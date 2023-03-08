WEC Hypercar BoP for first four rounds of 2023 announced

The BoP published on Wednesday ahead of this weekend’s official two-day WEC pre-season Prologue test at Sebring gives two tables, one for the opening round at the Florida venue on 17 March and one for the subsequent Algarve, Spa and Le Mans events.

A new set of guidelines governing the BoP has been introduced for 2023 when the new LMDhs go up against Le Mans Hypercars in the WEC for the first time, though the document is not in the public domain.

Last year, the BoP between the LMHs could be changed every two rounds based on data accrued if there were enough laps undertaken in dry conditions.

It is understood that now only the balance between the two different types of car will be adjusted if necessary on the basis of data from the first two events.

The first 2023 BoP bulletin from the FIA’s Endurance Committee states that the BoP tables as published are “until further notice”.

Reigning champion Toyota will go into Sebring with the highest minimum weight of at 1062kg, which compares with 1071kg heaviest at which its GR010 HYBRID raced last year at Monza.

Ferrari 499P LMH Photo by: Ferrari

Toyota’s minimum is 5kg more than the Ferrari 499P and 13kg more than the Peugeot 9X8, the other two hybrid LMHs in the field.

Porsche’s 963 LMDh has been given a 1048kg minimum, 10kg more than the Cadillac V-Series.R.

The two non-hybrid LMHs, the Glickenhaus-Pipo 007 and the Vanwall-Gibson Vandervell 680, will run at the minimum class weight of 1030kg.

The maximum power outputs for the cars from the seven marques are all within 7 kilowatts or 9bhp.

The Glickenhaus can run at the class maximum of 520kW (697bhp), while Vanwall has the lowest figure of 511kW.

The energy allowed per stint is within a range of 13 megajoules. The Toyota can use 913MJ between pitstops, the Vanwall 900MJ.

Minimum deployment speed of the front-axle hybrid systems of the Toyota and Ferrari is 190km/h in both dry and wet conditions, the same as the Japanese manufacturer ran last year.

The Peugeot can use front drive from 150km/h as last season, which reflects the different wheel and tyre sizes the 9X8 runs compared with the GR010 and the 499P.

Porsche’s LMDh is on course to be the heaviest car in the WEC Hypercar field from Portimao.

The 963 will run to a 1045kg minimum for rounds two to four of the series under the BoP as it stands.

Toyota’s LMH is listed at 2kg lighter than the Porsche at 1043kg.

The Glickenhaus is again set to run at 520kW, while the Toyota and the Vanwall are allowed 512kW.

The deployment speeds remain unaltered from Sebring in line with 2022 when Toyota was allowed to use electric power from 190km/h throughout the season and Peugeot at 150km/h for the three races it contested.



2023 WEC HYPERCAR BOP

Car Round 1 (weight and power) Rounds 2, 3, 4 (weight and power) Toyota GR010 HYBRID (LMH) 1062kg, 517kW 1043kg, 512kW Ferrari 499P (LMH) 1057kg, 515kW 1040kg, 509kW Peugeot 9X8 (LMH) 1049kg, 518kW 1042kg, 516kW Glickenhaus-Pipo 007 (LMH) 1030kg, 520kW 1030kg, 520kW Vanwall-Gibson Vandervell 680 (LMH) 1030kg, 511kW 1030kg, 512kW Porsche 963 (LMDh) 1048kg, 517kW 1045kg, 516kW Cadillac V-Series.R (LMDh) 1038kg, 513kW 1035kg, 513kW