How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future / Kubica, Deletraz targeting Le Mans "revenge" with Prema
Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans Practice report

Le Mans 24 Hours: Toyota leads Glickenhaus in first practice

Toyota knocked Glickenhaus off the top spot in the closing minutes of opening free practice for this weekend’s Le Mans 24 Hours round of the World Endurance Championship.

Gary Watkins
By:
Brendon Hartley got down to a 3m29.441s with 20 minutes of the three-hour session remaining in the #8 Toyota GR010 HYBRID to push the #709 Glickenhaus-Pipo 007 LMH down to second.

Franck Mailleux had led the way with a 3m29.917s, which was just a couple of tenths up on Pipo Derani’s 3m30.102s in the sister car, which ended up third in the final times.

A 3m30.403s set by Kamui Kobayashi aboard the #7 car set early in the session had stood as the fastest Toyota time before Hartley improved on Sebastien Buemi’s earlier best in #8.

The second Toyota was pushed down to fifth by the fastest LMP2 runner in the dying stages of the session.

Alex Lynn found just over two tenths aboard his United Autosports ORECA-Gibson 07 with a 3m30.238s to improve on a time set early in the session which had stood as best in class until his improvement.

The Alpine-Gibson A480, the final runner in the Hypercar class, ended up eighth in the classification behind three LMP2 cars courtesy of a 3m32.075s from Andre Negrao.

Antonio Felix da Costa went second in LMP2 and sixth overall in the best of the Jota ORECAs with just a handful of minute left on the clock.

His 3m31.624s just shaded Robert Kubica’s 3m31.881s in the Prema team’s solo ORECA.

PLUS: How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future

Fourth fastest in class and ninth overall was taken by Robin Frijns in the best of three WRT-run ORECAs.

The Dutch driver’s 3m32.158s just shaded Norman Nato’s 3m32.183s in the sister Realteam by WRT ORECA.

Fifth quickest LMP2, and the best of the pro/am runners, was Mathias Beche aboard the TDS Racing entry with a 3m32.536s.

Corvette Racing maintained its test day form to take the top two positions in GTE Pro.

A 3m53.250s from Antonio Garcia aboard the #63 Chevrolet Corvette C8.R knocked team-mate Tommy Milner in the sister car off the top spot.

Milner’s 3m53.360s put him seven tenths up on the best of the rest, the #91 Porsche 911 RSR in which Gianmaria Bruni got down to 3m54.081s.

The sister Porsche took fourth in class in the hands of Michael Christensen with a 3m54.601s.

The top car from Ferrari, which was hit by reduction in power with a late Balance of Performance change ahead of the session, was the #52 factory AF Corse entry.

Antonio Fuoco got down to a 3m54.543s late in the session aboard his Ferrari 488 GTE Evo, while the sister #51 car didn’t set a representative time.

The Proton-run WeatherTech Racing squad led the way in GTE Am. A 3m55.082s from Julien Andlauer gave the US entrant’s Proton-run Porsche 911 RSR a margin of nearly nine tenths over the GR Racing Porsche.

First qualifying begins at 19:00 local time with a one-hour session from which the fastest six cars in each class will go through to tomorrow’s Hyperpole session.

Le Mans 24 Hours - FP1 results

Cla # Drivers Car Class Time Gap
1 8 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
New Zealand Brendon Hartley
Japan Ryo Hirakawa 		Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 3'29.441  
2 709 Australia Ryan Briscoe
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook
France Franck Mailleux 		Glickenhaus 007 LMH HYPERCAR 3'29.917 0.476
3 708 France Olivier Pla
France Romain Dumas
Brazil Pipo Derani 		Glickenhaus 007 LMH HYPERCAR 3'30.102 0.661
4 23 United Kingdom Alex Lynn
United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United States Josh Pierson 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'30.238 0.797
5 7 United Kingdom Mike Conway
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
Argentina Jose Maria Lopez 		Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 3'30.403 0.962
6 38 Mexico Roberto Gonzalez
Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
United Kingdom Will Stevens 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'31.624 2.183
7 9 Poland Robert Kubica
Switzerland Louis Deletraz
Italy Lorenzo Colombo 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'31.881 2.440
8 36 Brazil Andre Negrao
France Nicolas Lapierre
France Matthieu Vaxiviere 		Alpine A480 HYPERCAR 3'32.075 2.634
9 41 Portugal Rui Andrade
Austria Ferdinand Habsburg
France Norman Nato 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'32.183 2.742
10 13 Philippe Cimadomo
Switzerland Mathias Beche
Netherlands Tijmen van der Helm 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'32.536 3.095
11 45 United States Thomas Steven
Australia James Allen
Austria Rene Binder 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'32.621 3.180
12 47 Germany Sophia Flörsch
United States John Falb
United Kingdom Jack Aitken 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'33.113 3.672
13 1 France Lilou Wadoux
France Sébastien Ogier
France Charles Milesi 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'33.185 3.744
14 5 United States Dane Cameron
France Emmanuel Collard
Brazil Felipe Nasr 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'33.213 3.772
15 31 Indonesia Sean Gelael
Netherlands Robin Frijns
Germany René Rast 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'33.350 3.909
16 22 United Kingdom Philip Hanson
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
United States Will Owen 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'33.363 3.922
17 83 France François Perrodo
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen
Italy Alessio Rovera 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'33.367 3.926
18 32 Switzerland Rolf Ineichen
Italy Mirko Bortolotti
Belgium Dries Vanthoor 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'33.502 4.061
19 37 China Ye Yifei
United States Ricky Taylor
Germany Niklas Krütten 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'33.642 4.201
20 48 France Paul Lafargue
France Paul-Loup Chatin
France Patrick Pilet 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'33.848 4.407
21 24 United States Rodrigo Sales
United Kingdom Matthew Bell
United Kingdom Ben Hanley 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'33.899 4.458
22 43 Denmark David Heinemeier Hansson
Switzerland Fabio Scherer
Brazil Pietro Fittipaldi 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'34.292 4.851
23 28 Denmark Oliver Rasmussen
Edward Jones
South Africa Jonathan Aberdein 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'34.434 4.993
24 35 France Jean Baptiste Lahaye
France Matthieu Lahaye
France François Heriau 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'34.564 5.123
25 30 United Kingdom Richard Bradley
Mexico Guillermo Rojas
France Reshad de Gerus 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'34.700 5.259
26 65 France Julien Canal
France Nico Jamin
Netherlands Job Van Uitert 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'34.854 5.413
27 10 Switzerland Nico Müller
Ireland Ryan Cullen
France Sébastien Bourdais 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'35.091 5.650
28 44 Slovakia Miro Konopka
Netherlands Bent Viscaal
France Tristan Vautier 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'35.754 6.313
29 39 France Eric Trouillet
Switzerland Sébastien Page
Switzerland David Droux 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'35.834 6.393
30 3 Germany Laurents Hörr
Belgium Jean Glorieux
France Alexandre Cougnaud 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'36.390 6.949
31 34 Poland Jakub Smiechowski
United Kingdom Alex Brundle
Mexico Esteban Gutierrez 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3'36.519 7.078
32 27 Cresp Christophe
Michael Jensen
Steven Palette 		Ligier JSP 217 LMP2 3'40.886 11.445
33 63 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor
Netherlands Nick Catsburg 		Chevrolet Corvette C8.R LMGTE PRO 3'53.250 23.809
34 64 United States Tommy Milner
United Kingdom Nick Tandy
United Kingdom Alexander Sims 		Chevrolet Corvette C8.R LMGTE PRO 3'53.360 23.919
35 91 Italy Gianmaria Bruni
Austria Richard Lietz
France Frédéric Makowiecki 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE PRO 3'54.081 24.640
36 92 Denmark Michael Christensen
France Kevin Estre
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE PRO 3'54.539 25.098
37 52 Spain Miguel Molina
Italy Antonio Fuoco
Italy Davide Rigon 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 3'54.543 25.102
38 74 Brazil Felipe Fraga
United Kingdom Sam Bird
New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 3'54.601 25.160
39 79 United States Cooper MacNeil
France Julien Andlauer
United States Thomas Merrill 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 3'55.082 25.641
40 86 United Kingdom Michael Wainwright
Italy Riccardo Pera
United Kingdom Benjamin Barker 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 3'55.941 26.500
41 33 United States Ben Keating
Portugal Henrique Chaves Jr.
Denmark Marco Sorensen 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 3'55.997 26.556
42 98 Canada Paul Dalla Lana
United Kingdom David Pittard
Denmark Nicki Thiim 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 3'56.211 26.770
43 777 Japan Satoshi Hoshino
Japan Tomonobu Fujii
United Kingdom Charlie Fagg 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 3'56.257 26.816
44 85 Switzerland Rahel Frey
Denmark Michelle Gatting
Belgium Sarah Bovy 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'56.663 27.222
45 60 Italy Claudio Schiavoni
Italy Alessandro Balzan
Italy Raffaele Giammaria 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'56.940 27.499
46 21 France Simon Mann
Switzerland Christoph Ulrich
Finland Toni Vilander 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'56.954 27.513
47 56 United States Brendan Iribe
United Kingdom Ollie Millroy
United Kingdom Ben Barnicoat 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 3'57.082 27.641
48 77 Germany Christian Ried
United Kingdom Sebastian Priaulx
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 3'57.138 27.697
49 99 Indonesia Andrew Haryanto
Belgium Alessio Picariello
Estonia Martin Rump 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 3'57.237 27.796
50 57 Japan Takeshi Kimura
Switzerland Frederik Schandorff
Denmark Mikkel Jensen 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'57.333 27.892
51 55 United Kingdom Duncan Cameron
Ireland Matthew Griffin
South Africa David Perel 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'57.345 27.904
52 61 Monaco Louis Prette
Conrad Grunewald
Monaco Vincent Abril 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'57.392 27.951
53 46 Italy Matteo Cairoli
Denmark Mikkel Pedersen
Switzerland Nicolas Leutwiler 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 3'57.514 28.073
54 80 Italy Matteo Cressoni
Italy Giancarlo Fisichella
United States Richard Heistand 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'57.557 28.116
55 71 France Franck Dezoteux
France Pierre Ragues
France Gabriel Aubry 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'57.793 28.352
56 54 Switzerland Thomas Flohr
Italy Francesco Castellacci
New Zealand Nick Cassidy 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'57.964 28.523
57 93 Germany Michael Fassbender
Australia Matt Campbell
Canada Zacharie Robichon 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 3'57.971 28.530
58 66 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
United States Mark Kvamme
United States Jason Hart 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'58.081 28.640
59 75 Germany Pierre Ehret
Germany Christian Hook
Nicolas Varrone 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'58.138 28.697
60 88 United States Fred Poordad
United States Maxwell Root
Belgium Jan Heylen 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 3'59.105 29.664
61 59 Sweden Alexander West
France Côme Ledogar
France Marvin Klein 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 4'00.254 30.813
62 51 Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
United Kingdom James Calado
Brazil Daniel Serra 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 4'01.511 32.070
How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future
Gary Watkins
Le Mans podium finisher and broadcaster Alain de Cadenet dies aged 76
Le Mans

Le Mans podium finisher and broadcaster Alain de Cadenet dies aged 76

Jota confident of challenging factory Porsche with customer LMDh car
WEC

Jota confident of challenging factory Porsche with customer LMDh car

Le Mans 2022: The team by team guide
Le Mans

Le Mans 2022: The team by team guide

Hartley: Third Le Mans 24 win just as sweet as first with Porsche
Le Mans

Hartley: Third Le Mans 24 win just as sweet as first with Porsche

Hartley: Le Mans 24 Hours pole special for beating "Mr Qualifying" Kobayashi
Le Mans

Hartley: Le Mans 24 Hours pole special for beating "Mr Qualifying" Kobayashi

Bahrain WEC: Hartley tops final practice from Conway
WEC

Bahrain WEC: Hartley tops final practice from Conway

Toyota Gazoo Racing WEC
Kobayashi: Le Mans organisers didn't want Alpine LMP1 to win
Le Mans

Kobayashi: Le Mans organisers didn't want Alpine LMP1 to win

Toyota says Le Mans distance record now "impossible" to beat
Le Mans

Toyota says Le Mans distance record now "impossible" to beat

How Toyota's sole survivor turned the tables at Spa
WEC

How Toyota's sole survivor turned the tables at Spa

Le Mans podium finisher and broadcaster Alain de Cadenet dies aged 76
Le Mans

Le Mans podium finisher and broadcaster Alain de Cadenet dies aged 76

How an Autosport Award winner is forging a path to Le Mans
European Le Mans

How an Autosport Award winner is forging a path to Le Mans

Le Mans Full Access: Episode 2
Video Inside
WEC

Le Mans Full Access: Episode 2

Le Mans Full Access: Episode 1
Video Inside
WEC

Le Mans Full Access: Episode 1

How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes

How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
Le Mans 2022: The team by team guide

Le Mans 2022: The team by team guide

The 90th edition of the Le Mans 24 Hours is here. Here's Autosport's run down of the full field and who to look out for in each class

Le Mans
Jun 11, 2022
The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might

The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might

Glickenhaus is the latest in a line of small-time constructors to take on the big names. Here are some of the finest in the history of the Le Mans 24 Hours

Le Mans
Jun 9, 2022
When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans

When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans

The GTE class faces a time of transition, with Ferrari and Porsche both committing resources to Hypercar programmes for next year's World Endurance Championship and GT3 cars confirmed to take over from 2024. But at its pomp in the recent past, the GTE Pro class pitched manufacturers and top drivers into the tightest of duels

Le Mans
Jun 9, 2022
How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future

How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
Why a fifth Toyota win at Le Mans is far from a certainty in 2022

Why a fifth Toyota win at Le Mans is far from a certainty in 2022

Toyota is the clear favourite for its fifth Le Mans 24 Hours success in a row, but not as much as it was in 2021. Although its opposition is unchanged, the credentials of Glickenhaus and Alpine have now been proven, while Balance of Performance tweaks have also served to level the playing field. Here's what we can expect at the Circuit de la Sarthe for the 90th edition of the endurance classic

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Autosport hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
