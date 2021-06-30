Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Harvey hopes Meyer Shank Racing continues with Andretti partnership
IndyCar / Mid-Ohio News

Rosenqvist cleared for Mid-Ohio IndyCar, VeeKay expected to return

By:

Felix Rosenqvist has been cleared to return to the Arrow McLaren SP team for the Mid-Ohio IndyCar event this weekend, while Ed Carpenter Racing’s Rinus VeeKay is also expected back.

Rosenqvist cleared for Mid-Ohio IndyCar, VeeKay expected to return

Rosenqvist had to miss the second race in the Detroit Grand Prix weekend as well as the Road America round held the following week, due to a huge wall-moving shunt in the opening round in Motown.

Although the Swede, in his third year of IndyCar racing, did not break any bones, he did stay in hospital overnight and his place was taken by the driver he replaced this year in the #7 Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet, Oliver Askew.

When Rosenqvist was not cleared to race in Road America, either, his place was taken by ex-Formula 1 driver Kevin Magnussen, hot off the heels of his first IMSA win with Renger van der Zande in Chip Ganassi Racing’s Cadillac in Detroit.

However, Arrow McLaren SP has now announced via social media that Rosenqvist will return to action at Mid-Ohio, a track on which he almost won in his rookie IndyCar season driving for the Ganassi team.

“Felix Rosenqvist has been cleared to drive by the IndyCar Medical Team and will return to pilot the #7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet this weekend for the Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio,” a statement read.

“Felix and Arrow McLaren SP would like to give a special thanks to Dr Billows [series medical director] and the IndyCar Medical Team for the exceptional care and treatment they have provided.”

Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

Photo by: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Following the Detroit GP weekend, Rinus VeeKay fell from his bike during a training ride, fracturing his collarbone, and this injury meant that he too missed the Road America race – obliging Ed Carpenter Racing to call up Askew as his replacement.

Askew did a fine job standing in for his former Indy Lights rival, but would not be available for all three days of IndyCar action at Mid-Ohio this week, since he will be competing in Andretti Autosport’s LMP3 entry in the IMSA SportsCar Championship’s event at Watkins Glen on Friday.

As things stand, however, his services are unlikely to be needed. VeeKay will get checked over by IndyCar’s medical team on Wednesday, and the team is anticipating no issues.

An ECR spokesperson told Autosport: “We have no reason to think he won’t be cleared, but until he is, we can’t confirm that… Dr. Billows has the final say.”

VeeKay, who won the GMR Grand Prix of Indianapolis on the IMS road course, was fifth in the championship after the Detroit GP and, despite missing Road America, has dropped only to sixth.

shares
comments
Harvey hopes Meyer Shank Racing continues with Andretti partnership

Previous article

Harvey hopes Meyer Shank Racing continues with Andretti partnership
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

How secret cosmetics chemical is helping Red Bull's F1 charge

19 h
2
Formula 1

Ferrari: Mercedes distracted by lack of team stability

23 h
3
Formula 1

Mercedes still planning car and engine upgrades to boost F1 hopes

20 h
4
Formula E

Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy

21 h
5
Formula 1

'Mazespin' gift shows Mazepin not 'miserable young man' says Haas

22 h
Latest news
Rosenqvist cleared for Mid-Ohio IndyCar, VeeKay expected to return
INDY

Rosenqvist cleared for Mid-Ohio IndyCar, VeeKay expected to return

15m
Harvey hopes Meyer Shank Racing continues with Andretti partnership
Video Inside
INDY

Harvey hopes Meyer Shank Racing continues with Andretti partnership

16 h
IndyCar boss Penske doesn’t expect racing to be all-electric by 2030
INDY

IndyCar boss Penske doesn’t expect racing to be all-electric by 2030

Jun 23, 2021
Brown: McLaren IndyCar star O’Ward reminds me of a young Montoya
INDY

Brown: McLaren IndyCar star O’Ward reminds me of a young Montoya

Jun 23, 2021
IndyCar confirms 16-race season after Toronto cancellation
INDY

IndyCar confirms 16-race season after Toronto cancellation

Jun 21, 2021
Latest videos
Indy500: Starting grid 01:16
IndyCar
May 27, 2021

Indy500: Starting grid

Exclusive Interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on the Indy 500, Norris at McLaren and more 18:08
IndyCar
May 20, 2021

Exclusive Interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on the Indy 500, Norris at McLaren and more

IndyCar: Colton Herta takes victory at St. Pete 02:31
IndyCar
Apr 26, 2021

IndyCar: Colton Herta takes victory at St. Pete

Barber IndyCar: Lap 1 Crash 01:10
IndyCar
Apr 19, 2021

Barber IndyCar: Lap 1 Crash

Barber IndyCar: Palou wins at Birmingham 03:20
IndyCar
Apr 19, 2021

Barber IndyCar: Palou wins at Birmingham

David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
Harvey hopes Meyer Shank Racing continues with Andretti partnership Road America
Video Inside
IndyCar

Harvey hopes Meyer Shank Racing continues with Andretti partnership

IMSA Watkins Glen: Taylor snatches pole from Cameron in Acura 1-2 Watkins Glen
IMSA

IMSA Watkins Glen: Taylor snatches pole from Cameron in Acura 1-2

The winners and losers of IndyCar 2021 so far Plus
IndyCar

The winners and losers of IndyCar 2021 so far

Felix Rosenqvist More
Felix Rosenqvist
Askew stands in for Rosenqvist for second Detroit IndyCar race Detroit
IndyCar

Askew stands in for Rosenqvist for second Detroit IndyCar race

O’Ward: How to beat Dixon to the championship is no mystery
IndyCar

O’Ward: How to beat Dixon to the championship is no mystery

O’Ward not "fast enough” to win Indy 500 Indy 500
IndyCar

O’Ward not "fast enough” to win Indy 500

Ed Carpenter Racing More
Ed Carpenter Racing
Askew to sub for injured VeeKay at IndyCar's Road America round Road America
IndyCar

Askew to sub for injured VeeKay at IndyCar's Road America round

VeeKay suffers injury after cycling accident, Road America entry "pending" Road America
IndyCar

VeeKay suffers injury after cycling accident, Road America entry "pending"

Daly: Indy 500 lead stint "proved we belong up there" Indy 500
IndyCar

Daly: Indy 500 lead stint "proved we belong up there"

Trending Today

How secret cosmetics chemical is helping Red Bull's F1 charge
Formula 1 Formula 1

How secret cosmetics chemical is helping Red Bull's F1 charge

Ferrari: Mercedes distracted by lack of team stability
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Mercedes distracted by lack of team stability

Mercedes still planning car and engine upgrades to boost F1 hopes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes still planning car and engine upgrades to boost F1 hopes

Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy Plus
Formula E Formula E

Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy

'Mazespin' gift shows Mazepin not 'miserable young man' says Haas
Formula 1 Formula 1

'Mazespin' gift shows Mazepin not 'miserable young man' says Haas

Hyundai boss vows to find answers for “unacceptable” WRC reliability
WRC WRC

Hyundai boss vows to find answers for “unacceptable” WRC reliability

How the Rumble in the Jungle can inspire Mercedes to beat Red Bull Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How the Rumble in the Jungle can inspire Mercedes to beat Red Bull

Red Bull warned over Verstappen's victory burnout
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull warned over Verstappen's victory burnout

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The winners and losers of IndyCar 2021 so far Plus

The winners and losers of IndyCar 2021 so far

At the halfway point in the 2021 IndyCar Series season, we've had seven winners in eight races, spread between five teams – none of them Team Penske. In this unusual season, even by IndyCar standards, who’s excelling and who’s dragging their heels?

IndyCar
Jun 18, 2021
Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Plus

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Helio Castroneves’ overwhelming vivaciousness outside the cockpit belies a hardcore racer who knows how to plot his moves – and then recall it all. A day after his fourth Indy 500 win, he explained his tactics

IndyCar
Jun 2, 2021
How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status Plus

How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status

Helio Castroneves joined AJ Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears with the most Indianapolis 500 wins after edging past Alex Palou on the penultimate lap of a thrilling race that validated Michael Shank's faith in the veteran Brazilian - who is discovering that there is life after Penske after all

IndyCar
Jun 1, 2021
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Plus

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

A quarter of the drivers racing in the 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500 are former winners - but are they the favourites? The veteran drivers largely impressed in qualifying - but there's also a plethora of young guns looking to secure victory at IndyCar's flagship race...

IndyCar
May 27, 2021
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Plus

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there?

Formula 1
May 19, 2021
Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life Plus

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life

After spending the majority of his 179-race Formula 1 career in middling to tail-end machinery, Romain Grosjean finds himself once again with an underdog team in IndyCar. While not without its challenges, he's relishing the more level playing field that means his Dale Coyne Racing crew can expect to claim a few scalps...

IndyCar
May 14, 2021
How Herta's aversion to complacency spells bad news for his IndyCar rivals Plus

How Herta's aversion to complacency spells bad news for his IndyCar rivals

Colton Herta's dominant IndyCar win on the streets of St. Petersburg confirmed what rivals have long-suspected - that the second-generation racer is destined for stardom. But it was Herta's comments afterwards that gave perhaps the most interesting insight into a driver that will be around for a long time to come

IndyCar
Apr 29, 2021
How good is Palou - and can he be Dixon's main IndyCar title rival? Plus

How good is Palou - and can he be Dixon's main IndyCar title rival?

Last Sunday, Alex Palou delivered his first IndyCar victory on his Chip Ganassi Racing debut. Is the young Spaniard going to become his legendary teammate Scott Dixon’s biggest title threat? DAVID MALSHER-LOPEZ investigates Palou's potential

IndyCar
Apr 21, 2021

Latest news

Rosenqvist cleared for Mid-Ohio IndyCar, VeeKay expected to return
IndyCar IndyCar

Rosenqvist cleared for Mid-Ohio IndyCar, VeeKay expected to return

Harvey hopes Meyer Shank Racing continues with Andretti partnership
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Harvey hopes Meyer Shank Racing continues with Andretti partnership

IndyCar boss Penske doesn’t expect racing to be all-electric by 2030
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar boss Penske doesn’t expect racing to be all-electric by 2030

Brown: McLaren IndyCar star O’Ward reminds me of a young Montoya
IndyCar IndyCar

Brown: McLaren IndyCar star O’Ward reminds me of a young Montoya

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.