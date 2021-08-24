Tickets Subscribe
Glickenhaus questions legality of IMSA rules on Le Mans Hypercars
IMSA / Road America News

Cadillac announces WEC, IMSA programmes with new LMDh contender

By:

Cadillac has announced a twin programme in the FIA World Endurance Championship and the IMSA SportsCar Championship from 2023 with an LMDh contender built around a Dallara chassis.

Cadillac announces WEC, IMSA programmes with new LMDh contender

The General Motors-owned brand will partner with Chip Ganassi Racing and Action Express Racing, two of its current factory squads in the top DPi class of IMSA, for the new era of sportscar racing on either side of the Atlantic.

Cadillac said it will integrate a new GM-developed engine in its yet-to-be-named LMDh car, which will be based on Dallara’s next generation LMP2 chassis.

The American luxury marque is aiming to debut the car in the Rolex 24 at Daytona in January 2023, with the “objective of participating in the Le Mans 24 Hours” the same year.

An announcement regarding the continuation of Cadillac’s prototype, which began in 2017 with the DPi-V.R in IMSA, has been delayed multiple times over the last few months. 

But earlier this month, GM’s sportscar programme manager Laura Klauser had strongly hinted that it would like to take the Cadillac brand back to Le Mans for the first time since 2002, when it finished eighth overall with the Northstar prototype.

“We are excited to compete at the top level of international motorsport in the LMDh class beginning in 2023,” said Rory Harvey, Cadillac global vice president.

#48 Ally Cadillac Racing Cadillac DPi: Jimmie Johnson, Kamui Kobayashi, Simon Pagenaud

#48 Ally Cadillac Racing Cadillac DPi: Jimmie Johnson, Kamui Kobayashi, Simon Pagenaud

Photo by: Art Fleischmann

“Like motorsport, Cadillac is making the transition into a future driven by alternative propulsion. The hybrid nature of the LMDh rules will help us to bridge our technology transfer to our all-electric future. 

“We are excited to carry forward our success and continue to transfer our learnings and technology from the track to our production vehicles. 

“We have had great success with the championship-winning Cadillac DPi-V.R and look forward to building on that record into the future with the next generation Cadillac LMDh.”

There was no mention of about Corvette’s future in sportscar racing after the Automobile Club de l'Ouest announced last week that the GTE Pro category at Le Mans and in the WEC will be replaced by a new class based on FIA GT3 machinery from 2023.

Corvette, which finished second to Ferrari in the French endurance classic weekend, is only into its second year of the new C8.R based on the current GTE regulations.

Glickenhaus questions legality of IMSA rules on Le Mans Hypercars

Glickenhaus questions legality of IMSA rules on Le Mans Hypercars
How the next step in the IMSA and WEC convergence can reunite multiple fronts

How the next step in the IMSA and WEC convergence can reunite multiple fronts

OPINION: Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
Why IMSA glory for Mazda would be a bittersweet ending

Why IMSA glory for Mazda would be a bittersweet ending

Mazda believes it has never had a better chance of clinching the title in IMSA's Prototype division. Achieving this goal would be the bittersweet culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit

IMSA
Apr 11, 2021
The groundbreaking new boss leading GM's sportscar assault

The groundbreaking new boss leading GM's sportscar assault

After taking over Corvette Racing from long-time custodian Doug Fehan, 34-year-old Laura Wontrop Klauser is leading General Motors through a transitional phase in sportscar racing. Here’s how she got into her dream role and what she plans to do with it

IMSA
Mar 21, 2021
Nine things to look out for at the 2021 Daytona 24 Hours

Nine things to look out for at the 2021 Daytona 24 Hours

After a 100-minute sprint race to whet the appetite, the 2021 IMSA SportsCar Championship gets underway properly this weekend. With plenty of significant changes during the winter, here are the key points you need to keep an eye on

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars

Having gone over seven years without a race win through spells with McLaren, Renault and Haas, Kevin Magnussen's departure from Formula 1 for IMSA with big-hitter Chip Ganassi Racing could give him what he craves most - a chance of success

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Oliver Gavin has stepped down from the full-time Corvette Racing line-up after a stellar career with the team spanning nearly 20 years. He looks back on a stint that encompassed, among other successes, five Le Mans 24 Hours victories

IMSA
Jan 28, 2021
The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked

The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked

The 2020 edition of the Florida sportscar classic is finally taking place this weekend, eight months after its traditional date in March. That meant there was plenty of time for Autosport to pour over its previous 67 races and select the best

IMSA
Nov 11, 2020
When Porsche became a giant-killer

When Porsche became a giant-killer

In the first of a new series celebrating underdog achievements from the annals of motorsport history, we revisit the 2015 Petit Le Mans - where a tyre advantage in appallingly wet conditions helped the GT cars overcome the prototypes

IMSA
Apr 15, 2020

