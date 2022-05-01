Tickets Subscribe
Rossi pays tribute to Andretti for saving his Barber IndyCar weekend after crash
IndyCar / Birmingham Race report

IndyCar Barber: O’Ward charges to victory ahead of Palou

Pato O’Ward held off reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou to take victory at Barber, with Arrow McLaren SP breaking Team Penske’s stranglehold in 2022.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
IndyCar Barber: O’Ward charges to victory ahead of Palou

After polesitter Rinus VeeKay controlled the opening two-thirds of the race, the Barber contest came alive on the final round of pitstops as VeeKay, O’Ward, Scott McLaughlin and Will Power pulled in together.

VeeKay just got out ahead of O’Ward, after the Arrow McLaren SP driver delivered a great in-lap and his crew produced a perfect pitstop, and on the out-lap VeeKay flicked to the left to defend the inside and O’Ward drove around the outside at Turn 5 to claim the net lead.

The final frontrunner to stop – two laps after O’Ward and VeeKay – was Palou, and between a brilliant in-lap and well executed stop from the Chip Ganassi #10 crew, the reigning champion emerged between them to claim second.

With fresher tyres Palou closed the gap to O’Ward to around 1s, but then the Mexican driver started edging away again with some personal best laps.

Running two seconds apart in the final 10 laps, both pushed hard and had dropped VeeKay, while further back on lap 86 Graham Rahal and Romain Grosjean made contact twice on the exit of Turn 5.

Up front, O’Ward had wisely conserved his push to pass and therefore fuel, and was only let off the leash on the final lap. He had executed perfectly and rolled home the winner, by one second, ahead of last year’s winner Palou.

VeeKay was a further 11.5s behind, turning in his quickest lap of the race after allowing Power to get within two seconds. VeeKay claimed the final podium spot by 2.7s ahead of the Penske driver.

Photo by: Gavin Baker / Motorsport Images

Power was still able to pull off a remarkable charge through the field having started in 19th place to finish as lead Penske driver, with Scott Dixon able to produce a similar surge, having been knocked out of the first stage of qualifying, profiting on strategy to take fifth place for Chip Ganassi Racing.

McLaughlin struggled for race pace and a skip across the grass fighting for position with Dixon lost him a position and dropped him to sixth place at the finish.

Andretti’s Grosjean snatched seventh place off Rahal on the final lap as the American driver ran low on fuel, as Alexander Rossi’s low-key performance saw him fade to ninth place.

Colton Herta finished where he started in 10th place for Andretti but his own carve through the pack was stunted when he clipped wheels with McLaughlin and spun off trying to overtake up the inside at Turn 5.

IndyCar rookie Callum Ilott saw his chances of an impressive result disappear when he spun off midway through the race, having battled Meyer Shank Racing’s Helio Castroneves at Turn 8 only to outbrake himself and spin into the gravel at Turn 9. The British driver ended the race in 25th and two laps down.

Palou has now taken the lead of the IndyCar championship ahead of McLaughlin, Newgarden and Power.

IndyCar Barber - Race results

Cla Driver Team Laps Gap Pits Retirement
1 Mexico Patricio O'Ward United States Arrow McLaren SP 90   2  
2 Spain Alex Palou United States Chip Ganassi Racing 90 0.980 2  
3 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout United States Ed Carpenter Racing 90 12.481 2  
4 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 90 15.261 2  
5 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 90 22.829 2  
6 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin United States Team Penske 90 24.064 2  
7 France Romain Grosjean United States Andretti Autosport 90 24.516 3  
8 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 90 31.917 2  
9 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 90 33.249 2  
10 United States Colton Herta United States Andretti Autosport 90 33.510 3  
11 France Simon Pagenaud United States Meyer Shank Racing 90 33.741 2  
12 Sweden Marcus Ericsson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 90 34.473 3  
13 Japan Takuma Sato United States Dale Coyne Racing 90 34.914 2  
14 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 90 35.680 3  
15 Denmark Christian Lundgaard United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 90 37.041 2  
16 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist United States Arrow McLaren SP 90 41.614 2  
17 Canada Devlin DeFrancesco United States Andretti Autosport 90 42.451 2  
18 United Kingdom Jack Harvey United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 90 1'02.326 3  
19 United States Conor Daly United States Ed Carpenter Racing 90 1'03.294 3  
20 United States David Malukas Dale Coyne Racing with HMD 90 1'03.743 2  
21 Brazil Helio Castroneves United States Meyer Shank Racing 90 1'04.532 3  
22 United States Kyle Kirkwood United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 89 1 Lap 4  
23 Canada Dalton Kellett United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 89 1 Lap 3  
24 United States Jimmie Johnson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 89 1 Lap 3  
25 United Kingdom Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger Racing 88 2 Laps 3  
26 Colombia Tatiana Calderon United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 88 2 Laps 3  
View full results

 

Rossi pays tribute to Andretti for saving his Barber IndyCar weekend after crash
Rossi pays tribute to Andretti for saving his Barber IndyCar weekend after crash
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
