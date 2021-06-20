Tickets Subscribe
Road America IndyCar: Palou snatches win after Newgarden gearbox drama

By:

Alex Palou pounced on Josef Newgarden’s late-race gearbox problem to secure his second IndyCar victory of the season at Road America, reclaiming the series lead.

Newgarden had controlled the entire race through four caution periods but, on the final restart preceding a two-lap shootout to the end, the two-time champion’s car was stuck in fifth gear and left the Penske driver having to drive at a crawl.

Palou could simply nip past before Turn 1, and put together a healthy buffer over Colton Herta to claim victory – following up his impressive form at the circuit where he chalked up his first podium finish last season driving for Dale Coyne Racing.

Newgarden had held onto pole at the start of the race and built up a healthy 6.5s lead over Palou after the first round of stops, before his lead was wiped out after a spin for Jimmie Johnson introduced the first caution period.

The seven-time NASCAR champion caught the grass at Turn 7 propelling his Chip Ganassi Racing-run car into the opposite wall to put a dampener on his most complete performance yet as an IndyCar driver.

Palou stayed with Newgarden at the restart, sitting just within a second of the leading Penske, but racing was put on ice once more when Detroit Race 1 winner Marcus Ericsson produced the second caution, catching the dirt on the exit of Turn 3 and spinning while under pressure from Graham Rahal.

All but two cars stopped during that caution, with Kevin Magnussen and Takuma Sato staying out – leaving Magnussen to pick up the lead of the race in his first IndyCar start as a replacement for the out-of-action Felix Rosenqvist at Arrow McLaren SP.

Kevin Magnussen, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Kevin Magnussen, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Photo by: Art Fleischmann

But after Magnussen stopped at the end of Lap 31, and ground to a halt three laps later at Turn 7 as his engine cut out, a third caution period was added into the mix.

Sato’s prior stop brought Newgarden and Palou back up to the front, both holding station following the final pitstops and through having to deal with a further collection of off-strategy cars.

But with five laps to go, Ed Jones’ left-rear suspension appeared to break and put him off at Turn 11 – producing a final caution.

That caution proved fatal for Newgarden’s victory chances, which further extends Penske’s IndyCar win drought having not had a driver on the top step of the podium since last year’s St. Petersburg finale.

Palou finished 1.9s clear of Herta, who spent the opening part of race battling Andretti Autosport team-mates Alexander Rossi and Ryan Hunter-Reay, before drawing clear of his stablemates after the second caution.

Will Power claimed third, finishing just over a second clear of Scott Dixon – who managed to gain a slight overcut on a number of runners during the final round of stops.

Romain Grosjean put in a livewire performance in fifth, showing excellent car control in his wheel-to-wheel action and capping it off with an excellent outside pass on Alexander Rossi at Turn 1 before the final caution.

The Dale Coyne Racing driver just held off fellow ex-Formula 1 driver Ericsson, who finished two and a half seconds clear of Rossi.

Sato managed to make an out-of-sync strategy work, albeit helped by the final caution, to claim eighth, fractions behind Rossi.

Pato O’Ward finished ninth, losing ground to Palou in the title battle, as Max Chilton performed a similar strategy to Sato and claimed 10th - having led the race ahead of the final yellow period.

Results

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap
1 Spain Alex Palou United States Chip Ganassi Racing 55 1:50'55.053  
2 United States Colton Herta Andretti Autosport with Curb-Agajanian 55 1:50'56.964 1.910
3 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 55 1:50'58.038 2.985
4 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 55 1:50'58.958 3.904
5 France Romain Grosjean Dale Coyne Racing with RWR 55 1:50'59.767 4.713
6 Sweden Marcus Ericsson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 55 1:51'00.234 5.180
7 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 55 1:51'02.775 7.721
8 Japan Takuma Sato United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 55 1:51'02.967 7.914
9 Mexico Patricio O'Ward Arrow McLaren SP 55 1:51'04.077 9.024
10 United Kingdom Max Chilton United Kingdom Carlin 55 1:51'04.426 9.373
11 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 55 1:51'04.856 9.802
12 United States Oliver Askew United States Ed Carpenter Racing 55 1:51'06.355 11.301
13 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay United States Andretti Autosport 55 1:51'06.991 11.937
14 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin United States Team Penske 55 1:51'07.246 12.193
15 Canada James Hinchcliffe Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 55 1:51'09.001 13.947
16 France Sébastien Bourdais United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 55 1:51'09.170 14.116
17 United Kingdom Jack Harvey United States Meyer Shank Racing 55 1:51'10.647 15.594
18 France Simon Pagenaud United States Team Penske 55 1:51'11.514 16.461
19 United States Cody Ware Dale Coyne Racing with RWR 55 1:51'12.046 16.993
20 United States Conor Daly United States Ed Carpenter Racing 55 1:51'12.609 17.555
21 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 55 1:52'25.842 1'30.789
22 United States Jimmie Johnson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 54 1:51'12.123 1 Lap
23 United Arab Emirates Ed Jones Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan 50 1:40'46.105 5 Laps
24 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Arrow McLaren SP 33 1:06'46.641 22 Laps
25 Canada Dalton Kellett United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 19 43'38.483 36 Laps
How Ferrari has managed to keep proving Leclerc wrong French GP
Formula 1

How Ferrari has managed to keep proving Leclerc wrong

Detroit IndyCar: O'Ward puts in late charge to beat Newgarden Detroit
IndyCar

Detroit IndyCar: O'Ward puts in late charge to beat Newgarden

The human cost to replacing Formula 1's cancelled rounds Plus
Formula 1

The human cost to replacing Formula 1's cancelled rounds

The winners and losers of IndyCar 2021 so far Plus

The winners and losers of IndyCar 2021 so far

At the halfway point in the 2021 IndyCar Series season, we've had seven winners in eight races, spread between five teams – none of them Team Penske. In this unusual season, even by IndyCar standards, who’s excelling and who’s dragging their heels?

IndyCar
Jun 18, 2021
Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Plus

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Helio Castroneves’ overwhelming vivaciousness outside the cockpit belies a hardcore racer who knows how to plot his moves – and then recall it all. A day after his fourth Indy 500 win, he explained his tactics

IndyCar
Jun 2, 2021
How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status Plus

How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status

Helio Castroneves joined AJ Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears with the most Indianapolis 500 wins after edging past Alex Palou on the penultimate lap of a thrilling race that validated Michael Shank's faith in the veteran Brazilian - who is discovering that there is life after Penske after all

IndyCar
Jun 1, 2021
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Plus

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

A quarter of the drivers racing in the 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500 are former winners - but are they the favourites? The veteran drivers largely impressed in qualifying - but there's also a plethora of young guns looking to secure victory at IndyCar's flagship race...

IndyCar
May 27, 2021
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Plus

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there?

Formula 1
May 19, 2021
Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life Plus

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life

After spending the majority of his 179-race Formula 1 career in middling to tail-end machinery, Romain Grosjean finds himself once again with an underdog team in IndyCar. While not without its challenges, he's relishing the more level playing field that means his Dale Coyne Racing crew can expect to claim a few scalps...

IndyCar
May 14, 2021
How Herta's aversion to complacency spells bad news for his IndyCar rivals Plus

How Herta's aversion to complacency spells bad news for his IndyCar rivals

Colton Herta's dominant IndyCar win on the streets of St. Petersburg confirmed what rivals have long-suspected - that the second-generation racer is destined for stardom. But it was Herta's comments afterwards that gave perhaps the most interesting insight into a driver that will be around for a long time to come

IndyCar
Apr 29, 2021
How good is Palou - and can he be Dixon's main IndyCar title rival? Plus

How good is Palou - and can he be Dixon's main IndyCar title rival?

Last Sunday, Alex Palou delivered his first IndyCar victory on his Chip Ganassi Racing debut. Is the young Spaniard going to become his legendary teammate Scott Dixon’s biggest title threat? DAVID MALSHER-LOPEZ investigates Palou's potential

IndyCar
Apr 21, 2021

