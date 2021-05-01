Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / How Herta's aversion to complacency spells bad news for his IndyCar rivals Next / Texas IndyCar: Kanaan leads O’Ward in sole practice
IndyCar / Texas News

Rain delays force IndyCar to set Texas grid by points

By:

IndyCar’s efforts to squeeze the first race of the Texas Motor Speedway double-header between showers will see the grid set by entrant points, and the race start brought forward.

Rain delays force IndyCar to set Texas grid by points

Practice for this evening’s first race on the 1.5-mile oval was delayed by two hours due to the dampness of the track, and the 90-minute session – which includes 10 minutes of two-stage pit speed limiter practice at the start and ‘hot’ pitstops in the final 30 minutes – will be the only time the 24-car field will be on track prior to the race.

Qualifying was to consist of two-lap runs for each car with the first to decide the grid for tonight’s 212-lap race, and the second to set the grid for tomorrow’s 248-lap race.

However, with qualifying now cancelled, tonight will see the grid set by car entrant points, with Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou leading Will Power (Team Penske), Scott Dixon (Ganassi) and Colton Herta (Andretti Autosport), Simon Pagenaud (Penske) and Jack Harvey (Meyer Shank Racing) at the start.

The race has also been brought forward by 35 minutes due to weather forecasts showing more inclement weather heading the way of Fort Worth circuit so the race will get the green flag at 6.10pm local time.

Setting the grid by car entrant points means Pietro Fittipaldi benefits from Romain Grosjean’s efforts in the opening two rounds of the year in the #51 Dale Coyne Racing car, and so he’ll start his first IndyCar race in two-and-a-half years from 14th on the grid.

Pietro Fittipaldi, Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing Honda

Pietro Fittipaldi, Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing Honda

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Less fortunate will be Conor Daly – about to make his first start of the year with Carlin, as opposed to his usual Ed Carpenter Racing drive – who will slide from 17th back to 24th, while Tony Kanaan’s first IndyCar race of the season will see him start 23rd as he takes over the #48 Ganassi entry from Jimmie Johnson.

IndyCar has not yet determined how to set the grid for tomorrow’s race, but if there is insufficient time available, it is likely to be based upon car entrant points again.

shares
comments

Related video

How Herta's aversion to complacency spells bad news for his IndyCar rivals

Previous article

How Herta's aversion to complacency spells bad news for his IndyCar rivals

Next article

Texas IndyCar: Kanaan leads O’Ward in sole practice

Texas IndyCar: Kanaan leads O’Ward in sole practice
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Texas
Author David Malsher

Trending

1
NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

18h
2
Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

1d
3
Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

2h
4
Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

1h
5
IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

2h
Latest news
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Plus
INDY

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

1h
Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved
INDY

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

2h
How many F1 drivers have won the Indy 500? Winners, drivers & more
INDY

How many F1 drivers have won the Indy 500? Winners, drivers & more

20h
2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more
INDY

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

22h
Top 10 Indy 500s ranked: Andretti, Foyt and more
INDY

Top 10 Indy 500s ranked: Andretti, Foyt and more

May 26, 2021
Latest videos
Exclusive Interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on the Indy 500, Norris at McLaren and more 18:08
IndyCar
May 20, 2021

Exclusive Interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on the Indy 500, Norris at McLaren and more

IndyCar: Colton Herta takes victory at St. Pete 02:31
IndyCar
Apr 26, 2021

IndyCar: Colton Herta takes victory at St. Pete

Barber IndyCar: Lap 1 Crash 01:10
IndyCar
Apr 19, 2021

Barber IndyCar: Lap 1 Crash

Barber IndyCar: Palou wins at Birmingham 03:20
IndyCar
Apr 19, 2021

Barber IndyCar: Palou wins at Birmingham

IndyCar: Romain Grosjean tests the car 02:18
IndyCar
Mar 6, 2021

IndyCar: Romain Grosjean tests the car

David Malsher More
David Malsher
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Indy 500 Plus
IndyCar

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved Indy 500
IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

Top 10 Indy 500s ranked: Andretti, Foyt and more
IndyCar

Top 10 Indy 500s ranked: Andretti, Foyt and more

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Plus

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

A quarter of the drivers racing in the 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500 are former winners - but are they the favourites? The veteran drivers largely impressed in qualifying - but there's also a plethora of young guns looking to secure victory at IndyCar's flagship race...

IndyCar
1h
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Plus

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there?

Formula 1
May 19, 2021
Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life Plus

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life

After spending the majority of his 179-race Formula 1 career in middling to tail-end machinery, Romain Grosjean finds himself once again with an underdog team in IndyCar. While not without its challenges, he's relishing the more level playing field that means his Dale Coyne Racing crew can expect to claim a few scalps...

IndyCar
May 14, 2021
How Herta's aversion to complacency spells bad news for his IndyCar rivals Plus

How Herta's aversion to complacency spells bad news for his IndyCar rivals

Colton Herta's dominant IndyCar win on the streets of St. Petersburg confirmed what rivals have long-suspected - that the second-generation racer is destined for stardom. But it was Herta's comments afterwards that gave perhaps the most interesting insight into a driver that will be around for a long time to come

IndyCar
Apr 29, 2021
How good is Palou - and can he be Dixon's main IndyCar title rival? Plus

How good is Palou - and can he be Dixon's main IndyCar title rival?

Last Sunday, Alex Palou delivered his first IndyCar victory on his Chip Ganassi Racing debut. Is the young Spaniard going to become his legendary teammate Scott Dixon’s biggest title threat? DAVID MALSHER-LOPEZ investigates Palou's potential

IndyCar
Apr 21, 2021
Can Penske redress the balance in IndyCar's battle of the titans? Plus

Can Penske redress the balance in IndyCar's battle of the titans?

IndyCar's gold standard teams Ganassi and Penske are set for another slugfest beginning this weekend at Barber Motorsports Park. A poor start to the first season with the new aeroscreen left Josef Newgarden with too much ground to make up on Scott Dixon in the title chase, but his strong end to 2020 suggests a battle royale lies ahead...

IndyCar
Apr 16, 2021
The six major IndyCar subplots to follow in 2021 Plus

The six major IndyCar subplots to follow in 2021

From rookies arriving with big reputations to veterans who still have the fire and an F1-linked squad pushing to join the big leagues, IndyCar has it all this year. Here are six of the key storylines to keep track of

IndyCar
Apr 15, 2021
The Indycar season that proves Michael Andretti is better than F1 showed Plus

The Indycar season that proves Michael Andretti is better than F1 showed

Often unfairly characterised as a car-breaker, judged for his lack of an Indianapolis 500 win and a disappointing part-season of Formula 1 in 1993, Michael Andretti was highly respected by his rivals and only thwarted greater success by ill-fortune. When it all came together in 1991, he was a truly formidable force

IndyCar
Mar 6, 2021

Trending Today

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NASCAR NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved
IndyCar IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more
IndyCar IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

The day Rosberg and Hamilton’s F1 relationship blew up
Formula 1 Formula 1

The day Rosberg and Hamilton’s F1 relationship blew up

Latest news

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Plus
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved
IndyCar IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

How many F1 drivers have won the Indy 500? Winners, drivers & more
IndyCar IndyCar

How many F1 drivers have won the Indy 500? Winners, drivers & more

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more
IndyCar IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.