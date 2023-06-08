Le Mans 24 Hours: Ferrari locks out front row, Cadillac suffers fire
Ferrari locked out the front row for this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours, as Antonio Fuoco secured pole position for the #50 499P by topping Thursday evening's Hyperpole session.
Fuoco paced the 30-minute session, featuring the fastest eight cars from Wednesday's first qualifying, with a best time of 3m22.982s at the wheel of the 499P he shares with Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen.
Both of the Ferrari LMHs jumped to the top of the timesheets early on, with Alessandro Pier Guidi initially leading the way on a 3m23.987s in the #51 car ahead of Fuoco in the sister #50 entry.
Pier Guidi then improved to a 3m23.478s, which was scrubbed for a track limits infringement, before Fuoco upped the ante by posting the first sub-3m23s effort of the week so far, outpacing his team-mate by 0.773s despite getting baulked by a GTE Am Ferrari exiting Indianapolis.
That time remained the benchmark when the session was red-flagged with five minutes left on the clock as a result of Cadillac driver Sebastien Bourdais stopping at the first chicane after suffering a dramatic fire.
Bourdais was able to escape the smouldering #3 Cadillac V.Series-R unscathed, having set the third-fastest time with a 3m24.908s - although that was deleted as a result of the car causing the red flag.
Cadillac later reported the cause of the fire had been traced to a "burst high-pressure fuel hose".
When the session resumed, both Toyotas improved but neither Kamui Kobayashi nor Brendon Hartley could truly threaten the Ferraris.
Kobayashi briefly went third-fastest in the #7 GR010 HYBRID with a 3m24.267s, but this was lost to a track limits infringement, putting last year's polesitter Hartley third on a 3m24.451s - albeit 1.469s off the pace.
#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P of Antonio Fuoco
Porsche driver Felipe Nasr went fourth at the end of the session with his one and only timed lap of 3m24.531s, having spent most of the session in the pits and not setting a time before the red flag.
The #7 Toyota ended up fifth on the strength of Kobayashi's second-best time, followed by the #2 Cadillac of Earl Bamber and the #5 Porsche of Frederic Makowiecki.
Bourdais was credited with eighth on the basis of the second-fastest time he set before the #3 car's demise.
Pole in LMP2 went to the IDEC Sport ORECA of Paul-Loup Chatin, who survived a late challenge from JOTA driver Pietro Fittipaldi.
Chatin set the benchmark time of 3m32.923s prior to the red flag, with Fittipaldi’s last-gasp effort after the session resumed falling short by a little over a tenth of a second.
Fittipaldi’s late improvement knocked the WRT ORECA of Louis Deletraz down to third place, ahead of the COOL Racing car of Reshad de Gerus and the Prema Racing entry of Lamborghini factory driver Mirko Bortolotti.
Corvette Racing secured pole in GTE Am courtesy of bronze-rated driver Ben Keating.
#33 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C8.R of Nicky Catsburg, Ben Keating, Nicolas Varrone, #50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P of Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen, #48 Idec Sport Oreca 07 - Gibson of Paul Lafargue, Paul Loup Chatin, Laurents Horr
It was Keating that set the early pace on a 3m53.589s, which the Texan subsequently improved to a 3m52.376s after the red flag.
That put the solo works Corvette C8.R a comfortable 1.529s ahead of his nearest rival, Omani driver Ahmad Al Harthy at the wheel of the ORT by TF Aston Martin Vantage GTE.
A trio of AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTEs were next up, the #54 car of Thomas Flohr leading the #21 example of Julien Piguet and the Richard Mille-backed #83 of Luis Perez Companc.
Le Mans 24 Hours - Hyperpole results
|Cla
|#
|Drivers
|Car
|Class
|Time
|Gap
|1
|50
| Antonio Fuoco
Miguel Molina
Nicklas Nielsen
|Ferrari 499P
|HYPERCAR
|3'22.982
|2
|51
| James Calado
Antonio Giovinazzi
Alessandro Pier Guidi
|Ferrari 499P
|HYPERCAR
|3'23.755
|0.773
|3
|8
| Sébastien Buemi
Brendon Hartley
Ryo Hirakawa
|Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|HYPERCAR
|3'24.451
|1.469
|4
|75
| Mathieu Jaminet
Felipe Nasr
Nick Tandy
|Porsche 963
|HYPERCAR
|3'24.531
|1.549
|5
|7
| Mike Conway
Kamui Kobayashi
Jose Maria Lopez
|Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|HYPERCAR
|3'24.933
|1.951
|6
|2
| Earl Bamber
Alex Lynn
Richard Westbrook
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|HYPERCAR
|3'25.170
|2.188
|7
|5
| Dane Cameron
Michael Christensen
Frédéric Makowiecki
|Porsche 963
|HYPERCAR
|3'25.176
|2.194
|8
|3
| Sébastien Bourdais
Scott Dixon
Renger van der Zande
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|HYPERCAR
|3'25.521
|2.539
|9
|48
| Paul-Loup Chatin
Laurents Hörr
Paul Lafargue
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'32.923
|9.941
|10
|28
| Pietro Fittipaldi
David Heinemeier Hansson
Oliver Rasmussen
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'33.035
|10.053
|11
|41
| Rui Andrade
Louis Deletraz
Robert Kubica
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'33.240
|10.258
|12
|47
| Reshad de Gerus
Vlad Lomko
Simon Pagenaud
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'33.580
|10.598
|13
|63
| Mirko Bortolotti
Daniil Kvyat
Doriane Pin
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'33.983
|11.001
|14
|14
| Mathias Beche
Ben Hanley
Rodrigo Sales
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'34.021
|11.039
|15
|9
| Juan Manuel Correa
Filip Ugran
Bent Viscaal
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'34.658
|11.676
|16
|10
| Gabriel Aubry
Ryan Cullen
Matthias Kaiser
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'35.091
|12.109
|17
|33
| Nick Catsburg
Ben Keating
Nicolás Varrone
|Chevrolet Corvette C8.R
|LMGTE AM
|3'52.376
|29.394
|18
|25
| Ahmad Al Harthy
Michael Dinan
Charles Eastwood
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|3'53.905
|30.923
|19
|54
| Francesco Castellacci
Thomas Flohr
Davide Rigon
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|3'54.582
|31.600
|20
|21
| Simon Mann
Ulysse De Pauw
Julien Piguet
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|3'54.744
|31.762
|21
|83
| Luis Perez Companc
Alessio Rovera
Lilou Wadoux
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|3'55.033
|32.051
|22
|57
| Scott Huffaker
Takeshi Kimura
Daniel Serra
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|3'55.637
|32.655
|23
|55
| Gustav Birch
Jens Reno Moller
Marco Sorensen
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|3'57.240
|34.258
|24
|74
| Kei Cozzolino
Yorikatsu Tsujiko
Naoki Yokomizo
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|3'59.648
|36.666
