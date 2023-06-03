Palou: “Crazy” Detroit track is too tight, too short for IndyCars
Detroit Grand Prix polewinner Alex Palou thinks the new street course in Motor City’s downtown area is “crazy” and too tight and short for IndyCars.
Palou earned his second straight pole for Chip Ganassi Racing, following on from the Indianapolis 500, on the new street track that’s been constructed by Penske Entertainment Corp around the GM headquarters at the city’s Renaissance Center.
Although it’s his first IndyCar pole on a street course, he immediately spoke out about how its nine-turn layout is too short and twisty for America’s premier open-wheel class.
“I went off a lot in practice, I wanted to find where the limit was and we found it,” he said. “It’s a crazy track.
“I agree with most of the other drivers, it’s too tight for IndyCars, it’s too short for IndyCars. There’s too much traffic, it’s too bumpy. And I’m the happiest driver, starting on pole, so I cannot complain too much.
“I just race wherever they tell me, I’m happy with that, and they’re not going to ask me but obviously I can complain a little. If it was up to me, it would be a longer lap with wider turns, I mean Turn 1 is really tight.
“We also struggle with how tight the run-off areas are and spinning the cars, but it’s the same for everybody. So I guess the trick is to not go down there.”
Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda takes to the escape road
Photo by: Art Fleischmann
The track is the shortest street course on the IndyCar schedule, ahead of St Petersburg’s 1.8-mile layout in Florida.
“If we’re doing 62-second laps with 27 cars, it’s like a 2.4-second gap for each car, and everyone wants a 5-second gap,” he explained. “So you end up having lots of traffic as we saw in practice two. I don’t know what the perfect [track] distance is but I would say adding 20s or 30s to the track would help a lot.
“We have a lot of cars, which is amazing, and it’s really good for the series and the racing, but when it comes to practice, we have 10 red flags and 25 yellows, and traffic all the time. If we could have normal laps, without traffic, then we could practice properly.”
Palou admits it could be a chaotic race on Sunday, and pointed out how the Indy NXT support series poleman was taken out on the run to the first corner in today’s opening race.
“The guy starting on pole ended up on the fence on the braking zone,” he said. “It’s going to be tough, we’re starting up front but we don’t know what the tyre deg is going to be.
“Starting on pole gives you some margin on that, but nobody knows – there could be a lot of yellows or there could be none.”
IndyCar Detroit: Palou takes pole, Andretti cars hit the wall
McLaughlin: IndyCar drivers criticising new Detroit track “need to relax”
Latest news
F1 Spanish GP: Verstappen dominates ahead of Hamilton and Russell
F1 Spanish GP: Verstappen dominates ahead of Hamilton and Russell F1 Spanish GP: Verstappen dominates ahead of Hamilton and Russell
F1 results: Verstappen wins Spanish GP, Mercedes takes 2-3
F1 results: Verstappen wins Spanish GP, Mercedes takes 2-3 F1 results: Verstappen wins Spanish GP, Mercedes takes 2-3
BTCC Thruxton: Sutton claims yet another win in race two
BTCC Thruxton: Sutton claims yet another win in race two BTCC Thruxton: Sutton claims yet another win in race two
Live: F1 Spanish GP Live Commentary and Updates - Race
Live: F1 Spanish GP Live Commentary and Updates - Race Live: F1 Spanish GP Live Commentary and Updates - Race
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.