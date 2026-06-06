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Practice report
BTCC Oulton Park (Island Circuit)

BTCC Oulton Park: Audi quickest after Fords take boost cut

Moffat sets pace at Oulton Park in Power Maxed Racing Audi

Marcus Simmons
Marcus Simmons
Published:
Aiden Moffat

Aiden Moffat

Photo by: JEP

Scottish tin-top veteran Aiden Moffat set the pace in practice for the British Touring Car Championship’s fourth round at Oulton Park.

Moffat whisked his Power Maxed Racing Audi A3 Saloon around the picturesque Cheshire circuit 0.133 seconds quicker than his closest opposition in a session that started on a damp track but ended up dry.

Many of the drivers used the early stages of the 40 minutes of running to scrub in wet-weather tyres, which look likely to be required for use at some stage this weekend, but all times were set on the soft-compound slick Goodyears that are the standard rubber for the event.

Runaway championship leader Ash Sutton jumped up to fifth at the chequered flag in the quickest of the Alliance Racing-run Ford Focus Titaniums, which have been subject to a small boost cut prior to the Oulton round.

In line with standard procedure from the BTCC’s TOCA technical team, data from this season shows the Focuses to be a fraction outside the tolerance band, hence a cut of 20 millibars of boost from the circa 1900 at which they run, although the loss of power is understood to be below 3bhp.

Dan Cammish, NAPA Racing UK

Dan Cammish, NAPA Racing UK

Photo by: JEP

Moffat looked spectacular at the wheel of the Audi, the outside-rear wheel lifting noticeably higher than any other competitor at the fast Cascades left-hander in what was a good session for the PMR Audi squadron: team-mates Mikey Doble and Dexter Patterson were fourth and eighth fastest respectively. None of the trio feature in the top seven in the championship standings, meaning they will not have any restrictions of TOCA Turbo Boost usage in qualifying, the qualifying race and Sunday’s opening race.

Tom Chilton was the closest to Moffat at the wheel of his Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N Fastback, while the Restart Racing Hyundai of Chris Smiley leapt up to third on the final lap of the session.

Behind Doble and Sutton, James Dorlin made sure both Restart Hyundais were in the top six, the amiable Yorkshireman spending a substantial part of the session at the top of the times.

Dan Cammish put his Alliance Ford into seventh, with Tom Ingram ninth, behind Patterson, in his Excelr8 Hyundai. Rounding out the top 10 was the West Surrey Racing BMW 330i M Sport of Daryl De Leon, who was quickest for a period but did not improve on his final run.

Missing from action on Saturday is the Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla GR Sport of Max Buxton, who went down with a viral infection on Friday but hopes to be fit to tackle his home races on Sunday.

BTCC Oulton Park - Practice results

FiP

All Stats
 
Cla Driver # Car Laps Time Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom A. Moffat LKQ Euro Car Parts with Power Maxed Racing 16 Audi A3 Saloon 19

1'24.213

   95.159
2 United Kingdom T. Chilton Team Vertu 3 Hyundai i30N 13

+0.133

1'24.346

 0.133 95.009
3 United Kingdom C. Smiley Restart Racing 22 Hyundai i30N 17

+0.230

1'24.443

 0.097 94.900
4
M. Doble LKQ Euro Car Parts with Power Maxed Racing
 88 Audi A3 Saloon 20

+0.341

1'24.554

 0.111 94.775
5 United Kingdom A. Sutton NAPA Racing UK 116 Ford Focus Titanium 19

+0.371

1'24.584

 0.030 94.741
6
J. Dorlin Restart Racing
 132 Hyundai i30N 19

+0.615

1'24.828

 0.244 94.469
7 United Kingdom D. Cammish NAPA Racing UK 27 Ford Focus Titanium 17

+0.633

1'24.846

 0.018 94.449
8
D. Patterson Steel Seal with Power Maxed Racing
 17 Audi A3 Saloon 19

+0.635

1'24.848

 0.002 94.447
9 United Kingdom T. Ingram Team Vertu 80 Hyundai i30N 18

+0.674

1'24.887

 0.039 94.403
10
D. De Leon West Surrey Racing
 2 BMW 330i M Sport 19

+0.685

1'24.898

 0.011 94.391
11 United Kingdom R. Collard Team Vertu 11 Hyundai i30N 20

+0.736

1'24.949

 0.051 94.334
12 Ireland A. Taylor-Smith Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport 50 Toyota Corolla GR Sport 17

+0.841

1'25.054

 0.105 94.218
13 United Kingdom J. Cook Speedworks Corolla Racing 66 Toyota Corolla GR Sport 19

+0.842

1'25.055

 0.001 94.217
14
C. Rainford West Surrey Racing
 99 BMW 330i M Sport 20

+0.935

1'25.148

 0.093 94.114
15 United Kingdom G. Shedden Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport 52 Toyota Corolla GR Sport 18

+0.953

1'25.166

 0.018 94.094
16 United Kingdom A. Morgan Cataclean Plato Racing 33 Mercedes A35 Saloon 18

+1.068

1'25.281

 0.115 93.967
17 United Kingdom D. Rowbottom Cataclean Plato Racing 32 Mercedes A35 Saloon 20

+1.224

1'25.437

 0.156 93.795
18 United Kingdom S. Osborne NAPA Racing UK 77 Ford Focus Titanium 18

+1.439

1'25.652

 0.215 93.560
19
L. Selby NAPA Racing UK
 15 Ford Focus Titanium 15

+1.591

1'25.804

 0.152 93.394
20
N. Hamilton Team Vertu
 28 Hyundai i30N 21

+2.278

1'26.491

 0.687 92.652
View full results

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