Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Newgarden: 2023 downtown Detroit layout is “fantastic for racing”
IndyCar News

Rossi: Improving Andretti Autosport's oval pace vital for 2022 IndyCar title tilt

By:

Alexander Rossi says improving Andretti Autosport team’s performances on ovals will be vital to being in the IndyCar championship hunt next year.

Rossi: Improving Andretti Autosport's oval pace vital for 2022 IndyCar title tilt

Andretti Autosport has been strong on street courses for the past four seasons, and Rossi believes his quarter of the team made a breakthrough on natural road courses in the final third of this season.

But he says the team is still missing vital speed on ovals other than Indianapolis, which next year will comprise Texas Motor Speedway, Iowa Speedway (x2) and World Wide Technology Raceway in Gateway.

“In August, on our #27 car, we finally dialed in a road course set up which had been our biggest weakness since the beginning," he told Autosport.

"We were really hit and miss – days when we were untouchable and days when we were struggling to transfer out of our Q1 Groups. So we’d go from road course to road course changing everything for the individual circuit.

“Then we went to Laguna Seca for a test, using what was a known setup for us. We weren’t expecting it to work and it did. Then we went to Portland and it worked for us again, and we qualified on the front row and finished second.

“And then we went to Laguna for the race and that worked yet again. That was a big boost for us going into the offseason.

“I think we still really struggle on short ovals, our main focus this offseason, and using what limited testing we have on improving there. There’s no way we can even consider the championship if we’re nowhere on ovals.”

While Rossi topped and tailed his motorsport year with victories at the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona and the Baja 1000, his full-time role in IndyCar was a disappointment, finishing 10th in the final standings, a year after finishing ninth. By contrast his 2018 and 2019 seasons saw him clock second and third respectively.

Assessing his season, Rossi commented: “Pace for the most part was good, especially in the second half of the year. Even in the first half, there were a lot of good elements, great races we had going.

“I made too many mistakes in race situations – Gateway comes to mind, and Laguna Seca… is a weird one. But those two stand out as big points [hauls] that got away – we were definitely going to be third in St. Louis and could pretty easily have finished on the podium in Laguna.

"We were classified pretty much last for both of them, so those two really hurt our final position in the standings.

“Long Beach was a missed opportunity – quite few things broke in the race which made it challenging – and it was another weekend when our cars were so good, it was kinda akin to Nashville [where he was taken out].

"It’s heartbreaking when you’re just not getting anything,  when none of the weekends are happening in a straightforward way.”

However, Rossi believes the points standings disguise the fact that Andretti Autosport made progress as a whole from last year to this and that it can make similar progress in the season ahead.

“Everyone was operating better, doing a better job, so we just need to do move on, and hit the ground running in 2022," he added. 

“From my side, nothing much is changing from a personnel standpoint – Jeremy Milless remains my race engineer, Rob Edwards will still be my strategist, and our relationship is as strong as ever. We’re all bummed for each other about how 2021 went, you can’t pinpoint blame on anyone – I’ve made mistakes, the team’s made mistakes, we’ve missed on setups.

“But it’s not like one person is consistently letting the team down, there aren’t any weak links.

“On my side, I think it’s almost a mindset that I need to change. I went into this year with a lot of expectations on everyone to rebound from 2020, and it did, performance-wise, not results-wise. The season started out decent from a qualifying/speed-standpoint, and then the Texas issues really hurt us and it snowballed.

“May started OK, but then we were almost immediately out of the 500, so that takes the wind out of everyone’s sails. We were fighting back in Detroit and had the potential to win the race and… couldn’t get it done.

“The thing is, you can’t begin the year with that many things going wrong because it just sucks the air out of everyone and it just becomes hard . You start trying almost too hard.

“So now we just move on with a fresh slate and try again.”

For Rossi’s reflections on the Baja 1000, and further thoughts on his season with Andretti Autosport and IndyCar in general, check out This Week with Will Buxton, Ep. 15. Rossi interview starts at 22m44sec.

 

shares
comments
Newgarden: 2023 downtown Detroit layout is “fantastic for racing”
Previous article

Newgarden: 2023 downtown Detroit layout is “fantastic for racing”
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
Askew joins Dennis in Andretti Formula E squad
Formula E

Askew joins Dennis in Andretti Formula E squad

Newgarden: 2023 downtown Detroit layout is “fantastic for racing”
IndyCar

Newgarden: 2023 downtown Detroit layout is “fantastic for racing”

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Alexander Rossi More
Alexander Rossi
Portland runner-up Rossi believes team improved in summer break Portland
Video Inside
IndyCar

Portland runner-up Rossi believes team improved in summer break

Rossi rejoins Wayne Taylor Racing for Watkins Glen 6 Hours Watkins Glen
IMSA

Rossi rejoins Wayne Taylor Racing for Watkins Glen 6 Hours

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Plus
Formula 1

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

Andretti Autosport More
Andretti Autosport
Andretti says control, not money, stopped Alfa Romeo F1 buy-in
Formula 1

Andretti says control, not money, stopped Alfa Romeo F1 buy-in

DeFrancesco confirmed in fourth Andretti Autosport entry in IndyCar for 2022
IndyCar

DeFrancesco confirmed in fourth Andretti Autosport entry in IndyCar for 2022

Bottas unaware of possible Andretti F1 buyout during Alfa Romeo talks United States GP
Formula 1

Bottas unaware of possible Andretti F1 buyout during Alfa Romeo talks

Latest news

Rossi: Improving Andretti Autosport's oval pace vital for 2022 IndyCar title tilt
IndyCar IndyCar

Rossi: Improving Andretti Autosport's oval pace vital for 2022 IndyCar title tilt

Newgarden: 2023 downtown Detroit layout is “fantastic for racing”
IndyCar IndyCar

Newgarden: 2023 downtown Detroit layout is “fantastic for racing”

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus
IndyCar IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

De Vries and Vandoorne set for IndyCar test at Sebring
IndyCar IndyCar

De Vries and Vandoorne set for IndyCar test at Sebring

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 21, 2021
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential Plus

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Romain Grosjean's swashbuckling rookie year in IndyCar captured the imagination of many in 2021. But another ex-Formula 1 driver whose potential was masked by five years of toil in, at best, middling machinery also enjoyed a breakout year in 2021 - winning twice and finishing sixth in points. Here's how Marcus Ericsson finally delivered on his promise

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best Plus

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

IndyCar sophomore Alex Palou stunned by overcoming team-mate Scott Dixon and the rest of a white-hot field in 2021. He was consistently fast and crucially showed a level head, rebounding well from setbacks to put himself in a near unassailable position entering the final round

IndyCar
Nov 4, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Plus

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Despite appearing to have an IndyCar job for life with Meyer Shank Racing, Jack Harvey’s departure and move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate. However, Harvey's and RLL's combined strengths could prove to be a winning combination - if they get the balance right

IndyCar
Oct 17, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Plus

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Saturday 16 October marks the 10th anniversary of Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Plus

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong junior career and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star Plus

Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star

Newly-crowned IndyCar champion Alex Palou has been lauded as a complete driver and veteran-like in only his second season. The 24-year-old is still in the early days of his career, but the parallels are there for all to see with his six-time champion Chip Ganassi Racing team-mate who has been CGR's team leader since 2014

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Plus

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets is now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.