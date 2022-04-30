Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / IndyCar Barber: VeeKay powers to second career pole
IndyCar / Birmingham News

Rossi pays tribute to Andretti for saving his Barber IndyCar weekend after crash

Alexander Rossi was hugely thankful to his Andretti Autosport IndyCar team for rescuing his Barber race chances with a swift car rebuild following his crash in practice as he took fifth on the grid.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Rossi pays tribute to Andretti for saving his Barber IndyCar weekend after crash

During morning practice, the #27 Andretti Autosport made hard contact with the barrier on the outside of Turn 17 at Barber, and the damage was extensive enough to require a whole new rear end and a new engine.

The team had under three hours to get the car prepared and set up in time for qualifying, and made it to pitlane with just eight minutes to spare.

Rossi was hard on it from the start of qualifying, taking fifth place in his Q1 group, third fastest in Q2’s 12-car battle and then took fifth in the Fast Six, 0.3s from Rinus VeeKay’s pole-winning time. This was despite Rossi never getting a run on Firestone’s alternates tyres during practice due to how early the crash had occurred.

“It was unbelievable,” said Rossi of his crew’s work, along with other members from his team-mates’ cars. “I think it was six of the guys involved, management involved, it was a big, big situation to do an engine and a gearbox. So, yeah, I put them in a very tough situation.

“It was amazing just to be out there in the first place, have the opportunity to compete and qualify. Obviously we knew that the car had been strong all weekend. We didn't get a chance on the red tyres, so the first run was kind of guessing a little bit.

“I was just pleased to be out there. When you advance all the way to the end, you hope for a little bit more. Ultimately, from where we were two hours ago, I think everyone is relieved and happy that we got through that. Every result that we get this weekend is down to those guys.

“If we had not made qualifying, started 26th, you're super screwed. This gives us a really good shot to have a good day tomorrow. Yeah, it's because of those guys. Big thanks to them.

“It doesn't really matter where you are anymore, it's so hard to pass. It can be an oval, it can be a street course. It's very, very difficult. It's a huge, huge thing to be able to be in the top six. Very happy about it.”

Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport-Honda

Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport-Honda

Photo by: IndyCar

Rossi also said he didn’t question that the team could give him a car in which to qualify, but had misgivings over how dialled in it might be for a strong performance.

“I never had a doubt that they'd get it done,” he said. “It was just a matter of how much we could kind of fine-tune it. But I've driven for this team for six years now. We've had either crash damage or incidents or mechanical issues or whatever, and we have not ever missed a session. Those guys are phenomenal in being able to diagnose a problem, get it addressed.

“I was never in doubt. For me, that whole time [after the shunt] was focused on qualifying, talking to my team-mates, talking to the other engineers to get an idea of what they felt on the alternate tyres, then applying it as best as I could when we got out there.”

Read Also:

Rossi was in fact the only Andretti Autosport driver to reach the final shootout. Colton Herta, who had looked a pole position candidate, left the pitlane late for his final run in Q2, and was denied by a red flag caused by Marcus Ericsson spinning his Chip Ganassi Racing into the gravel.

Another potential pole contender, Romain Grosjean, fell just a few hundredths short of making the cutoff for Fast Six graduation and will start eighth, two positions ahead of Herta.

shares
comments
IndyCar Barber: VeeKay powers to second career pole
Previous article

IndyCar Barber: VeeKay powers to second career pole
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
IMSA Laguna Seca: Taylor takes pole for WTR Acura Laguna Seca
IMSA

IMSA Laguna Seca: Taylor takes pole for WTR Acura

IndyCar Barber: VeeKay powers to second career pole Birmingham
Video Inside
IndyCar

IndyCar Barber: VeeKay powers to second career pole

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Alexander Rossi More
Alexander Rossi
Rossi excited by Miami GP but sees F1 as rival to IndyCar in the US Miami GP
Formula 1

Rossi excited by Miami GP but sees F1 as rival to IndyCar in the US

Why it may be time for Alexander Rossi to change teams
IndyCar

Why it may be time for Alexander Rossi to change teams

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Plus
Formula 1

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

Andretti Autosport More
Andretti Autosport
Herta: Long Beach IndyCar pole a result of set-up rethink Long Beach
IndyCar

Herta: Long Beach IndyCar pole a result of set-up rethink

Why Andretti's slow start in IndyCar in 2022 raises questions
IndyCar

Why Andretti's slow start in IndyCar in 2022 raises questions

Andretti surprised by negativity surrounding F1 team plans
Formula 1

Andretti surprised by negativity surrounding F1 team plans

Latest news

Rossi pays tribute to Andretti for saving his Barber IndyCar weekend after crash
IndyCar IndyCar

Rossi pays tribute to Andretti for saving his Barber IndyCar weekend after crash

IndyCar Barber: VeeKay powers to second career pole
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar Barber: VeeKay powers to second career pole

IndyCar Barber: VeeKay fastest as Grosjean and Power spin, Rossi crashes 
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar Barber: VeeKay fastest as Grosjean and Power spin, Rossi crashes 

Rossi excited by Miami GP but sees F1 as rival to IndyCar in the US
Formula 1 Formula 1

Rossi excited by Miami GP but sees F1 as rival to IndyCar in the US

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 21, 2021
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential Plus

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Romain Grosjean's swashbuckling rookie year in IndyCar captured the imagination of many in 2021. But another ex-Formula 1 driver whose potential was masked by five years of toil in, at best, middling machinery also enjoyed a breakout year in 2021 - winning twice and finishing sixth in points. Here's how Marcus Ericsson finally delivered on his promise

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best Plus

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

IndyCar sophomore Alex Palou stunned by overcoming team-mate Scott Dixon and the rest of a white-hot field in 2021. He was consistently fast and crucially showed a level head, rebounding well from setbacks to put himself in a near unassailable position entering the final round

IndyCar
Nov 4, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Plus

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Despite appearing to have an IndyCar job for life with Meyer Shank Racing, Jack Harvey’s departure and move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate. However, Harvey's and RLL's combined strengths could prove to be a winning combination - if they get the balance right

IndyCar
Oct 17, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Plus

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Saturday 16 October marks the 10th anniversary of Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Plus

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong junior career and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star Plus

Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star

Newly-crowned IndyCar champion Alex Palou has been lauded as a complete driver and veteran-like in only his second season. The 24-year-old is still in the early days of his career, but the parallels are there for all to see with his six-time champion Chip Ganassi Racing team-mate who has been CGR's team leader since 2014

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Plus

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets is now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.