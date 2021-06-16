Tickets Subscribe
IndyCar explains controversial Detroit race control calls
IndyCar / Road America News

Kevin Magnussen to make IndyCar debut at Road America

By:

Kevin Magnussen will drive the #7 Arrow McLaren SP at this weekend’s Road America round of the 2021 IndyCar campaign.

Kevin Magnussen to make IndyCar debut at Road America

The Dane, who last week scored his first IMSA win with Chip Ganassi Racing on the streets of Detroit, will be subbing for Felix Rosenqvist who has not yet been cleared to drive.

Rosenqvist suffered a 100mph head-on impact with a tyre wall during Saturday’s race and needed to stay in hospital overnight, with the team calling up Oliver Askew to stand in for him for the Sunday race.

However, last night it was revealed that Askew would be piloting the #21 Ed Carpenter Racing this weekend at Road America, since its regular driver Rinus VeeKay has broken his clavicle after a training accident.

This morning, Arrow McLaren SP announced: “Following an evaluation by the IndyCar Medical Team, Felix Rosenqvist has not been cleared to race at this weekend’s REV Group Grand Prix at Road America. Felix will continue to be supported by the team as he progresses in his recovery.

“Felix will be replaced for the REV Group Grand Prix by Kevin Magnussen, who will be making his IndyCar debut.

“Magnussen made 19 starts for the McLaren Formula 1 team in 2014, including a career-best finish of second at the Australian Grand Prix that year.

“Further updates about Felix’s status will be shared in due course.”

More to follow.

IndyCar explains controversial Detroit race control calls

IndyCar explains controversial Detroit race control calls
Formula 1

IndyCar

Formula 1

DTM

Formula 1

