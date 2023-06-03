Subscribe
Previous / IndyCar Detroit: Palou takes pole, Andretti cars hit the wall Next / McLaughlin: IndyCar drivers criticising new Detroit track “need to relax”
IndyCar / Detroit News

Palou: “Crazy” Detroit track is too tight, too short for IndyCars

Detroit Grand Prix polewinner Alex Palou thinks the new street course in Motor City’s downtown area is “crazy” and too tight and short for IndyCars.

Charles Bradley
By:
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Palou earned his second straight pole for Chip Ganassi Racing, following on from the Indianapolis 500, on the new street track that’s been constructed by Penske Entertainment Corp around the GM headquarters at the city’s Renaissance Center.

Although it’s his first IndyCar pole on a street course, he immediately spoke out about how its nine-turn layout is too short and twisty for America’s premier open-wheel class.

“I went off a lot in practice, I wanted to find where the limit was and we found it,” he said. “It’s a crazy track.

“I agree with most of the other drivers, it’s too tight for IndyCars, it’s too short for IndyCars. There’s too much traffic, it’s too bumpy. And I’m the happiest driver, starting on pole, so I cannot complain too much.

“I just race wherever they tell me, I’m happy with that, and they’re not going to ask me but obviously I can complain a little. If it was up to me, it would be a longer lap with wider turns, I mean Turn 1 is really tight.

“We also struggle with how tight the run-off areas are and spinning the cars, but it’s the same for everybody. So I guess the trick is to not go down there.”

Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda takes to the escape road

Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda takes to the escape road

Photo by: Art Fleischmann

The track is the shortest street course on the IndyCar schedule, ahead of St Petersburg’s 1.8-mile layout in Florida.

“If we’re doing 62-second laps with 27 cars, it’s like a 2.4-second gap for each car, and everyone wants a 5-second gap,” he explained. “So you end up having lots of traffic as we saw in practice two. I don’t know what the perfect [track] distance is but I would say adding 20s or 30s to the track would help a lot.

“We have a lot of cars, which is amazing, and it’s really good for the series and the racing, but when it comes to practice, we have 10 red flags and 25 yellows, and traffic all the time. If we could have normal laps, without traffic, then we could practice properly.”

Palou admits it could be a chaotic race on Sunday, and pointed out how the Indy NXT support series poleman was taken out on the run to the first corner in today’s opening race.

“The guy starting on pole ended up on the fence on the braking zone,” he said. “It’s going to be tough, we’re starting up front but we don’t know what the tyre deg is going to be.

“Starting on pole gives you some margin on that, but nobody knows – there could be a lot of yellows or there could be none.”

shares
comments

IndyCar Detroit: Palou takes pole, Andretti cars hit the wall

McLaughlin: IndyCar drivers criticising new Detroit track “need to relax”
Charles Bradley More
Charles Bradley
F1 results: Verstappen wins Spanish GP, Mercedes takes 2-3

F1 results: Verstappen wins Spanish GP, Mercedes takes 2-3

Formula 1
Spanish GP

F1 results: Verstappen wins Spanish GP, Mercedes takes 2-3 F1 results: Verstappen wins Spanish GP, Mercedes takes 2-3

Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing”

Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing”

IndyCar
Detroit

Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing” Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing”

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Latest news

F1 Spanish GP: Verstappen dominates ahead of Hamilton and Russell

F1 Spanish GP: Verstappen dominates ahead of Hamilton and Russell

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP

F1 Spanish GP: Verstappen dominates ahead of Hamilton and Russell F1 Spanish GP: Verstappen dominates ahead of Hamilton and Russell

F1 results: Verstappen wins Spanish GP, Mercedes takes 2-3

F1 results: Verstappen wins Spanish GP, Mercedes takes 2-3

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP

F1 results: Verstappen wins Spanish GP, Mercedes takes 2-3 F1 results: Verstappen wins Spanish GP, Mercedes takes 2-3

BTCC Thruxton: Sutton claims yet another win in race two

BTCC Thruxton: Sutton claims yet another win in race two

BTCC BTCC
Thruxton

BTCC Thruxton: Sutton claims yet another win in race two BTCC Thruxton: Sutton claims yet another win in race two

Live: F1 Spanish GP Live Commentary and Updates - Race

Live: F1 Spanish GP Live Commentary and Updates - Race

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP

Live: F1 Spanish GP Live Commentary and Updates - Race Live: F1 Spanish GP Live Commentary and Updates - Race

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe