IndyCar

Michael Andretti transitioning out of ownership role of IndyCar team

Group 1001 CEO Dan Towriss has taken over control of Andretti Global

Joey Barnes
Upd:
Michael Andretti, Mario Andretti, Dan Towriss, Andretti Global

Michael Andretti is taking a step back from his ownership role of Andretti Global, but will remain a key part of the organisation as an ambassador and advisor.

Group 1001 CEO Dan Towriss will take control of the business Andretti co-founded in 2002 as part of a major leadership change, following initial reports on the overhaul, with Andretti Global later providing a statement to confirm the updates to the team.

"Michael’s goal has been to transition to a more strategic role with Andretti Global and focus less on the operational side of the race team.

"Michael and Dan Towriss have been working closely on developing this new structure, one which Michael is excited to see take shape under Dan’s guidance. Michael remains engaged and will continue to serve as a strategic advisor and key ambassador. We will have more to share in the coming weeks, after Michael and Dan have had an opportunity to speak to the team," the statement read.

Towriss originally entered North America’s premier open-wheel championship as a sponsor with Group 1001 and Gainbridge for Zach Veach in 2018. Towriss remained a key part of the Andretti team following an early split from Veach, even bolstering his investment into the outfit.

Michael Andretti, Andretti Global Honda

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

The Andretti and Towriss partnership has continued to move forward ever since, with the two pushing for a way into Formula 1 in 2021. After being unable to acquire a current F1 team, the two formed Andretti Global with a focus on entering the series as a constructor.

That effort has been met with plenty of roadblocks, as the organisation seeks an opportunity to become the 11th team - and bring General Motors – on to the F1 grid.

Since Towriss’s involvement with Andretti, the organisation has broadened its presence across the motorsports landscape, including the IMSA SportsCar Championship and Extreme E in addition to its squads in Formula E, IndyCar and Indy NXT.

Additionally, Gainbridge supports Spire in NASCAR, with Marco Andretti, Michael’s son, driving for them in the Truck Series for select races.

The three-car endeavour in IndyCar receives significant backing by Towriss’s companies, with Gainbridge represented on the #26 Honda driven by Colton Herta and the #28 Honda piloted by Marcus Ericsson supported by Delaware Life, another property of Group 1001.

Joey Barnes
