Ferrucci returns to third Rahal Letterman Lanigan entry for Nashville IndyCar
IndyCar News

Palou: Verstappen, Hamilton "did what I would do" in F1 British GP crash

By:

IndyCar points leader Alex Palou isn’t taking sides regarding the F1 collision between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton at Silverstone, and says all passing attempts in IndyCar are “on the limit”.

Palou: Verstappen, Hamilton "did what I would do" in F1 British GP crash

IndyCar points leader Alex Palou reckons he would have done what both Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton did at Silverstone, adding all passing attempts in IndyCar are “on the limit”.

Hamilton’s passing attempt at Copse corner in Sunday’s British Grand Prix resulted in contact that sent Verstappen’s Red Bull off-track and hard into the safety barrier.

The Dutch ace went into the race with a 33-point advantage over the seven-time and reigning champion following the sprint, but Verstappen’s retirement and Hamilton’s victory has now closed that gap to just eight points.

Asked by Autosport if he felt that being IndyCar points leader meant he has target on his back and expects uncompromising challenges, Palou replied that "all overtakes are on the limit" in the series.

“I think in IndyCar it's always like that," said Palou.

“In Mid-Ohio, every race, we touch with other guys. All the overtakes are on the limit; the racing in IndyCar is like that.

"I think it's the beauty of the championship as well and these cars allow you to have some contact.

“Do I expect some drivers to be more aggressive on me? I don't think so. Maybe the guys we are fighting more, like let's say Pato [O’Ward], Josef [Newgarden], and [teammates] Scott [Dixon], Marcus [Ericsson].

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Photo by: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

"I think everybody fights super hard with each other here in IndyCar.

“In Road America with Newgarden, we were not even knowing how we were in the championship. We were fighting super-hard, touching wheel-to-wheel. He was not being super-hard on me, I wasn't being super-hard on him.

“I wouldn't change my mindset on him now. Maybe he would be more aggressive on me now, but I don't know.”

Palou explained that he felt the Hamilton and Verstappen contact was a result of the duo's battle for the title, but had he been in either of the drivers' situations, he says he would have done the same thing.

“When you say that Hamilton went on that aggressive move, having only a little bit of space, for sure it was because it was Verstappen – if it was another guy, that wouldn't have happened – just because [they] are fighting for the championship.

“I expect things like that to happen. What would I do if that were to happen? I don't know. For sure [if I was Verstappen] I wouldn't take it easy on Hamilton. But if I was Hamilton, I would have gone for it. In my opinion, they both did what I would do in their places.

“Maybe obviously now that you see the consequences, if you are Verstappen, you say, ‘OK, let him pass’. But you cannot just let somebody pass in racing."

Ferrucci returns to third Rahal Letterman Lanigan entry for Nashville IndyCar

Ferrucci returns to third Rahal Letterman Lanigan entry for Nashville IndyCar
The lasting legacy of a fallen Indycar rookie Plus

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indycar rookie

Jeff Krosnoff was plucked out of obscurity to become a respected and highly popular professional in Japan, and then got his big break in Indycar for 1996. But a tragic accident at Toronto 25 years ago cut short a promising career and curtailed his regular team-mate Mauro Martini's passion for racing

IndyCar
Jul 14, 2021
The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority Plus

The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority

OPINION: Having been Chip Ganassi Racing's IndyCar focal point for the best part of a decade, Scott Dixon has been so far outgunned by new team-mate Alex Palou in 2021. After finishing behind the Spaniard at his traditional happy hunting ground at Mid-Ohio, Dixon has work to do to assume his traditional position in the team and the standings

IndyCar
Jul 6, 2021
The winners and losers of IndyCar 2021 so far Plus

The winners and losers of IndyCar 2021 so far

At the halfway point in the 2021 IndyCar Series season, we've had seven winners in eight races, spread between five teams – none of them Team Penske. In this unusual season, even by IndyCar standards, who’s excelling and who’s dragging their heels?

IndyCar
Jun 18, 2021
Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Plus

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Helio Castroneves’ overwhelming vivaciousness outside the cockpit belies a hardcore racer who knows how to plot his moves – and then recall it all. A day after his fourth Indy 500 win, he explained his tactics

IndyCar
Jun 2, 2021
How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status Plus

How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status

Helio Castroneves joined AJ Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears with the most Indianapolis 500 wins after edging past Alex Palou on the penultimate lap of a thrilling race that validated Michael Shank's faith in the veteran Brazilian - who is discovering that there is life after Penske after all

IndyCar
Jun 1, 2021
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Plus

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

A quarter of the drivers racing in the 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500 are former winners - but are they the favourites? The veteran drivers largely impressed in qualifying - but there's also a plethora of young guns looking to secure victory at IndyCar's flagship race...

IndyCar
May 27, 2021
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Plus

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there?

Formula 1
May 19, 2021
Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life Plus

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life

After spending the majority of his 179-race Formula 1 career in middling to tail-end machinery, Romain Grosjean finds himself once again with an underdog team in IndyCar. While not without its challenges, he's relishing the more level playing field that means his Dale Coyne Racing crew can expect to claim a few scalps...

IndyCar
May 14, 2021

