All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1

Ex-F1 racer, Indy 500 winner Sato lands executive advisor role at Honda

IndyCar driver Takuma Sato has been hired as an executive advisor of Honda Racing Corporation, the global motorsport arm of the Japanese manufacturer and Formula 1 power unit supplier.

Adam Cooper
Adam Cooper
Upd:
Yasuharu Watanabe, HRC President and Takuma Sato, Honda Executive advisor

Yasuharu Watanabe, HRC President and Takuma Sato, Honda Executive advisor

Honda

Sato, who has been linked with Honda throughout his career, will compete in this year’s Indianapolis 500 with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing in the quest for a third victory in the event.

His appointment mirrors a similar move at Toyota where former F1 racers Kazuki Nakajima and Kamui Kobayashi have both been given management roles.

Sato has long been involved in young driver programmes in his role with the Honda Racing School, whose graduates include RB driver Yuki Tsunoda.

The company says that Sato will “provide advice and support in formulating driver development strategies and programmes Honda will pursue inside and outside Japan, race entry plans and the operational structure for racing activities”.

He will also have a marketing role as HRC will “leverage Sato’s experience and knowledge as a world-class racing driver and strive to further enhance the HRC brand image”.

Although Honda’s statement doesn’t expressly mention its future works involvement with Aston Martin, Sato drove for the Silverstone team in its Jordan days in 2002, his first season at the top level.

He went on to compete in a total of 90 grands prix with BAR and Super Aguri. He also tested for Toro Rosso in 2009 before switching his focus to the US scene.

“I am very proud to be appointed as HRC executive advisor,” he said.

Sato made his F1 debut for the Jordan team now known as Aston Martin in 2002

Sato made his F1 debut for the Jordan team now known as Aston Martin in 2002

Photo by: Motorsport Images

“This represents my bond with Honda, which has been supporting my challenges to realise dreams for so many years and came this far hand-in-hand.

“In addition to passing on the skills and experience I have amassed to future generations, I will still be a challenger and continue to take on new challenges together with Honda/HRC without losing the spirit of ‘No attack, no chance.’

“Through such challenges, I will strive to contribute to the further advancement of Honda motorsports activities."

HRC president Koji Watanabe added: “As the principal of HRS, Mr Sato has already been making a great contribution to our efforts to develop young race drivers, but now he will broaden his involvement as the executive advisor of HRC.

“We feel very encouraged that he will provide more multifaceted support for Honda motorsports activities. 

"We believe that people are attracted to Takuma Sato not only because of his driving skills, but also because he has been demonstrating strong belief and continues to take on challenges to win.

“We laud his bold challenge of competing in the Indy 500 again this year, and sincerely hope that he will achieve the special milestone of winning the Indy 500 for the third time.

“Together with fans, HRC/Honda will be rooting for him with all our heart.”

Be part of Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article How Mercedes looks to have resolved one of Hamilton’s bugbears with its F1 car
Next article Norris already worked on reducing errors as F1 field tightens

Top Comments

Henüz hiç yorum yapılmadı. İlk yorumu yazmak ister misin?
Adam Cooper
More from
Adam Cooper
Vasseur: F1 2024 no transition year for Ferrari before Hamilton move

Vasseur: F1 2024 no transition year for Ferrari before Hamilton move

Formula 1

Vasseur: F1 2024 no transition year for Ferrari before Hamilton move Vasseur: F1 2024 no transition year for Ferrari before Hamilton move

FIA issues statement on Red Bull F1 team's Horner investigation

FIA issues statement on Red Bull F1 team's Horner investigation

Formula 1

FIA issues statement on Red Bull F1 team's Horner investigation FIA issues statement on Red Bull F1 team's Horner investigation

The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top

The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top

Takuma Sato
More from
Takuma Sato
Sato returns to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing for Indy 500

Sato returns to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing for Indy 500

IndyCar
108th Running of the Indianapolis 500

Sato returns to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing for Indy 500 Sato returns to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing for Indy 500

IndyCar 2023 season review: Chip Ganassi Racing

IndyCar 2023 season review: Chip Ganassi Racing

IndyCar

IndyCar 2023 season review: Chip Ganassi Racing IndyCar 2023 season review: Chip Ganassi Racing

Sato: Revved up over Rahal deal

Sato: Revved up over Rahal deal

Plus
Plus
IndyCar

Sato: Revved up over Rahal deal Sato: Revved up over Rahal deal

Latest news

Vasseur: F1 2024 no transition year for Ferrari before Hamilton move

Vasseur: F1 2024 no transition year for Ferrari before Hamilton move

F1 Formula 1

Vasseur: F1 2024 no transition year for Ferrari before Hamilton move Vasseur: F1 2024 no transition year for Ferrari before Hamilton move

How Red Bull's next British star earned a fast-track to F3

How Red Bull's next British star earned a fast-track to F3

F3 FIA F3

How Red Bull's next British star earned a fast-track to F3 How Red Bull's next British star earned a fast-track to F3

The 2024 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

The 2024 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

LM Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

The 2024 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full The 2024 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

Michelin tweaks controversial MotoGP tyre pressure rule for 2024

Michelin tweaks controversial MotoGP tyre pressure rule for 2024

MGP MotoGP
Qatar Official Testing

Michelin tweaks controversial MotoGP tyre pressure rule for 2024 Michelin tweaks controversial MotoGP tyre pressure rule for 2024

Autosport Plus

Discover Pluscontent
Karun Chandhok's 10 big F1 questions of 2024

Karun Chandhok's 10 big F1 questions of 2024

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Karun Chandhok

Karun Chandhok's 10 big F1 questions of 2024 Karun Chandhok's 10 big F1 questions of 2024

How the Horner investigation eclipsed Red Bull’s 2024 F1 launch

How the Horner investigation eclipsed Red Bull’s 2024 F1 launch

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Red Bull Racing launch
By Alex Kalinauckas

How the Horner investigation eclipsed Red Bull’s 2024 F1 launch How the Horner investigation eclipsed Red Bull’s 2024 F1 launch

The Mercedes-like design decisions in Red Bull's follow-up to an F1 world-beater

The Mercedes-like design decisions in Red Bull's follow-up to an F1 world-beater

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Red Bull Racing launch
By Jake Boxall-Legge

The Mercedes-like design decisions in Red Bull's follow-up to an F1 world-beater The Mercedes-like design decisions in Red Bull's follow-up to an F1 world-beater

Why Aston is coming out with fighting talk for its F1 2024 chances against Red Bull

Why Aston is coming out with fighting talk for its F1 2024 chances against Red Bull

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Aston Martin launch
By Alex Kalinauckas

Why Aston is coming out with fighting talk for its F1 2024 chances against Red Bull Why Aston is coming out with fighting talk for its F1 2024 chances against Red Bull

View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe