Previous / McLaughlin won't race at Bathurst for DJR due to quarantine requirements
IndyCar News

Sato to depart Rahal Letterman Lanigan IndyCar squad

By:

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing has announced Takuma Sato is leaving the team, for whom he scored four of his six IndyCar wins, including the Indianapolis 500.

Sato to depart Rahal Letterman Lanigan IndyCar squad

As expected, the former Formula 1 driver’s latest term with the team co-owned by Bobby Rahal, David Letterman and Mike Lanigan has ended after a four year stint, during which Sato won at Portland in 2018, Barber and Gateway in 2019 and the Indy 500 in 2020, his second triumph at the fabled Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Sato finished 11th in this year’s championship, with a best result of fourth at Detroit along with seven other top-10 finishes.

This was in fact his fifth season at the team having also competed for RLL in 2012, not only earning two podium finishes but also coming one failed pass away from winning that year’s Indy 500, spinning into the wall on the final lap.

Rahal, 1986 Indy winner, said: “It was a privilege and honour to have Takuma with us twice over the years. We appreciate the commitment and the energy he brought every day to the track and to everything that we were doing as a team.

“Of course we are forever indebted to him for bringing the car home first in the 2020 Indy 500. It was a special moment for me personally, for Mike and his family and for our entire team. What a fantastic victory.

 

“I always really enjoyed working with Takuma. His dedication and commitment to not just his craft, but also the team was unquestionable.

“We wish him all the best on his next opportunity. I would like to think we will always remain friends because we just enjoyed each other’s company.”

Said Lanigan: “I have a tremendous amount of respect for Takuma, not only for his capabilities on the track, but also how he handles himself off the track. I will always be grateful for what he has done for the team, and for the success he has brought, particularly for winning the 2020 Indianapolis 500.”

Jack Harvey’s arrival at RLL could be confirmed next week, and Christian Lundgaard – who shone on his debut with the team in the second race on the IMS road course – is believed to be the most likely candidate for the squad's new third full-time entry, according to Autosport sources.

Meanwhile, Sato is expected to move to Dale Coyne Racing.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star

Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star

Newly-crowned IndyCar champion Alex Palou has been lauded as a complete driver and veteran-like in only his second season. The 24-year-old is still in the early days of his career, but the parallels are there for all to see with his six-time champion Chip Ganassi Racing team-mate who has been CGR's team leader since 2014

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport's worst-kept secrets is now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
Why IndyCar's longest silly-season is still far from over

Why IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still far from over

OPINION: The 2021 IndyCar silly season has been one of the silliest for many years, as many talented drivers remain in play – with new pieces to the puzzle being added all the time. Here's what we know so far about who will end up where in 2022

IndyCar
Sep 15, 2021

IndyCar
Sep 15, 2021
Why IndyCar's generational shift isn't as stark as it appears

Why IndyCar's generational shift isn't as stark as it appears

OPINION: The rise of two drivers racing only their second full-season IndyCar campaigns to head the points with four races to go has led to some observers doubting the credentials of the old guard. But they haven't faded away, there's merely a deeper talent pool that is helping to make this season one of the best in recent years

IndyCar
Aug 20, 2021

IndyCar
Aug 20, 2021
The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Emerson Fittipaldi's decision to go racing with his brother led to him falling out of F1, but he bloomed again on the IndyCar scene. NIGEL ROEBUCK considers a career of two halves

Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021

Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021
The lasting legacy of a fallen Indycar rookie

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indycar rookie

Jeff Krosnoff was plucked out of obscurity to become a respected and highly popular professional in Japan, and then got his big break in Indycar for 1996. But a tragic accident at Toronto 25 years ago cut short a promising career and curtailed his regular team-mate Mauro Martini's passion for racing

IndyCar
Jul 14, 2021

IndyCar
Jul 14, 2021
The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority

The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority

OPINION: Having been Chip Ganassi Racing's IndyCar focal point for the best part of a decade, Scott Dixon has been so far outgunned by new team-mate Alex Palou in 2021. After finishing behind the Spaniard at his traditional happy hunting ground at Mid-Ohio, Dixon has work to do to assume his traditional position in the team and the standings

IndyCar
Jul 6, 2021

IndyCar
Jul 6, 2021
The winners and losers of IndyCar 2021 so far

The winners and losers of IndyCar 2021 so far

At the halfway point in the 2021 IndyCar Series season, we've had seven winners in eight races, spread between five teams – none of them Team Penske. In this unusual season, even by IndyCar standards, who's excelling and who's dragging their heels?

IndyCar
Jun 18, 2021

IndyCar
Jun 18, 2021

