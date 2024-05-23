Pagenaud to drive de Ferran’s 2003 Indy 500 winner at IMS
Simon Pagenaud will drive the late Gil de Ferran’s G-Force IndyCar, in which he won the Indy 500 in 2003 with Team Penske, in tribute ahead of this year’s race.
Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images
De Ferran, who was the 2000 and 2001 CART IndyCar champion for Penske, passed away in December at the age of 56 following a heart attack during a driving event in Miami.
Pagenaud, the 2019 Indy 500 winner also with Penske, has been out of racing action since his horrendous 180mph IndyCar practice crash at Mid-Ohio last July, which was caused by a manufacturer brake failure.
The 40-year-old Frenchman has been working on “getting his health back to 100%” since then, and this will be the first time back in the cockpit to honour his friend, who he called his “Yoda” when he first came to race in America.
Pagenaud then drove for de Ferran’s Acura sportscar team in the American Le Mans Series.
“Gil de Ferran has been my role model, not only as a racer but also as a father,” said Pagenaud. “I got to be very close to him, [wife] Angela, [daughter] Anna and [son] Luke through the years.
“Through this tribute, I am so happy we will get to remember Gil winning Indianapolis in this iconic Team Penske livery. The colours, the helmet, the sound, the memories, and the fact that he taught me everything about this place.
“I remember late nights and countless hours with my Yoda talking about all the fine details to get to Victory Lane at the Speedway.
“When I got the call from Angela, Luke and Anna and they asked me to drive Gil’s car, I could not help the tears as I feel so thankful to have the chance to remind everyone on this amazing day of racing of the great racer, father and man he was.”
2003 Indy 500 winner Gil de Ferran, Penske-Toyota
Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images
Pagenaud contested the Indianapolis 500 on 12 occasions, winning it from pole position in 2019.
De Ferran’s 2003 G-Force chassis has been in the care of Penske Restoration, and Pagenaud will perform one parade lap around the 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway in memory of Gil as part of the IMS Museum's 500 Historic Car Lap at 10:40am ET on race day morning.
During the tribute lap, Pagenaud will wear a helmet that he designed in memory of his late friend.
Details of the helmet will be disclosed before Sunday’s tribute via his social media accounts.
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
IndyCar 2023 season review: Meyer Shank Racing
Rosenqvist joins Meyer Shank Racing for 2024 IndyCar season, Pagenaud departs
Pagenaud ruled out for rest of IndyCar season, Blomqvist in at MSR
Indy 500: Newgarden tops intense post-qualifying practice at 226.238mph
McLaughlin relishes “gnarly” run to snatch record Indy 500 pole
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year
Latest news
MotoGP Catalan GP: Espargaro ends Friday practice on top, Marquez into Q1
MissionH24 optimistic of reaching deadlines despite milestone delays
Palou unsure why he's “struggling a little bit” at Indy 500
Friday favourite: When Italian partners ruled the world with BMW
Autosport Plus
When Indycar’s mistimed experiment briefly beat F1 at Silverstone
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments