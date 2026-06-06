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MotoGP Hungarian GP

MotoGP Hungarian GP: Marquez dominates sprint for comeback win

Marquez returns to the top in Balaton Park, as Acosta and Bezzecchi join him on the podium

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Edited:
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Marc Marquez converted pole position into a commanding victory in the Hungarian Grand Prix sprint, overcoming concerns about his physical limitation.

Having previously ruled out any chance of a repeat of his double win from 2025, Marquez was in unbeatable form on Saturday at the Balaton Park Circuit, as he followed a dominant performance in qualifying with an equally impressive ride in the sprint.

The Spaniard stretched out an early advantage over Pedro Acosta and cruised to the finish line in the 13-lap contest, taking the chequered flag by 1.5s.

The final spot on the podium went to championship leader and factory Aprilia rider Marco Bezzecchi.

At the start of the race, Marquez pulled away cleanly from pole position to retain the lead from Acosta, with Bezzecchi jumping from sixth on the grid to grab third place.

Although KTM's Acosta applied some early pressure on Marquez, the factory Ducati rider quickly broke away from the chasing pack, stretching out a lead of over a second by lap 3.

That advantage rapidly doubled to two seconds, with Acosta also pulling away from third-placed Bezzecchi as the field spread out in the opening phase of the sprint.

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Marquez was expected to fade in the closing laps as the physical demands of the race took their toll, potentially bringing Acosta back into contention, but such fears failed to materialise as he only extended his advantage at the front of the field.

The reigning world champion took the finish line on lap 13 to complete a lights-to-flag, registering his third sprint win of 2026 following his previous triumphs at Goiania and Jerez.

The result followed just a month after he underwent a double operation, including surgery on his battered right shoulder.

Friday pacesetter Acosta had to settle for second place, while Bezzecchi held on to third place despite coming under pressure from Fernandez.

Gresini’s Fermin Aldeguer was challenging Bezzecchi for third place in the early laps of the race, but a major moment at the final chicane left him fifth at the finish.

Aprilia’s Jorge Martin recovered from an error at the same sequence of corners to finish sixth, while LCR rookie Diogo Moreira made a brilliant launch from 11th on the grid to claim seventh place.

A lightning start for Enea Bastianini propelled the Tech3 rider to eighth, while the final point went to factory Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia.

Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio botched up his start again after qualifying fourth, dropping to ninth on the opening lap before finishing 10th behind Bezzecchi,

Trackhouse’s Ai Ogura had a low-key race to 11th ahead of Honda’s Luca Marini, while Pramac rider Toprak Razgatlioglu was Yamaha’s best runner in 13th.

Iker Lecuona (Gresini) managed 18th on his MotoGP return, while Cal Crutchlow finished last after standing-in for Johann Zarco at LCR.

MotoGP Hungarian GP - Sprint race results

 Cla   Rider   Bike   Laps   Gap
1 Marc Marquez Ducati 13  
2 Pedro Acosta KTM 13 1.548s
3 Marco Bezzecchi Aprilia 13 2.722s
4 Raúl Fernández Aprilia 13 3.973s
5 Fermín Aldeguer Ducati 13 4.366s
6 Jorge Martín Aprilia 13 5.708s
7 Diogo Moreira Honda 13 6.285s
8 Enea Bastianini KTM 13 7.587s
9 F.Bagnaia Ducati 13 8.237s
10 F.Di Giannantonio Ducati 13 8.469s
11 Ai Ogura Aprilia 13 11.609s
12 Luca Marini Honda 13 12.070s
13 T.Razgatlıoğlu Yamaha 13 14.173s
14 Jack Miller Yamaha 13 15.799s
15 Joan Mir Honda 13 15.961s
16 Brad Binder KTM 13 16.376s
17 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 13 17.070s
18 Iker Lecuona Ducati 13 17.381s
19 Maverick Viñales KTM 13 19.490s
20 F.Morbidelli Ducati 13 20.662s
21 Alex Rins Yamaha 13 24.063s
22 Cal Crutchlow Honda 13 30.947s

 

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