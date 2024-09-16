All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
IndyCar Nashville

Power explains "strange" seat belt problem that thwarted IndyCar title hopes

Only 12 laps into the finale at Nashville Superspeedway, Power's hopes of a third title slipped away

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet, Pit Stop

Will Power has explained how a "strange" issue with his seat belt in the IndyCar Series finale at Nashville Superspeedway caused his hopes of a third title to quickly evaporate.

The 43-year-old Team Penske driver was the only remaining challenger to championship leader Alex Palou once the race got under way, and needed to overturn a 33-point deficit to deny his Chip Ganassi Racing rival.

However Power's slender hopes in the 206-lap race were ended abruptly on lap 12 when he reported the loose belt issue. He fell five laps down by the time it was resolved, and finished the race in 24th position after a recurrence of the problem left him eight laps in arrears.

Palou secured the title despite finishing a lap down in 11th, while victory for Colton Herta and a fifth place finish for Scott McLaughlin moved both above Power in the final standings. 

Explaining the seat belt dramas that derailed his race, Power said: “Actually just popped.

“Like ‘pop’, like a failure. It didn’t just come loose, it just popped off. I was in the middle of a battle and I felt it off, like ‘Ah, that’s off, I have to pit’.

“Then did it again later in the race, so it’s a faulty seatbelt or faulty clasp, whatever it is.

“Pretty bad situation really, because I didn’t even think about, 'man if I hit the wall, what happens here. If it’s just popping off from a little bit of pressure from my body, I might get thrown out of the car'.

Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet

Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

“That didn’t cross my mind after we’d plugged it in, but after it did the second time, [I knew] there’s something wrong with it.”

When asked if he had ever encountered something like that before, Power responded, “Never. No, strange one.” 

Despite the disappointing end to his season that dropped Power from second to fourth in the standings, he was pleased with his season as a whole.

“Yeah, very satisfying,” Power said. “Three race wins, one on an oval, won on a couple of road courses. I had a dominant win, too, which I’ve been waiting to start at the front of the grid.

“I feel like my race pace is always very good on the road and street courses, it’s just a matter of getting to the front and using it.

“Just a good year for the whole team. Obviously, we would love to win the championship.

“We all had the potential, just you know, Palou is very good. He’s very measured.

“He’s a tough guy to beat. If you beat him in the championship, you’ve done a good job.”

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article IndyCar Nashville: Palou secures title after early Power troubles, Herta takes maiden oval win

Top Comments

Joey Barnes
More from
Joey Barnes
Prema announces Ilott signing for 2025 IndyCar season

Prema announces Ilott signing for 2025 IndyCar season

IndyCar
Prema announces Ilott signing for 2025 IndyCar season
IndyCar Nashville: Palou secures title after early Power troubles, Herta takes maiden oval win

IndyCar Nashville: Palou secures title after early Power troubles, Herta takes maiden oval win

IndyCar
Nashville
IndyCar Nashville: Palou secures title after early Power troubles, Herta takes maiden oval win
IndyCar Nashville: Kirkwood storms to pole as Palou struggles ahead of finale

IndyCar Nashville: Kirkwood storms to pole as Palou struggles ahead of finale

IndyCar
Nashville
IndyCar Nashville: Kirkwood storms to pole as Palou struggles ahead of finale
Will Power
More from
Will Power
Palou vs. Power: The championship-clinching scenarios for IndyCar's finale

Palou vs. Power: The championship-clinching scenarios for IndyCar's finale

IndyCar
Nashville
Palou vs. Power: The championship-clinching scenarios for IndyCar's finale
IndyCar Milwaukee: McLaughlin wins wild race two amid woes for Palou and Newgarden

IndyCar Milwaukee: McLaughlin wins wild race two amid woes for Palou and Newgarden

IndyCar
Milwaukee Race 2
IndyCar Milwaukee: McLaughlin wins wild race two amid woes for Palou and Newgarden
How a British powerhouse became an IndyCar oddity

How a British powerhouse became an IndyCar oddity

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
How a British powerhouse became an IndyCar oddity
Team Penske
More from
Team Penske
IndyCar Milwaukee: McLaughlin and Newgarden capture pole each for double-header

IndyCar Milwaukee: McLaughlin and Newgarden capture pole each for double-header

IndyCar
Milwaukee Race 1
IndyCar Milwaukee: McLaughlin and Newgarden capture pole each for double-header
Power feels team orders needed to overcome Palou for IndyCar title

Power feels team orders needed to overcome Palou for IndyCar title

IndyCar
Milwaukee Race 1
Power feels team orders needed to overcome Palou for IndyCar title
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Plus
Plus
WEC
Sebring II
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Latest news

Toyota to enter Supercars in 2026, Walkinshaw Andretti United first confirmed team

Toyota to enter Supercars in 2026, Walkinshaw Andretti United first confirmed team

SUP Supercars
Toyota to enter Supercars in 2026, Walkinshaw Andretti United first confirmed team
The unique circumstances that makes a NASCAR playoff underdog "scary"

The unique circumstances that makes a NASCAR playoff underdog "scary"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
The unique circumstances that makes a NASCAR playoff underdog "scary"
How MotoGP is racing the clock to reach Mandalika on schedule

How MotoGP is racing the clock to reach Mandalika on schedule

MGP MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
How MotoGP is racing the clock to reach Mandalika on schedule
Has an F1 race ever finished behind the safety car?

Has an F1 race ever finished behind the safety car?

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Has an F1 race ever finished behind the safety car?

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
The lasting legacy of Reynard’s IndyCar revolution

The lasting legacy of Reynard’s IndyCar revolution

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
By James Newbold
The lasting legacy of Reynard’s IndyCar revolution
When Indycar’s mistimed experiment briefly beat F1 at Silverstone

When Indycar’s mistimed experiment briefly beat F1 at Silverstone

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
By Kevin Turner
When Indycar’s mistimed experiment briefly beat F1 at Silverstone
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Autosport Staff
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

Plus
Plus
WEC
By James Newbold
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe