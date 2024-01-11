Subscribe
European Le Mans
News

F2 runner-up Vesti makes ELMS switch

Mercedes junior Frederik Vesti has signed with Cool Racing for the 2024 ELMS campaign, stepping away from the single-seater pyramid after finishing second in the 2023 Formula 2 championship.

Author Benjamin Vinel
Updated
Frederik Vesti, Mercedes-AMG

Vesti is ending a remarkable junior formula career which saw him take the title in the 2019 Formula Regional European Championship and be a consistent frontrunner during his two years in Formula 3.

He took six wins on his way to second place in last year's Formula 2 season, only beaten by one-time victor and consistent podium finisher Theo Pourchaire.

A Mercedes junior since January 2021, Vesti was unable to find a seat on the F1 grid despite his results being sufficient to secure an FIA superlicence and testing experience aboard the last two silver arrows.

The Dane, who will celebrate his 22nd birthday on Saturday, will now try his hand at endurance racing, having secured an LMP2 drive in ELMS with Swiss squad Cool Racing. He will share the #47 ORECA 07 with Alejandro Garcia and Ferdinand Habsburg. 

"We are happy and proud having assembled such a line-up for the 2024 season", team co-founder Nicolas Lapierre said. "The backbone is identical, with youth and an obvious sporting project. 

"It is important to keep going with Alex, who continues his development with us and will be able to rely on Ferdi's experience. Frederik is in line with our philosophy, and we can have high goals. 

Frederik Vesti, Prema Racing, 1st position, on the podium

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Race winner Frederik Vesti, Prema Racing, on the podium in Jeddah

"Now, we just need to translate all of this on track, in a series that keeps getting more competitive. We reinforced our technical organisation throughout the last few seasons and hope to capitalise on the experience we have amassed. 2024, with two 'Pro' LMP2s and one LMP3, is an important year in the team's life." 

Co-founded by Lapierre and Alexandre Coigny in 2020, Cool Racing has achieved its biggest successes so far in the ELMS' LMP3 class, winning the 2022 and 2023 titles, while taking the runner-up spot in the LMP2 Pro/Am subclass with Coigny, Lapierre and Malthe Jakobsen last year. 

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya will play host to the opening round of the 2024 ELMS campaign on 14 April, before the championship visits Le Castellet, Imola, Spa-Francorchamps, Mugello and Portimao. 

shares
comments
Previous article Kubica joined by Deletraz, Edgar for ELMS title push with TF Sport
More
Benjamin Vinel
Mahindra Formula E team kills off AI influencer after social media backlash

Mahindra Formula E team kills off AI influencer after social media backlash

Formula E

Mahindra Formula E team kills off AI influencer after social media backlash Mahindra Formula E team kills off AI influencer after social media backlash

Dennis: Andretti performing "higher than any other team" in Formula E

Dennis: Andretti performing "higher than any other team" in Formula E

Formula E

Dennis: Andretti performing "higher than any other team" in Formula E Dennis: Andretti performing "higher than any other team" in Formula E

Wache: Modest Newey still irreplaceable at Red Bull F1 team

Wache: Modest Newey still irreplaceable at Red Bull F1 team

Formula 1

Wache: Modest Newey still irreplaceable at Red Bull F1 team Wache: Modest Newey still irreplaceable at Red Bull F1 team

Nicolas Lapierre
More
Nicolas Lapierre
Lapierre to skip 2023 WEC season as Alpine steps down to LMP2

Lapierre to skip 2023 WEC season as Alpine steps down to LMP2

WEC

Lapierre to skip 2023 WEC season as Alpine steps down to LMP2 Lapierre to skip 2023 WEC season as Alpine steps down to LMP2

Alpine: Joining WEC late an advantage amid issues with hybrid system

Alpine: Joining WEC late an advantage amid issues with hybrid system

WEC

Alpine: Joining WEC late an advantage amid issues with hybrid system Alpine: Joining WEC late an advantage amid issues with hybrid system

Ranking the 10 best drivers of an F1 junior series stalwart

Ranking the 10 best drivers of an F1 junior series stalwart

Plus
Plus
FIA F2

Ranking the 10 best drivers of an F1 junior series stalwart Ranking the 10 best drivers of an F1 junior series stalwart

More
Cool Racing
Pagenaud to return to Le Mans with Cool Racing after decade absence

Pagenaud to return to Le Mans with Cool Racing after decade absence

Le Mans

Pagenaud to return to Le Mans with Cool Racing after decade absence Pagenaud to return to Le Mans with Cool Racing after decade absence

Toyota WEC ace Lopez to race for Cool LMP2 team in ELMS

Toyota WEC ace Lopez to race for Cool LMP2 team in ELMS

European Le Mans

Toyota WEC ace Lopez to race for Cool LMP2 team in ELMS Toyota WEC ace Lopez to race for Cool LMP2 team in ELMS

Former Toyota LMP1 racer Lapierre becomes Cool Racing shareholder

Former Toyota LMP1 racer Lapierre becomes Cool Racing shareholder

WEC

Former Toyota LMP1 racer Lapierre becomes Cool Racing shareholder Former Toyota LMP1 racer Lapierre becomes Cool Racing shareholder

Latest news

Dakar 2024, Stage 6B: Loeb wins 48-hour test, disaster for Al-Attiyah

Dakar 2024, Stage 6B: Loeb wins 48-hour test, disaster for Al-Attiyah

DAKR Dakar
Dakar

Dakar 2024, Stage 6B: Loeb wins 48-hour test, disaster for Al-Attiyah Dakar 2024, Stage 6B: Loeb wins 48-hour test, disaster for Al-Attiyah

Extreme E planned to stop at end of 2024 amid hydrogen transition to Extreme H

Extreme E planned to stop at end of 2024 amid hydrogen transition to Extreme H

EXTE Extreme E

Extreme E planned to stop at end of 2024 amid hydrogen transition to Extreme H Extreme E planned to stop at end of 2024 amid hydrogen transition to Extreme H

All US F1 races benefit from “outstanding” Las Vegas GP, says Miami boss

All US F1 races benefit from “outstanding” Las Vegas GP, says Miami boss

F1 Formula 1

All US F1 races benefit from “outstanding” Las Vegas GP, says Miami boss All US F1 races benefit from “outstanding” Las Vegas GP, says Miami boss

Can Dennis and Andretti fend off the Formula E pack?

Can Dennis and Andretti fend off the Formula E pack?

FE Formula E
Mexico City ePrix

Can Dennis and Andretti fend off the Formula E pack? Can Dennis and Andretti fend off the Formula E pack?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2024 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe