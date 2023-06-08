Ferrari didn’t expect lap time for Le Mans 24 Hours pole
Ferrari has admitted to surprise at the lap time with which it topped the Hyperpole qualifying session for the Le Mans 24 Hours.
Ferdinando Cannizzo, Ferrari’s sportscar racing technical director, explained that the 3m22.982s lap with which Antonio Fuoco claimed the pole for this weekend’s blue riband round of the World Endurance Championship exceeded expectations.
Fuoco ended up seven tenths quicker than team-mate Alessandro Pier Guidi as the two Ferrari 499Ps Le Mans Hypercars blocked out the front row starting positions.
The pole-winning time was 1.5s quicker than last year’s qualifying mark set by Toyota driver Brendon Hartley.
“To be honest we did not expect this lap time,” said Cannizzo.
“We just prepared the car as best we could, but we have to say that Antonio made one of his best laps.
“We are very happy that we gave him a good car.”
Cannizzo also expressed satisfaction with the AF Corse-run Ferrari team’s strategy over the course of the 30-minute final qualifying session fought out by the top eight cars in each class from the first timed period on Wednesday.
He explained that Fuoco gave Pier Guidi a tow on their first runs, before the order was reversed when the Ferraris went out again on a second set of new tyres.
“I am very happy with our strategy in Hyperpole,” said Cannizzo.
“We decided to go out behind the Toyotas to get a tow and our cars were also helping each other one to the other.”
#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P of Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen, #51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P of Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi
Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt
Pier Guidi was quickest after the first runs with a 3m23.897s on his first flying lap, which compared with Fuoco’s 3m23.905s set on his second lap.
Fuoco’s found more than a second when he had the tow after the cars pitted.
Pier Guidi also improved, ending up with a best lap of 3m23.755s after losing a time that was three tenths quicker to a track limits violation.
Ferrari sportscar racing boss Antonello Coletta heralded the Italian manufacturer’s front-row lock-out as an “unbelievable moment”.
But he stressed that the hard work remained ahead of the team.
“This is just the first step on the long road at Le Mans,” he said.
“We know the situation in the race will be very different: qualifying is one matter and the race is another story.
“The key to the race will be reliability: this is the real game of the race.”
He reiterated Ferrari’s position that its target remains a podium finish on its return to Le Mans with a factory-run prototype after an absence of 50 years.
He also pointed out that the marque lags behind Toyota in terms of experience at the French enduro.
“We have to respect Toyota, who have more experience than us,” he said. “Toyota remains the pinnacle at this moment.”
WEC track action resumes at 12:00 local time on Saturday with the pre-race warm-up and then the start of the centenary running of the 24 Hours at Le Mans at 16:00 local time.
Additional reporting by Benjamin Vinel
United has to "do something clever" to recover from tough Le Mans qualifying
Le Mans 24 Hours: Calado puts Ferrari top in final practice session
Latest news
MotoGP 23 game review: Significant progress
MotoGP 23 game review: Significant progress MotoGP 23 game review: Significant progress
Vanwall Hypercar suffering loss of power in Le Mans heat
Vanwall Hypercar suffering loss of power in Le Mans heat Vanwall Hypercar suffering loss of power in Le Mans heat
Mir withdraws from MotoGP Italian GP after FP2 crash
Mir withdraws from MotoGP Italian GP after FP2 crash Mir withdraws from MotoGP Italian GP after FP2 crash
Quartararo splits with long-time MotoGP manager Eric Mahe
Quartararo splits with long-time MotoGP manager Eric Mahe Quartararo splits with long-time MotoGP manager Eric Mahe
10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far
10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far 10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far
How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence
How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence
Was this the most remarkable Le Mans qualifying lap?
Was this the most remarkable Le Mans qualifying lap? Was this the most remarkable Le Mans qualifying lap?
Le Mans 2023: The team by team guide
Le Mans 2023: The team by team guide Le Mans 2023: The team by team guide
How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle
How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle
The rollercoaster road to Le Mans undertaken by 2023's female starters
The rollercoaster road to Le Mans undertaken by 2023's female starters The rollercoaster road to Le Mans undertaken by 2023's female starters
How NASCAR is aiming to thrill on its Le Mans return
How NASCAR is aiming to thrill on its Le Mans return How NASCAR is aiming to thrill on its Le Mans return
How a British privateer hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon
How a British privateer hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon How a British privateer hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.