Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / IndyCar Barber: VeeKay fastest as Grosjean and Power spin, Rossi crashes 
IndyCar / Birmingham Qualifying report

IndyCar Barber: VeeKay powers to second career pole

Rinus VeeKay produced a stunning final lap to take pole position for the second time in his IndyCar career, as Andretti Autosport struggled and key title fighters failed to escape Q1.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
IndyCar Barber: VeeKay powers to second career pole

VeeKay lapped the 2.366-mile Barber Motorsports Park track in 1m06.2507s to beat last year’s Barber polesitter Pato O’Ward by 0.15s and land his first pole since the opening race of the Indianapolis Grand Prix double-header in October 2020.

Arrow McLaren SP’s O’Ward reported he had to gather up a major slide as he tried to build momentum for his final run, so ended up quite content with his first front row of the season. He will start just ahead of Alex Palou of Chip Ganassi Racing, who won the 2021 Barber race and is defending IndyCar champion.

Scott McLaughlin, who has been Team Penske pacesetter throughout the weekend, was fourth fastest in another impressive showing by the Kiwi driver.

The sole Andretti Autosport representative in the Fast Six shootout was Alexander Rossi in fifth, a remarkable comeback from his heavy shunt in second practice, while Felix Rosenqvist ensured two Arrow McLaren SP will start from the first three rows.

VeeKay didn’t fully dominate qualifying after he had to serve a drivethrough penalty before his final flying lap in Q2 for breaking the pitlane speed limit, but that didn’t prevent him producing a 1m06.2732s lap that was enough to get him into the top five, especially when two Andretti Autosport drivers, Romain Grosjean and Colton Herta, failed to graduate into the pole session.

Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda

Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Marcus Ericsson threw his car off the track at Turn 7 in the final two minutes of Q2, to bring out the red flag, and he subsequently lost his best laps.

That incident meant Herta wasn’t able to complete his final flyer, having left pitlane late, so he will line up 10th, behind team-mate Grosjean in eighth who fell 0.07s short of reaching the final stage of qualifying. Graham Rahal splits the pair of Andretti drivers in ninth.

Callum Ilott secured his best qualifying of his rookie IndyCar campaign in 11th, but was kicking himself for making a minor error on his best lap, despite still making a great breakthrough for Juncos Hollinger Racing.

In the Q1 stages, in the second group Helio Castroneves suffered an incident exiting Turn 9 but got going again so didn’t cause a red flag, but he wasn’t quick enough to move on to Q2.

Rookie David Malukas also had a shunt after completing his final flyer in the second Q1 group, skating across the grass just after the timing line and making firm contact with a barrier.

In the first Q1 group the surprise exclusions were Ganassi’s Scott Dixon in seventh in the session and Team Penske’s Will Power in 10th, both of them looking quite puzzled at their pace, having had no major complaints about their respective cars’ handling traits.

IndyCar Barber - Qualifying results

Q3

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap
1 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout United States Ed Carpenter Racing 4 1'06.250  
2 Mexico Patricio O'Ward United States Arrow McLaren SP 2 1'06.400 0.149
3 Spain Alex Palou United States Chip Ganassi Racing 4 1'06.441 0.190
4 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin United States Team Penske 2 1'06.496 0.246
5 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 4 1'06.554 0.304
6 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist United States Arrow McLaren SP 3 1'06.641 0.390
View full results

Q2

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap
1 Mexico Patricio O'Ward United States Arrow McLaren SP 7 1'06.105  
2 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin United States Team Penske 7 1'06.147 0.042
3 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 7 1'06.183 0.078
4 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist United States Arrow McLaren SP 7 1'06.272 0.166
5 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout United States Ed Carpenter Racing 7 1'06.273 0.167
6 Spain Alex Palou United States Chip Ganassi Racing 7 1'06.315 0.209
7 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 7 1'06.334 0.229
8 France Romain Grosjean United States Andretti Autosport 7 1'06.382 0.276
9 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 7 1'06.633 0.528
10 United States Colton Herta United States Andretti Autosport 6 1'06.729 0.624
11 United Kingdom Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger Racing 7 1'07.200 1.094
12 Sweden Marcus Ericsson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 7 1'07.356 1.250
View full results

Q1 G2

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap
1 France Romain Grosjean United States Andretti Autosport 7 1'06.200  
2 United States Colton Herta United States Andretti Autosport 6 1'06.339 0.139
3 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 7 1'06.379 0.179
4 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout United States Ed Carpenter Racing 7 1'06.547 0.347
5 United Kingdom Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger Racing 7 1'06.664 0.464
6 Sweden Marcus Ericsson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 7 1'06.730 0.530
7 Denmark Christian Lundgaard United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 7 1'06.746 0.546
8 Brazil Helio Castroneves United States Meyer Shank Racing 6 1'06.813 0.613
9 United States David Malukas Dale Coyne Racing with HMD 6 1'06.889 0.689
10 Canada Devlin DeFrancesco United States Andretti Autosport 6 1'07.024 0.824
11 United States Conor Daly United States Ed Carpenter Racing 6 1'07.035 0.835
12 France Simon Pagenaud United States Meyer Shank Racing 7 1'07.105 0.905
13 United States Jimmie Johnson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 6 1'09.007 2.807
View full results

Q1 G1

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap
1 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin United States Team Penske 7 1'06.028  
2 Mexico Patricio O'Ward United States Arrow McLaren SP 7 1'06.244 0.215
3 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist United States Arrow McLaren SP 7 1'06.385 0.356
4 Spain Alex Palou United States Chip Ganassi Racing 7 1'06.387 0.358
5 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 6 1'06.396 0.367
6 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 7 1'06.501 0.472
7 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 7 1'06.514 0.485
8 United Kingdom Jack Harvey United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 7 1'06.651 0.622
9 Japan Takuma Sato United States Dale Coyne Racing 7 1'06.754 0.725
10 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 7 1'06.777 0.748
11 United States Kyle Kirkwood United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 7 1'06.821 0.792
12 Canada Dalton Kellett United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 7 1'07.686 1.658
13 Colombia Tatiana Calderon United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 7 1'07.924 1.895
View full results
shares
comments
IndyCar Barber: VeeKay fastest as Grosjean and Power spin, Rossi crashes 
Previous article

IndyCar Barber: VeeKay fastest as Grosjean and Power spin, Rossi crashes 
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
IndyCar Barber: VeeKay fastest as Grosjean and Power spin, Rossi crashes  Birmingham
IndyCar

IndyCar Barber: VeeKay fastest as Grosjean and Power spin, Rossi crashes 

Rossi excited by Miami GP but sees F1 as rival to IndyCar in the US Miami GP
Formula 1

Rossi excited by Miami GP but sees F1 as rival to IndyCar in the US

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

IndyCar Barber: VeeKay powers to second career pole
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar Barber: VeeKay powers to second career pole

IndyCar Barber: VeeKay fastest as Grosjean and Power spin, Rossi crashes 
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar Barber: VeeKay fastest as Grosjean and Power spin, Rossi crashes 

Rossi excited by Miami GP but sees F1 as rival to IndyCar in the US
Formula 1 Formula 1

Rossi excited by Miami GP but sees F1 as rival to IndyCar in the US

IndyCar Barber: Herta leads first practice, Honda power dominant
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar Barber: Herta leads first practice, Honda power dominant

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 21, 2021
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential Plus

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Romain Grosjean's swashbuckling rookie year in IndyCar captured the imagination of many in 2021. But another ex-Formula 1 driver whose potential was masked by five years of toil in, at best, middling machinery also enjoyed a breakout year in 2021 - winning twice and finishing sixth in points. Here's how Marcus Ericsson finally delivered on his promise

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best Plus

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

IndyCar sophomore Alex Palou stunned by overcoming team-mate Scott Dixon and the rest of a white-hot field in 2021. He was consistently fast and crucially showed a level head, rebounding well from setbacks to put himself in a near unassailable position entering the final round

IndyCar
Nov 4, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Plus

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Despite appearing to have an IndyCar job for life with Meyer Shank Racing, Jack Harvey’s departure and move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate. However, Harvey's and RLL's combined strengths could prove to be a winning combination - if they get the balance right

IndyCar
Oct 17, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Plus

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Saturday 16 October marks the 10th anniversary of Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Plus

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong junior career and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star Plus

Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star

Newly-crowned IndyCar champion Alex Palou has been lauded as a complete driver and veteran-like in only his second season. The 24-year-old is still in the early days of his career, but the parallels are there for all to see with his six-time champion Chip Ganassi Racing team-mate who has been CGR's team leader since 2014

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Plus

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets is now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.