH

Ferrari 499P LMH

Photo by: Ferrari

Toyota’s minimum is 5kg more than the Ferrari 499P and 13kg more than the Peugeot 9X8, the other two hybrid LMHs in the field.

Porsche’s 963 LMDh has been given a 1048kg minimum, 10kg more than the Cadillac V-Series.R.

Read Also:

The two non-hybrid LMHs, the Glickenhaus-Pipo 007 and the Vanwall-Gibson Vandervell 680, will run at the minimum class weight of 1030kg.

The maximum power outputs for the cars from the seven marques are all within 7 kilowatts or 9bhp.

The Glickenhaus can run at the class maximum of 520kW (697bhp), while Vanwall has the lowest figure of 511kW.

The energy allowed per stint is within a range of 13 megajoules. The Toyota can use 913MJ between pitstops, the Vanwall 900MJ.

Minimum deployment speed of the front-axle hybrid systems of the Toyota and Ferrari is 190km/h in both dry and wet conditions, the same as the Japanese manufacturer ran last year.

The Peugeot can use front drive from 150km/h as last season, which reflects the different wheel and tyre sizes the 9X8 runs compared with the GR010 and the 499P.

Porsche’s LMDh is on course to be the heaviest car in the WEC Hypercar field from Portimao.

The 963 will run to a 1045kg minimum for rounds two to four of the series under the BoP as it stands.

Toyota’s LMH is listed at 2kg lighter than the Porsche at 1043kg.

The Glickenhaus is again set to run at 520kW, while the Toyota and the Vanwall are allowed 512kW.

The deployment speeds remain unaltered from Sebring in line with 2022 when Toyota was allowed to use electric power from 190km/h throughout the season and Peugeot at 150km/h for the three races it contested.

2023 WEC HYPERCAR BOP

Car

Round 1 (weight and power)

Rounds 2, 3, 4 (weight and power)

Toyota GR010 HYBRID (LMH)

1062kg, 517kW

1043kg, 512kW

Ferrari 499P (LMH)

1057kg, 515kW

1040kg, 509kW

Peugeot 9X8 (LMH)

1049kg, 518kW

1042kg, 516kW

Glickenhaus-Pipo 007 (LMH)

1030kg, 520kW

1030kg, 520kW

Vanwall-Gibson Vandervell 680 (LMH)

1030kg, 511kW

1030kg, 512kW

Porsche 963 (LMDh)

1048kg, 517kW

1045kg, 516kW

Cadillac V-Series.R (LMDh)

1038kg, 513kW

1035kg, 513kW
shares
comments

Related video

Pescarolo-like Glickenhaus has strengths to exploit - Dumas
Gary Watkins More
Gary Watkins
Jota reveals Hertz Porsche WEC livery and partnership with NFL legend Brady

Jota reveals Hertz Porsche WEC livery and partnership with NFL legend Brady

WEC
Sebring

Jota reveals Hertz Porsche WEC livery and partnership with NFL legend Brady Jota reveals Hertz Porsche WEC livery and partnership with NFL legend Brady

Glickenhaus 2023 line-up revealed on WEC Sebring entry list

Glickenhaus 2023 line-up revealed on WEC Sebring entry list

WEC
Sebring

Glickenhaus 2023 line-up revealed on WEC Sebring entry list Glickenhaus 2023 line-up revealed on WEC Sebring entry list

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Latest news

Daytona 24 winners MSR hit by $50k fine, 200-point penalty for tyre infraction

Daytona 24 winners MSR hit by $50k fine, 200-point penalty for tyre infraction

IMSA IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

Daytona 24 winners MSR hit by $50k fine, 200-point penalty for tyre infraction Daytona 24 winners MSR hit by $50k fine, 200-point penalty for tyre infraction

WEC Hypercar BoP for first four rounds of 2023 announced

WEC Hypercar BoP for first four rounds of 2023 announced

WEC WEC
WEC Sebring Prologue

WEC Hypercar BoP for first four rounds of 2023 announced WEC Hypercar BoP for first four rounds of 2023 announced

Chevrolet sorry for “freak” issue that cost O’Ward win at St. Petersburg

Chevrolet sorry for “freak” issue that cost O’Ward win at St. Petersburg

INDY IndyCar
St. Pete

Chevrolet sorry for “freak” issue that cost O’Ward win at St. Petersburg Chevrolet sorry for “freak” issue that cost O’Ward win at St. Petersburg

F1 world champion Raikkonen to contest NASCAR Cup race at COTA

F1 world champion Raikkonen to contest NASCAR Cup race at COTA

NAS NASCAR Cup

F1 world champion Raikkonen to contest NASCAR Cup race at COTA F1 world champion Raikkonen to contest NASCAR Cup race at COTA

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Plus
Plus
WEC
Gary Watkins

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023 Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Autosport Staff

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

Plus
Plus
WEC
Gary Watkins

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay? Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

Plus
Plus
WEC
Gary Watkins

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Gary Watkins

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Plus
Plus
WEC
Michael Cotton

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Kevin Turner

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
French GP
Stephen Mosley

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.