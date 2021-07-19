Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Grosjean to make debut on oval at IndyCar Gateway event
IndyCar / Nashville News

Ferrucci returns to third Rahal Letterman Lanigan entry for Nashville IndyCar

By:

Santino Ferrucci will race in the #45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan entry at the Nashville IndyCar round, as the team looks set to run three entries in 2022.

Ferrucci returns to third Rahal Letterman Lanigan entry for Nashville IndyCar

Team co-owner Bobby Rahal has for many years talked about running three cars full-time in IndyCar if it made financial sense, and while Leader Circle funding – the money given to the top 22 cars in entrant points at the end of the year – is worth approximately $825,000 per car this year, that may well prove the necessary boost for the three-time IndyCar champion to take the three-car plunge in 2022.

Ferrucci has started only four of the 10 rounds held so far this year, but with all four resulting in top-10 finishes, and one of them coming at the Indy 500 which is worth double-points, it means the #45 entry currently sits 21st in entrant points.

That puts the #45 entry ahead of the #18 of Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan driven by Ed Jones, the #7 of Arrow McLaren SP of Felix Rosenqvist, the #4 of AJ Foyt Racing driven by Dalton Kellett and the #59 of Carlin of Max Chilton.

It is also within 10 points of both the #48 Chip Ganassi Racing (Jimmie Johnson/Tony Kanaan) and #29 Andretti Autosport (James Hinchcliffe).

On Monday Rahal Letterman-Lanigan has announced Ferrucci will compete in its third entry at the inaugural Music City Grand Prix of Nashville on 6-8 August.

Santino Ferrucci, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Santino Ferrucci, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

“I’m super excited to be back driving for RLL and Hy-Vee,” said Ferrucci. “It’s going to be an incredible race as it’s our first time racing in the streets of Nashville.

“The track has an incredible layout that has us racing over a bridge. I have been to the track before on a scooter so I at least know a little about the layout. I’m excited to get the chance to continue with consistent top-10 finishes for the team but I definitely think we can challenge for a win if the weekend goes smoothly.”

For 2021 Ferrucci has been competing part-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, driving for Sam Hunt Racing.

Autosport has learned that 2019-2020 Formula E champion Antonio Felix da Costa, who tested impressively for Rahal Letterman Lanigan last November, may also make his IndyCar race debut in the #45 entry this year, but Rahal, da Costa and his management do not wish to comment at this time.

