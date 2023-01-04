Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Ranking the 10 greatest BMW Motorsport machines
Le Mans News

Le Mans 24 Hours runner-up Michel Ferte dies aged 64

Le Mans 24 Hours runner-up and Monaco Formula 3 Grand Prix winner Michel Ferte has died, aged 64, after a short illness.

Gary Watkins
By:
Le Mans 24 Hours runner-up Michel Ferte dies aged 64

News of the Frenchman’s death was announced on Wednesday by Le Mans organiser the Automobile Club de l’Ouest, though no cause of death was given.

Ferte, younger brother to fellow racer Alain, forged a successful career in sportscars, which included 13 starts at Le Mans over a 20-year period.

It peaked at the 24 Hours in 1991 when he finished second together with Davy Jones and Raul Boesel aboard a Jaguar XJR-12 Group C car, which finished two laps down on the winning Mazda 787B.

Ferte’s career in endurance racing included a pair of victories in the BPR-run International GT Endurance Series in 1994 at the wheel of a Venturi 600LM shared with Olivier Thevenin.

But Ferte, who was born and raised in Normandy, also enjoyed a successful single-seater career with the backing of Marlboro.

He claimed victory in the prestigious F3 race on the bill of Monaco Grand Prix in 1983, completing a family hat-trick at the event after Alain’s back-to-back wins in 1981 and ’82.

The win was part of a successful second season in the category with the ORECA Martini team: he followed up on his runner-up position in the French F3 Championship in 1982 with victory the following year.

Michel Ferte, March 85B-Cosworth, leads at the start, Alain Ferte, March 85B-Cosworth

Michel Ferte, March 85B-Cosworth, leads at the start, Alain Ferte, March 85B-Cosworth

Photo by: Motorsport Images

A Formula 2 debut with the ORECA-run factory Martini during his F3 championship season was followed by a full season in 1984.

A total of five podiums aboard his Martini-BMW 002 propelled him to third place in the points behind Ralt-Honda drivers Mike Thackwell and Roberto Moreno.

He stayed with ORECA after F2’s replacement with Formula 3000 the following year and was again a regular podium finisher aboard its March chassis, ending up fifth in the points in both 1985 and ’86.

His single-seater career lost impetus thereafter, though he continued to race sporadically in F3000 until 1989.

Like his brother, Michel never made it onto the F1 grid, though he was test driver for Ligier in 1984 and ’85.

He was a strong contender for a race drive in one of the French team’s Renault-powered JS23s in 1984, losing out to Francois Hesnault, the driver he’d beaten into second place in the ’83 French F3 series.

Ferte began karting as a 12-year-old — ironically before his elder brother — and made his first steps in car racing in Formula Renault, the Volant Marlboro find-a-driver scheme and in Ford Escort tin-tops before getting picked up by ORECA for F3 in ’82.

The podium: Michel Ferte, March, second, John Nielsen, Ralt, race winner, Gabriele Tarquini, March, third, Jean Marie Balestre, President FISA.European

The podium: Michel Ferte, March, second, John Nielsen, Ralt, race winner, Gabriele Tarquini, March, third, Jean Marie Balestre, President FISA.European

Photo by: Andre Vor / Sutton Images

He made his Le Mans debut with Rondeau in 1983, sharing one of the French team’s eponymous Cosworth-engined M482 Group Cs with brother Alain and team boss Jean Rondeau.

He was recruited by the Silk Cut-sponsored TWR Jaguar squad for 1989, making the first of three Le Mans starts with the team that culminated in his 1991 podium.

Ferte set up his own operation known as BSM to run a Ferrari 333SP at Le Mans and in the International Sports Racing Series in 1997, sharing the car with former F1 driver Adrian Campos.

His final Le Mans start came in 2004 at the wheel an uncompetitive GT class Ferrari 550 Maranello run by the XL Racing team.

Ferte also competed successfully in touring cars, finishing second in the 1990 French Supertourisme series aboard a BMW M3, and was a regular in the Trophee Andros ice racing series.

shares
comments
Ranking the 10 greatest BMW Motorsport machines
Previous article

Ranking the 10 greatest BMW Motorsport machines
Gary Watkins More
Gary Watkins
Complexity of hybrid LMDh cars prompted WTR-Andretti IMSA tie-up
IMSA

Complexity of hybrid LMDh cars prompted WTR-Andretti IMSA tie-up

Revived Isotta Fraschini partners with Vector Sport for WEC Hypercar bid
WEC

Revived Isotta Fraschini partners with Vector Sport for WEC Hypercar bid

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right Plus
General

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Latest news

Will Cadillac tie-up ease F1's resistance to Andretti's plans?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Will Cadillac tie-up ease F1's resistance to Andretti's plans?

The announcement of Andretti and Cadillac’s plan to team up and enter Formula 1 serves as latest sign of the series’ boom in the United States.

Honda is logical choice for Cadillac's F1 entry with Andretti
Formula 1 Formula 1

Honda is logical choice for Cadillac's F1 entry with Andretti

Honda has emerged as the most logical option for General Motors to partner with for its Formula 1 engine, after revealing plans to join forces with Andretti Global.

F1 says Andretti entry still needs approval
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 says Andretti entry still needs approval

Formula 1 has issued a lukewarm response to plans from Andretti to bring Cadillac into grand prix racing, insisting any decision will not just be down to the FIA.

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era Plus
IMSA IMSA

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Porsche and Penske have teamed up to tackle the world's biggest sportscar races in 2023 with the new 963 LMDh car. Autosport was on hand at the recent Daytona test to hear from key players in the partnership as it prepares for dual campaigns across the IMSA SportsCar Championship and World Endurance Championship

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right Plus

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Nyck de Vries’s Italian GP exploits weren’t the first post-eleventh-hour call-up in motorsport history, and won’t be the last either. Here are some offbeat tales from the past

General
Dec 26, 2022
The lesser-remembered sportscar exploits of BMW's two-trick pony Plus

The lesser-remembered sportscar exploits of BMW's two-trick pony

Steve Soper is so famous for his forays in touring cars that his sportscar achievements are often overlooked. But as the versatile Briton explained for Autosport's special issue commemorating 50 years of BMW's Motorsport division earlier this year, he preferred the cars

Le Mans
Dec 10, 2022
Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past Plus

Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past

Rising sportscar star Adam Smalley had to pinch himself when offered the chance to drive the car that won the world’s most famous enduro in 1987

Historics
Sep 6, 2022
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Plus

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, were voted as Autosport's greatest sportscar in 2020 - here's why

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Plus

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes Plus

How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
Le Mans 2022: The team by team guide Plus

Le Mans 2022: The team by team guide

The 90th edition of the Le Mans 24 Hours is here. Here's Autosport's run down of the full field and who to look out for in each class

Le Mans
Jun 11, 2022
The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might Plus

The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might

Glickenhaus is the latest in a line of small-time constructors to take on the big names. Here are some of the finest in the history of the Le Mans 24 Hours

Le Mans
Jun 9, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.