Ex-F1 racer, Indy 500 winner Sato lands executive advisor role at Honda
IndyCar driver Takuma Sato has been hired as an executive advisor of Honda Racing Corporation, the global motorsport arm of the Japanese manufacturer and Formula 1 power unit supplier.
Yasuharu Watanabe, HRC President and Takuma Sato, Honda Executive advisor
Honda
Sato, who has been linked with Honda throughout his career, will compete in this year’s Indianapolis 500 with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing in the quest for a third victory in the event.
His appointment mirrors a similar move at Toyota where former F1 racers Kazuki Nakajima and Kamui Kobayashi have both been given management roles.
Sato has long been involved in young driver programmes in his role with the Honda Racing School, whose graduates include RB driver Yuki Tsunoda.
The company says that Sato will “provide advice and support in formulating driver development strategies and programmes Honda will pursue inside and outside Japan, race entry plans and the operational structure for racing activities”.
He will also have a marketing role as HRC will “leverage Sato’s experience and knowledge as a world-class racing driver and strive to further enhance the HRC brand image”.
Although Honda’s statement doesn’t expressly mention its future works involvement with Aston Martin, Sato drove for the Silverstone team in its Jordan days in 2002, his first season at the top level.
He went on to compete in a total of 90 grands prix with BAR and Super Aguri. He also tested for Toro Rosso in 2009 before switching his focus to the US scene.
“I am very proud to be appointed as HRC executive advisor,” he said.
Sato made his F1 debut for the Jordan team now known as Aston Martin in 2002
Photo by: Motorsport Images
“This represents my bond with Honda, which has been supporting my challenges to realise dreams for so many years and came this far hand-in-hand.
“In addition to passing on the skills and experience I have amassed to future generations, I will still be a challenger and continue to take on new challenges together with Honda/HRC without losing the spirit of ‘No attack, no chance.’
“Through such challenges, I will strive to contribute to the further advancement of Honda motorsports activities."
HRC president Koji Watanabe added: “As the principal of HRS, Mr Sato has already been making a great contribution to our efforts to develop young race drivers, but now he will broaden his involvement as the executive advisor of HRC.
“We feel very encouraged that he will provide more multifaceted support for Honda motorsports activities.
"We believe that people are attracted to Takuma Sato not only because of his driving skills, but also because he has been demonstrating strong belief and continues to take on challenges to win.
“We laud his bold challenge of competing in the Indy 500 again this year, and sincerely hope that he will achieve the special milestone of winning the Indy 500 for the third time.
“Together with fans, HRC/Honda will be rooting for him with all our heart.”
