Cadillac plans multiple cars for Le Mans 24 Hours, one-car attack for WEC Next / Le Mans 24 Hours: Toyota in control to lead final practice
Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans News

Hartley: Le Mans 24 Hours pole special for beating “Mr Qualifying” Kobayashi

Beating Kamui Kobayashi made taking pole position for the Le Mans 24 Hours extra special for Brendon Hartley because his Toyota team-mate is “Mr Qualifying” at the French enduro.

Gary Watkins
By:
Hartley: Le Mans 24 Hours pole special for beating “Mr Qualifying” Kobayashi

Hartley claimed the pole by four tenths of a second aboard the #8 Toyota GR010 HYBRID in Thursday evening’s Hyperpole session, beating Kobayashi with his final lap effort.

“Kamui is Mr Qualifying around here; he does some amazing stuff and he wanted that fifth pole position,” said Hartley, who co-drives with Sebastien Buemi and Ryo Hirakawa.

“The car felt amazing, so thanks to my team-mates for letting me have all the fun.

“I think I was a bit emotional; it’s highly emotion to do pole position at Le Mans.”

Hartley said the achievement was made even sweeter because he had narrowly missed out on pole for Le Mans last year when Kobayashi beat him to the top spot by three tenths, after he was baulked at the final corner on his quick lap.

He revealed that he believed his bid to turn the tables on the driver of the #7 Toyota this time was over when he encountered traffic on the first lap of his second run of the half-hour session.

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 Hybrid of SÃ©bastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 Hybrid of SÃ©bastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa

Photo by: Nikolaz Godet

Hartley sat at the top of the times after the first runs with a 3m25.213s, which compared with Kobayashi’s 3m26.130s, but got baulked in the Porsche Curves and was leapfrogged by Kobayashi and Nicolas Lapierre in the Alpine-Gibson A480.

“I got traffic in the Porsche Curves and I thought it was all over - I’d gone from P1 to P3,” he explained. “There was a lot of pressure on that last lap after I got the traffic. I had to put everything on the line, so I'm happy it all came together.”

Hartley was able to improve to a 3m24.408s even though his “tyres were past their peak” to secure the pole ahead of Kobayashi.

The Japanese lost his quickest time of 3m24.585s to a track limits infraction at Tertre Rouge and was credited with 3m24.828s, which still just good enough for him to stay ahead of Lapierre.

Kobayashi admitted disappointment on missing out on a record-breaking fifth overall pole.

“It’s a shame, but I did my best,” he said. “Brendon did a great job, this is how it is.”

Kobayashi encountered traffic on his final lap and also said his tyres were dropping off in performance over the course of the final lap.

Le Mans 2022: The team by team guide 24 Hours of Le Mans Plus
Le Mans

Le Mans 2022: The team by team guide

Hartley: Third Le Mans 24 win just as sweet as first with Porsche 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Hartley: Third Le Mans 24 win just as sweet as first with Porsche

Le Mans 24 Hours: Toyota leads Glickenhaus in first practice 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Le Mans 24 Hours: Toyota leads Glickenhaus in first practice

Bahrain WEC: Hartley tops final practice from Conway
WEC

Bahrain WEC: Hartley tops final practice from Conway

Kobayashi: Le Mans organisers didn't want Alpine LMP1 to win 24 Hours of Le Mans
Toyota says Le Mans distance record now "impossible" to beat 24 Hours of Le Mans
How Toyota's sole survivor turned the tables at Spa Spa-Francorchamps Plus
Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes Plus

How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
Le Mans 2022: The team by team guide Plus

Le Mans 2022: The team by team guide

The 90th edition of the Le Mans 24 Hours is here. Here's Autosport's run down of the full field and who to look out for in each class

Le Mans
Jun 11, 2022
The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might Plus

The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might

Glickenhaus is the latest in a line of small-time constructors to take on the big names. Here are some of the finest in the history of the Le Mans 24 Hours

Le Mans
Jun 9, 2022
When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans Plus

When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans

The GTE class faces a time of transition, with Ferrari and Porsche both committing resources to Hypercar programmes for next year's World Endurance Championship and GT3 cars confirmed to take over from 2024. But at its pomp in the recent past, the GTE Pro class pitched manufacturers and top drivers into the tightest of duels

Le Mans
Jun 9, 2022
How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future Plus

How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
Why a fifth Toyota win at Le Mans is far from a certainty in 2022 Plus

Why a fifth Toyota win at Le Mans is far from a certainty in 2022

Toyota is the clear favourite for its fifth Le Mans 24 Hours success in a row, but not as much as it was in 2021. Although its opposition is unchanged, the credentials of Glickenhaus and Alpine have now been proven, while Balance of Performance tweaks have also served to level the playing field. Here's what we can expect at the Circuit de la Sarthe for the 90th edition of the endurance classic

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Plus

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Autosport hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Plus

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
