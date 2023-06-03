Subscribe
Previous / Palou: “Crazy” Detroit track is too tight, too short for IndyCars
IndyCar / Detroit News

McLaughlin: IndyCar drivers criticising new Detroit track “need to relax”

Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin says criticism of the new Detroit Grand Prix street course is “noise” and it should be judged on how it races on Sunday.

Charles Bradley
By:
Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet

Practice at the new track, which is built in downtown Detroit around GM’s Renaissance Center headquarters, was plagued by a succession of red and yellow flags as drivers struggled with their braking stability on the bumpy and twisty 1.7-mile layout.

Traffic also caused a huge issue, with Andretti Autosport’s Colton Herta claiming that Saturday's 45-minute practice period was the only session he’s ever done where he didn’t get to complete even one clear lap.

But McLaughlin, whose team owner Roger Penske’s corporation transferred the event from nearby Belle Isle Island, believes his rivals were jumping to conclusions.

“We'll be all right,” McLaughlin said after qualifying on the front row. “With the track, there's been a lot of noise I've seen on Twitter, from other drivers and stuff. At the end of the day, this is a new track, a new complex.

“I think what everyone has done to get this going - the vibe is awesome. Belle Isle was getting old. We had to do it.

“Yeah, [there are some] first-year problems. It's always going to happen. It's just going to get better from here.

“The racetrack for the drivers is a blast. We don't even know how it races yet. Everyone is making conclusions already. They probably just need to relax and wait for tomorrow.”

Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet

Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet

Photo by: Art Fleischmann

McLaughlin, who won April’s road course race at Barber Motorsports Park, believes it’s up to the drivers to race responsibly, and that it’s no different to the challenge posed by the tight confines of the Nashville street course.

“It's always going to be self-control, self-discipline,” he added. “They've done a very good job. It's a very good pit lane, it's just tight, it's different. Who knows till the race?

“I think it will be eventful for the fans. We'll just have to figure it out.

“Everyone says we crash a lot in Nashville. I think it's going to race very well. It's just going to be up to us with the etiquette of the drivers to leave it up to us and figure it out along the way.

“I think it's going to race very similar to Nashville. Looking at it, there's going to be a lot of passes, I think [good] opportunities.”

shares
comments

Palou: “Crazy” Detroit track is too tight, too short for IndyCars
Charles Bradley More
Charles Bradley
F1 results: Verstappen wins Spanish GP, Mercedes takes 2-3

F1 results: Verstappen wins Spanish GP, Mercedes takes 2-3

Formula 1
Spanish GP

F1 results: Verstappen wins Spanish GP, Mercedes takes 2-3 F1 results: Verstappen wins Spanish GP, Mercedes takes 2-3

Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing”

Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing”

IndyCar
Detroit

Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing” Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing”

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Scott McLaughlin More
Scott McLaughlin
McLaughlin: Race-ending 2022 Indy 500 shunt a "blessing in disguise"

McLaughlin: Race-ending 2022 Indy 500 shunt a "blessing in disguise"

IndyCar
Indy 500

McLaughlin: Race-ending 2022 Indy 500 shunt a "blessing in disguise" McLaughlin: Race-ending 2022 Indy 500 shunt a "blessing in disguise"

McLaughlin rules out Chevrolet Supercars Bathurst deal

McLaughlin rules out Chevrolet Supercars Bathurst deal

Supercars

McLaughlin rules out Chevrolet Supercars Bathurst deal McLaughlin rules out Chevrolet Supercars Bathurst deal

Why McLaughlin is wrong to label 2020 his best title

Why McLaughlin is wrong to label 2020 his best title

Plus
Plus
Supercars

Why McLaughlin is wrong to label 2020 his best title Why McLaughlin is wrong to label 2020 his best title

Team Penske More
Team Penske
Revealed: Three key speed secrets of Newgarden's Indy 500 win

Revealed: Three key speed secrets of Newgarden's Indy 500 win

IndyCar
Indy 500

Revealed: Three key speed secrets of Newgarden's Indy 500 win Revealed: Three key speed secrets of Newgarden's Indy 500 win

NASCAR Cup Charlotte: Blaney caps Penske's big weekend with Coke 600 win

NASCAR Cup Charlotte: Blaney caps Penske's big weekend with Coke 600 win

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Charlotte: Blaney caps Penske's big weekend with Coke 600 win NASCAR Cup Charlotte: Blaney caps Penske's big weekend with Coke 600 win

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Plus
Plus
WEC
Sebring II

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Latest news

Russell: Double podium "a sign of things to come" for Mercedes F1

Russell: Double podium "a sign of things to come" for Mercedes F1

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP

Russell: Double podium "a sign of things to come" for Mercedes F1 Russell: Double podium "a sign of things to come" for Mercedes F1

F1 Spanish GP: Verstappen dominates ahead of Hamilton and Russell

F1 Spanish GP: Verstappen dominates ahead of Hamilton and Russell

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP

F1 Spanish GP: Verstappen dominates ahead of Hamilton and Russell F1 Spanish GP: Verstappen dominates ahead of Hamilton and Russell

F1 results: Verstappen wins Spanish GP, Mercedes takes 2-3

F1 results: Verstappen wins Spanish GP, Mercedes takes 2-3

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP

F1 results: Verstappen wins Spanish GP, Mercedes takes 2-3 F1 results: Verstappen wins Spanish GP, Mercedes takes 2-3

BTCC Thruxton: Sutton claims yet another win in race two

BTCC Thruxton: Sutton claims yet another win in race two

BTCC BTCC
Thruxton

BTCC Thruxton: Sutton claims yet another win in race two BTCC Thruxton: Sutton claims yet another win in race two

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe