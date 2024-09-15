IndyCar Nashville: Palou secures title after early Power troubles, Herta takes maiden oval win

Alex Palou has defended his IndyCar Series crown to claim a third overall title, while Colton Herta charged to a maiden oval victory at Nashville Superspeedway.

Knowing main championship rival Will Power needed to finish on the podium to put pressure on the Chip Ganassi driver, Palou’s route to the title was made easier when the Team Penske driver was forced to pit early after a seatbelt came loose.

That put Power five laps down and he was only able to recover to finish 24th, meaning Palou’s low-key 11th place sealed the title in the season finale.

The Spaniard has become a three-time champion, and is also the first driver to go back-to-back since Dario Franchitti pulled off three in a row from 2009-11. Palou, at 27 years old, becomes the second-youngest three-time champion in the series’ history, behind Sam Hornish Jr.

At the front, Herta’s late charge featured a thrilling battle with Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward as the pair pushed through lapped traffic.

Once David Malukas pitted on lap 201, it put O’Ward and Herta in a fight for the lead.

Colton Herta, Andretti Global w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

O’Ward held the advantage out front until the two came up to Sting Ray Robb. O’Ward was forced to the high side on Robb, which allowed Herta to dive to the bottom and make an inside pass to seize the lead.

In the end, Herta was able to take the win by 1.8106s over O’Ward at the 1.33-mile oval, marking his first IndyCar oval triumph and, coupled with Power’s lowly finish, it has pushed Herta into second place in the final championship standings.

Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden finished third, with polesitter Kyle Kirkwood taking fourth for Andretti ahead of another Team Penske driver, Scott McLaughlin, in fifth.

AJ Foyt’s Santino Ferrucci came home in sixth ahead of Marcus Armstrong for Chip Ganassi, as Meyer Shank’s Malukas took ninth after his late-race gamble on a caution.

Jucos Hollinger’s Conor Daly rounded out the top 10 just ahead of title winner Palou.

IndyCar Nashville - Race results