Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Frijns: "Everything went wrong" before shock LMP2 win
Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans News

Magnussen: "Hard to comprehend" extent of Le Mans bad luck

By:

Jan Magnussen admits it was "hard to comprehend" the extent of the misfortune suffered by the LMP2 car he shared with son Kevin in last weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours.

Magnussen: "Hard to comprehend" extent of Le Mans bad luck

The #49 High Class Racing Oreca 07-Gibson piloted by the Danish father-and-son duo, along with compatriot Anders Fjordbach, trailed home 17th in the LMP2 class, 27 laps down on the winning Team WRT car.

It followed a litany of misfortune for what was ex-Formula 1 racer Kevin's first Le Mans start and sportscar veteran Jan's 23rd.

Read Also:

The elder Magnussen was at the wheel just after the halfway point when he was hit by the G-Drive Racing car of Roman Rusinov, which was then followed shortly by a rear puncture resulting in a crash.

After he coaxed the wounded Oreca back to the pits, the High Class crew were able to repair the car and send it back out, but engine trouble later in the race resulted in more unscheduled trips to the garage.

“I love that it happened and that we got to do it together like this," said Jan.

"That part of it is a dream come true. Obviously I wanted a lot more for Kevin this weekend but that’s how it goes, especially here at Le Mans!

 

"The whole project, from start to finish, has been amazing to be part of and I’m so grateful that it happened and that we had people who believed in us and supported us the way they did to make this dream come true.

"It’s hard to comprehend how much bad luck we had; it never ended, even in the last couple of laps I had a big issue. But the emotion and experience of driving with Kevin in the same car here at Le Mans will be the thing I am going to remember for always.”

Kevin, who will be part of Peugeot's Hypercar assault from next year, added: “Well obviously it wasn’t the result we were wanting or even expecting but the chance to do this race with my dad is something we’ve talked about for many years.

"To be able to call my dad my teammate is awesome; he’s won Le Mans himself and I’m aiming to do it in the future! It was really cool to be team-mates and something we’ll remember for the rest of our lives.  

"Running here at Le Mans was so great, even though it’s not as good a feeling when you’re frustrated about the race.

"Even so, it’s a really cool track and event and this experience has made me want to win it even more.”

The sister #20 High Class car of Ricky Taylor, Marco Sorensen and Dennis Andersen finished 13th in LMP2 and fourth in the Pro/Am subclass.

shares
comments

Related video

Frijns: "Everything went wrong" before shock LMP2 win

Previous article

Frijns: "Everything went wrong" before shock LMP2 win
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull's F1 assault has eased pressure on Mercedes, says Wolff

2 h
2
Formula 1

The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams

18 h
3
Formula 1

How F1's token spend helped charge Red Bull's title push

1 h
4
Le Mans

Le Mans 24h: #7 Toyota takes historic win with new Hypercar

20 h
5
Le Mans

Magnussen: "Hard to comprehend" extent of Le Mans bad luck

59 min
Latest news
Magnussen: "Hard to comprehend" extent of Le Mans bad luck
LM

Magnussen: "Hard to comprehend" extent of Le Mans bad luck

59m
Frijns: "Everything went wrong" before shock LMP2 win
LM

Frijns: "Everything went wrong" before shock LMP2 win

16 h
Buemi explains how #8 Toyota was “quite lucky” in Le Mans 24h start clash
LM

Buemi explains how #8 Toyota was “quite lucky” in Le Mans 24h start clash

17 h
Lopez: Final hours of #7 Toyota Le Mans win "very stressful" with fuel woes
LM

Lopez: Final hours of #7 Toyota Le Mans win "very stressful" with fuel woes

19 h
Le Mans 24h: #7 Toyota takes historic win with new Hypercar
LM

Le Mans 24h: #7 Toyota takes historic win with new Hypercar

20 h
Latest videos
Le Mans: Toyota wins with new hypercar, #7 crew breaks jinx, Will Buxton reports 08:15
Le Mans
16 h

Le Mans: Toyota wins with new hypercar, #7 crew breaks jinx, Will Buxton reports

2021 24 Hours of Le Mans Highlights: Full Race 10:12
Le Mans
16 h

2021 24 Hours of Le Mans Highlights: Full Race

2021 24 Hours of Le Mans: Start Highlights 04:53
Le Mans
Aug 21, 2021

2021 24 Hours of Le Mans: Start Highlights

Sebastian Montoya to have WEC Rookie Test in Bahrain with DragonSpeed 01:11
Le Mans
Aug 20, 2021

Sebastian Montoya to have WEC Rookie Test in Bahrain with DragonSpeed

2021 24 Hours of Le Mans: Hyperpole Highlights 03:42
Le Mans
Aug 20, 2021

2021 24 Hours of Le Mans: Hyperpole Highlights

Jamie Klein More
Jamie Klein
Suzuka Super GT: NISMO wins as Nissan locks out podium Suzuka
Super GT

Suzuka Super GT: NISMO wins as Nissan locks out podium

Le Mans 24h: #7 Toyota leads sister #8 car at halfway stage 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Le Mans 24h: #7 Toyota leads sister #8 car at halfway stage

The late bloomer emerging from obscurity to become Honda's new hero Plus
Super Formula

The late bloomer emerging from obscurity to become Honda's new hero

Kevin Magnussen More
Kevin Magnussen
Magnussen: Chance to race at Indy 500 'a dream'
IndyCar

Magnussen: Chance to race at Indy 500 'a dream'

Magnussen relishes "really cool" first Le Mans experience 24 Hours of Le Mans test day
Le Mans

Magnussen relishes "really cool" first Le Mans experience

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars Plus
IMSA

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars

High Class Racing More
High Class Racing
GTE Pro champion Sorensen to make LMP2 debut at Le Mans 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

GTE Pro champion Sorensen to make LMP2 debut at Le Mans

Kevin Magnussen completes first pre-Le Mans test alongside father
WEC

Kevin Magnussen completes first pre-Le Mans test alongside father

Le Mans 2021 was "last chance" for Magnussen father-and-son pairing
Le Mans

Le Mans 2021 was "last chance" for Magnussen father-and-son pairing

Trending Today

Red Bull's F1 assault has eased pressure on Mercedes, says Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull's F1 assault has eased pressure on Mercedes, says Wolff

The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams

How F1's token spend helped charge Red Bull's title push
Formula 1 Formula 1

How F1's token spend helped charge Red Bull's title push

Le Mans 24h: #7 Toyota takes historic win with new Hypercar
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans 24h: #7 Toyota takes historic win with new Hypercar

Magnussen: "Hard to comprehend" extent of Le Mans bad luck
Le Mans Le Mans

Magnussen: "Hard to comprehend" extent of Le Mans bad luck

Nurburgring DTM: Dominant Albon claims maiden win in Race 2
DTM DTM

Nurburgring DTM: Dominant Albon claims maiden win in Race 2

Frijns: "Everything went wrong" before shock LMP2 win
Le Mans Le Mans

Frijns: "Everything went wrong" before shock LMP2 win

Which is F1’s most improved team of 2021?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Which is F1’s most improved team of 2021?

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
10 things we've learned from the 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours so far Plus

10 things we've learned from the 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours so far

The new dawn for the World Endurance Championship has arrived at Le Mans, as Hypercars prepare to duel for victory in the world's oldest endurance race. Autosport picks out the 10 things we have learned in the build up to the race.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2021
Le Mans 2021: The team by team guide Plus

Le Mans 2021: The team by team guide

After a two-month delay due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours is set to get underway with the start of the Hypercar era at the Circuit de la Sarthe

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2021
The ex-F1 drivers making a name for themselves in Le Mans' underrated class Plus

The ex-F1 drivers making a name for themselves in Le Mans' underrated class

Kevin Magnussen will make his Le Mans 24 Hours debut this weekend alongside father Jan in LMP2. But the Danes won't be the only ex-F1 drivers to appear in the hotly contested category this year.

Le Mans
Aug 20, 2021
Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse? Plus

Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse?

One Toyota, normally with the number 7 on the side, always seems to attract the bad luck in the Le Mans 24 Hours. Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez are hoping for a change in fortune this time around, but face significantly more unknowns than in recent years

Le Mans
Aug 19, 2021
How to prepare an amateur for Le Mans sensory overload Plus

How to prepare an amateur for Le Mans sensory overload

The 23-car GTE Am field promises to be one of the most open in this year’s Le Mans 24 Hours, with the added jeopardy of managing the enthusiasm of amateur drivers to boot, as Absolute Racing Porsche driver Marco Seefried explains

Le Mans
Aug 19, 2021
Why Glickenhaus should be taken seriously on its Le Mans bow Plus

Why Glickenhaus should be taken seriously on its Le Mans bow

Many were quick to dismiss Glickenhaus when the boutique American sportscar firm's entry into the top class of the Le Mans 24 Hours was announced. It's all-new LMH racer, powered by an engine built by a rally specialist, goes in as the underdog against Toyota but the mathematical odds suggest that it has more than just a faint hope of success

Le Mans
Aug 18, 2021
The Asian underdog taking on the mighty GT factories at Le Mans Plus

The Asian underdog taking on the mighty GT factories at Le Mans

The rising HubAuto team steps up to GTE Pro at Le Mans this year for an ambitious bid to take on the three works giants – and has every reason to be optimistic of achieving its goal in becoming the first privateer on the podium since 2016

Le Mans
Aug 18, 2021
How 1971's benchmark Le Mans team lost with the best car Plus

How 1971's benchmark Le Mans team lost with the best car

The JW Automotive Engineering team won twice at the Le Mans 24 Hours with ageing Fords and were considered heavy favourites to add more victories to its tally after partnering with Porsche. But despite being armed with the all-conquering 917, this formidable combination was never as successful in real life as on the big screen

Le Mans
Aug 14, 2021

Latest news

Magnussen: "Hard to comprehend" extent of Le Mans bad luck
Le Mans Le Mans

Magnussen: "Hard to comprehend" extent of Le Mans bad luck

Frijns: "Everything went wrong" before shock LMP2 win
Le Mans Le Mans

Frijns: "Everything went wrong" before shock LMP2 win

Buemi explains how #8 Toyota was “quite lucky” in Le Mans 24h start clash
Le Mans Le Mans

Buemi explains how #8 Toyota was “quite lucky” in Le Mans 24h start clash

Lopez: Final hours of #7 Toyota Le Mans win "very stressful" with fuel woes
Le Mans Le Mans

Lopez: Final hours of #7 Toyota Le Mans win "very stressful" with fuel woes

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.