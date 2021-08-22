Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Buemi explains how #8 Toyota was “quite lucky” in Le Mans 24h start clash
Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans News

Frijns: "Everything went wrong" before shock LMP2 win

By:

WRT's LMP2 driver Robin Frijns revealed his Le Mans winning effort nearly unravelled at the end due to various issues, before taking the class win in a dramatic turnaround.

Frijns: "Everything went wrong" before shock LMP2 win

Frijns, who shared the winning #31 WRT ORECA-07 Gibson with Ferdinand Habsburg and Charles Milesi on the Belgian team's first Le Mans outing, came out of the night with a 45-second lead over the #41 sister car of Robert Kubica, Yifei Ye and Louis Deletraz.

But on Sunday the #41 car steadily closed the gap and took a commanding lead, only for Yifei to grind to a halt on the final lap of the race with suspected electrical issues.

That handed a shock win to Frijns, who narrowly managed to keep the #28 JOTA car of Tom Blomqvist at bay at the line.

Afterwards Frijns explained his car faced several issues in the final hours, which explains why its pace dropped off so dramatically compared to its rivals, as Blomqvist had been catching the Dutchman hand over fist.

"I think the team did an amazing job by basically leading both cars into the night and come out unscratched," Frijns said.

"The cars were both working really amazing, we had really good pace, a bit quicker than JOTA was my feeling, but then the last time I jumped in we suffered a big issue suddenly, the air jack died so we couldn't change the tyres.

"I had like new tyres in the front, old in the rear and vice versa again. So basically, everything went wrong in the last two hours. And I had no pace anymore because I think something broke on the car as well."

#31 Team WRT Oreca 07 - Gibson LMP2, Robin Frijns, Ferdinand Habsburg, Charles Milesi

#31 Team WRT Oreca 07 - Gibson LMP2, Robin Frijns, Ferdinand Habsburg, Charles Milesi

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

With Frijns struggling to bring his car to the finish, he said he was just trying his best to safeguard the team's sensational 1-2 win on its Le Mans debut.

Going into the final lap, his battle against Blomqvist suddenly became a fight for victory as he blew past the stricken sister car.

"The JOTA was catching very quickly, I think four or five seconds a lap," Frijns explains.

"I was securing my P2 because I was struggling with the car. But then heading into the last lap I heard on the radio that the sister car is basically breaking down and stopping and meanwhile, you're still fighting the car to secure your P2 but suddenly you're fighting for P1.

"So, it's a bit of a different load on your shoulders then, I have to say!"

Frijns only just managed to keep Blomqvist behind at the line, while the pair caught up with Toyotas' celebrating Hypercars and several slowing GT cars, which produced a hairy moment as Frijns had to swerve to avoid the flagman.

"I think the finish was as close as it gets in all ways," he added.

"Obviously, the two Toyotas were in front of me, and they were slowing down before the finish line for their photo.

"But the three, four cars behind them were all slowing down and I was still fighting for the win.

"I was trying to find my way around them, and I saw the chequered flag guy a bit late but luckily everything went well..."

Read Also:

On the other side of the WRT garage, Deletraz said he was lost for words and "crying" after being robbed of a Le Mans win with three minutes left.

"I have no words, I'm crying," he shared on social media. "Why us, why on the last lap after 23h58min.

"We had a big lead, we had the win, and the car stopped. I can't believe it.

"Winning Le Mans has been a dream of mine since I'm a kid... this one hurts but I will come back stronger."

shares
comments

Related video

Buemi explains how #8 Toyota was “quite lucky” in Le Mans 24h start clash

Previous article

Buemi explains how #8 Toyota was “quite lucky” in Le Mans 24h start clash
Load comments

Trending

1
Le Mans

Le Mans 24h: #7 Toyota takes historic win with new Hypercar

4 h
2
Formula 1

The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams

2 h
3
Le Mans

Frijns: "Everything went wrong" before shock LMP2 win

22 min
4
Formula 1

Which is F1’s most improved team of 2021?

2 h
5
DTM

Nurburgring DTM: Dominant Albon claims maiden win in Race 2

5 h
Latest news
Frijns: "Everything went wrong" before shock LMP2 win
LM

Frijns: "Everything went wrong" before shock LMP2 win

22m
Buemi explains how #8 Toyota was “quite lucky” in Le Mans 24h start clash
LM

Buemi explains how #8 Toyota was “quite lucky” in Le Mans 24h start clash

1 h
Lopez: Final hours of #7 Toyota Le Mans win "very stressful" with fuel woes
LM

Lopez: Final hours of #7 Toyota Le Mans win "very stressful" with fuel woes

2 h
Le Mans 24h: #7 Toyota takes historic win with new Hypercar
LM

Le Mans 24h: #7 Toyota takes historic win with new Hypercar

4 h
Le Mans 24h: #7 Toyota remains on course for victory with four hours to go
LM

Le Mans 24h: #7 Toyota remains on course for victory with four hours to go

8 h
Latest videos
Le Mans: Toyota wins with new hypercar, #7 crew breaks jinx, Will Buxton reports 08:15
Le Mans
55m

Le Mans: Toyota wins with new hypercar, #7 crew breaks jinx, Will Buxton reports

2021 24 Hours of Le Mans Highlights: Full Race 10:12
Le Mans
55m

2021 24 Hours of Le Mans Highlights: Full Race

2021 24 Hours of Le Mans: Start Highlights 04:53
Le Mans
Aug 21, 2021

2021 24 Hours of Le Mans: Start Highlights

Sebastian Montoya to have WEC Rookie Test in Bahrain with DragonSpeed 01:11
Le Mans
Aug 20, 2021

Sebastian Montoya to have WEC Rookie Test in Bahrain with DragonSpeed

2021 24 Hours of Le Mans: Hyperpole Highlights 03:42
Le Mans
Aug 20, 2021

2021 24 Hours of Le Mans: Hyperpole Highlights

More
Filip Cleeren
Lopez: Final hours of #7 Toyota Le Mans win "very stressful" with fuel woes 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Lopez: Final hours of #7 Toyota Le Mans win "very stressful" with fuel woes

Le Mans 24h: #7 Toyota takes historic win with new Hypercar 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Le Mans 24h: #7 Toyota takes historic win with new Hypercar

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Robin Frijns More
Robin Frijns
Frijns signs new Envision Virgin Formula E deal for 2021/22 season Berlin E-Prix I
Formula E

Frijns signs new Envision Virgin Formula E deal for 2021/22 season

WRT has "regrets" about losing maiden WEC win at Monza Monza
WEC

WRT has "regrets" about losing maiden WEC win at Monza

Frijns: Bird smart with energy management in Diriyah FE victory fight
Formula E

Frijns: Bird smart with energy management in Diriyah FE victory fight

Trending Today

Le Mans 24h: #7 Toyota takes historic win with new Hypercar
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans 24h: #7 Toyota takes historic win with new Hypercar

The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams

Frijns: "Everything went wrong" before shock LMP2 win
Le Mans Le Mans

Frijns: "Everything went wrong" before shock LMP2 win

Which is F1’s most improved team of 2021?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Which is F1’s most improved team of 2021?

Nurburgring DTM: Dominant Albon claims maiden win in Race 2
DTM DTM

Nurburgring DTM: Dominant Albon claims maiden win in Race 2

Le Mans 24h: Gutted Davidson "would have made same mistake again" after off
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans 24h: Gutted Davidson "would have made same mistake again" after off

Marquez: Pre-injury me could fight for MotoGP title on 2021 Honda
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez: Pre-injury me could fight for MotoGP title on 2021 Honda

Alfa Romeo's ambitious plans can attract top line F1 driver
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo's ambitious plans can attract top line F1 driver

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
10 things we've learned from the 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours so far Plus

10 things we've learned from the 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours so far

The new dawn for the World Endurance Championship has arrived at Le Mans, as Hypercars prepare to duel for victory in the world's oldest endurance race. Autosport picks out the 10 things we have learned in the build up to the race.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2021
Le Mans 2021: The team by team guide Plus

Le Mans 2021: The team by team guide

After a two-month delay due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours is set to get underway with the start of the Hypercar era at the Circuit de la Sarthe

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2021
The ex-F1 drivers making a name for themselves in Le Mans' underrated class Plus

The ex-F1 drivers making a name for themselves in Le Mans' underrated class

Kevin Magnussen will make his Le Mans 24 Hours debut this weekend alongside father Jan in LMP2. But the Danes won't be the only ex-F1 drivers to appear in the hotly contested category this year.

Le Mans
Aug 20, 2021
Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse? Plus

Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse?

One Toyota, normally with the number 7 on the side, always seems to attract the bad luck in the Le Mans 24 Hours. Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez are hoping for a change in fortune this time around, but face significantly more unknowns than in recent years

Le Mans
Aug 19, 2021
How to prepare an amateur for Le Mans sensory overload Plus

How to prepare an amateur for Le Mans sensory overload

The 23-car GTE Am field promises to be one of the most open in this year’s Le Mans 24 Hours, with the added jeopardy of managing the enthusiasm of amateur drivers to boot, as Absolute Racing Porsche driver Marco Seefried explains

Le Mans
Aug 19, 2021
Why Glickenhaus should be taken seriously on its Le Mans bow Plus

Why Glickenhaus should be taken seriously on its Le Mans bow

Many were quick to dismiss Glickenhaus when the boutique American sportscar firm's entry into the top class of the Le Mans 24 Hours was announced. It's all-new LMH racer, powered by an engine built by a rally specialist, goes in as the underdog against Toyota but the mathematical odds suggest that it has more than just a faint hope of success

Le Mans
Aug 18, 2021
The Asian underdog taking on the mighty GT factories at Le Mans Plus

The Asian underdog taking on the mighty GT factories at Le Mans

The rising HubAuto team steps up to GTE Pro at Le Mans this year for an ambitious bid to take on the three works giants – and has every reason to be optimistic of achieving its goal in becoming the first privateer on the podium since 2016

Le Mans
Aug 18, 2021
How 1971's benchmark Le Mans team lost with the best car Plus

How 1971's benchmark Le Mans team lost with the best car

The JW Automotive Engineering team won twice at the Le Mans 24 Hours with ageing Fords and were considered heavy favourites to add more victories to its tally after partnering with Porsche. But despite being armed with the all-conquering 917, this formidable combination was never as successful in real life as on the big screen

Le Mans
Aug 14, 2021

Latest news

Frijns: "Everything went wrong" before shock LMP2 win
Le Mans Le Mans

Frijns: "Everything went wrong" before shock LMP2 win

Buemi explains how #8 Toyota was “quite lucky” in Le Mans 24h start clash
Le Mans Le Mans

Buemi explains how #8 Toyota was “quite lucky” in Le Mans 24h start clash

Lopez: Final hours of #7 Toyota Le Mans win "very stressful" with fuel woes
Le Mans Le Mans

Lopez: Final hours of #7 Toyota Le Mans win "very stressful" with fuel woes

Le Mans 24h: #7 Toyota takes historic win with new Hypercar
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans 24h: #7 Toyota takes historic win with new Hypercar

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.