Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Texas IndyCar: O'Ward passes Newgarden for maiden victory Next / Three-time Indy 500 winner Bobby Unser passes away aged 87
IndyCar / Texas News

O'Ward won't push for McLaren F1 switch, 'heart in IndyCar'

By:

Pato O’Ward will hold McLaren boss Zak Brown to his promise of a post-season Formula 1 test after his maiden IndyCar win at Texas, but won't push to switch series.

O'Ward won't push for McLaren F1 switch, 'heart in IndyCar'

The Arrow McLaren SP driver passed Josef Newgarden late on in the second of the series' two races on the 1.44-mile Texas oval on Sunday to secure the first win of his IndyCar career and the first for the team previously known as Schmidt Peterson Motorsports since its partnership with McLaren was formalised prior to the 2020 season.

It was also the 29th win for the McLaren brand in IndyCar, coming over 40 years after Johnny Rutherford won both rounds of a double-header at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 1979.

After O'Ward took pole for the IndyCar season opener at Barber Motorsports Park, Brown promised the Mexican a run in F1's Abu Dhabi 'young driver' test in December if he could win a race this season.

Brown reiterated that he would uphold his end of the bargain on Twitter, writing: "A deal’s a deal @patriciooward - what a win! See you in Abu Dhabi later this year!"

O’Ward, who previously raced in Formula 2 and Super Formula during a short-lived spell as a Red Bull junior in 2019, said that although he was excited by the opportunity to test a current-spec F1 McLaren, he wasn’t angling for a seat in the team which currently has Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo on its driver roster.

“My heart's with IndyCar,” said O’Ward who became the series’ first Mexican winner since Adrian Fernandez at Fontana in 2004.

“It's just great racing and it's so, so competitive.

“I think for a driver there is nothing harder in the world. I think many drivers can agree with me that have come from Formula 1 to IndyCar….

Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet celebrates in victory lane

Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet celebrates in victory lane

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

“You know what, Formula 1 is the peak of technology. Everybody wants to go there.

“If the opportunity ever came by, [if] Zak said, ‘There's a seat open, I want you in my team,’ I'd be pretty dumb not to take it because it would just be a crazy opportunity. They don't come often.

“Right now I'm focused on the job that I have in IndyCar. I want to make the best of it.”

shares
comments

Related video

Texas IndyCar: O'Ward passes Newgarden for maiden victory

Previous article

Texas IndyCar: O'Ward passes Newgarden for maiden victory

Next article

Three-time Indy 500 winner Bobby Unser passes away aged 87

Three-time Indy 500 winner Bobby Unser passes away aged 87
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Texas
Drivers Patricio O'Ward
Teams Arrow McLaren SP
Author David Malsher

Trending

1
NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

18h
2
Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

1d
3
Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

2h
4
Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

1h
5
IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

2h
Latest news
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Plus
INDY

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

1h
Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved
INDY

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

2h
How many F1 drivers have won the Indy 500? Winners, drivers & more
INDY

How many F1 drivers have won the Indy 500? Winners, drivers & more

20h
2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more
INDY

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

22h
Top 10 Indy 500s ranked: Andretti, Foyt and more
INDY

Top 10 Indy 500s ranked: Andretti, Foyt and more

May 26, 2021
Latest videos
Exclusive Interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on the Indy 500, Norris at McLaren and more 18:08
IndyCar
May 20, 2021

Exclusive Interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on the Indy 500, Norris at McLaren and more

IndyCar: Colton Herta takes victory at St. Pete 02:31
IndyCar
Apr 26, 2021

IndyCar: Colton Herta takes victory at St. Pete

Barber IndyCar: Lap 1 Crash 01:10
IndyCar
Apr 19, 2021

Barber IndyCar: Lap 1 Crash

Barber IndyCar: Palou wins at Birmingham 03:20
IndyCar
Apr 19, 2021

Barber IndyCar: Palou wins at Birmingham

IndyCar: Romain Grosjean tests the car 02:18
IndyCar
Mar 6, 2021

IndyCar: Romain Grosjean tests the car

David Malsher More
David Malsher
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Indy 500 Plus
IndyCar

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved Indy 500
IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

Top 10 Indy 500s ranked: Andretti, Foyt and more
IndyCar

Top 10 Indy 500s ranked: Andretti, Foyt and more

Patricio O'Ward More
Patricio O'Ward
Texas IndyCar: O'Ward passes Newgarden for maiden victory Texas
IndyCar

Texas IndyCar: O'Ward passes Newgarden for maiden victory

O’Ward has "unfinished business" with race wins in 2021
IndyCar

O’Ward has "unfinished business" with race wins in 2021

How McLaren is striving towards IndyCar's elite Plus
IndyCar

How McLaren is striving towards IndyCar's elite

Arrow McLaren SP More
Arrow McLaren SP
Brown open to third full-time Arrow McLaren SP in IndyCar
IndyCar

Brown open to third full-time Arrow McLaren SP in IndyCar

Montoya to run #86 at Indy to honour Revson’s pole for McLaren Indy 500
IndyCar

Montoya to run #86 at Indy to honour Revson’s pole for McLaren

Rosenqvist: I haven't done anything as difficult as IndyCar
IndyCar

Rosenqvist: I haven't done anything as difficult as IndyCar

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Plus

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

A quarter of the drivers racing in the 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500 are former winners - but are they the favourites? The veteran drivers largely impressed in qualifying - but there's also a plethora of young guns looking to secure victory at IndyCar's flagship race...

IndyCar
1h
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Plus

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there?

Formula 1
May 19, 2021
Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life Plus

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life

After spending the majority of his 179-race Formula 1 career in middling to tail-end machinery, Romain Grosjean finds himself once again with an underdog team in IndyCar. While not without its challenges, he's relishing the more level playing field that means his Dale Coyne Racing crew can expect to claim a few scalps...

IndyCar
May 14, 2021
How Herta's aversion to complacency spells bad news for his IndyCar rivals Plus

How Herta's aversion to complacency spells bad news for his IndyCar rivals

Colton Herta's dominant IndyCar win on the streets of St. Petersburg confirmed what rivals have long-suspected - that the second-generation racer is destined for stardom. But it was Herta's comments afterwards that gave perhaps the most interesting insight into a driver that will be around for a long time to come

IndyCar
Apr 29, 2021
How good is Palou - and can he be Dixon's main IndyCar title rival? Plus

How good is Palou - and can he be Dixon's main IndyCar title rival?

Last Sunday, Alex Palou delivered his first IndyCar victory on his Chip Ganassi Racing debut. Is the young Spaniard going to become his legendary teammate Scott Dixon’s biggest title threat? DAVID MALSHER-LOPEZ investigates Palou's potential

IndyCar
Apr 21, 2021
Can Penske redress the balance in IndyCar's battle of the titans? Plus

Can Penske redress the balance in IndyCar's battle of the titans?

IndyCar's gold standard teams Ganassi and Penske are set for another slugfest beginning this weekend at Barber Motorsports Park. A poor start to the first season with the new aeroscreen left Josef Newgarden with too much ground to make up on Scott Dixon in the title chase, but his strong end to 2020 suggests a battle royale lies ahead...

IndyCar
Apr 16, 2021
The six major IndyCar subplots to follow in 2021 Plus

The six major IndyCar subplots to follow in 2021

From rookies arriving with big reputations to veterans who still have the fire and an F1-linked squad pushing to join the big leagues, IndyCar has it all this year. Here are six of the key storylines to keep track of

IndyCar
Apr 15, 2021
The Indycar season that proves Michael Andretti is better than F1 showed Plus

The Indycar season that proves Michael Andretti is better than F1 showed

Often unfairly characterised as a car-breaker, judged for his lack of an Indianapolis 500 win and a disappointing part-season of Formula 1 in 1993, Michael Andretti was highly respected by his rivals and only thwarted greater success by ill-fortune. When it all came together in 1991, he was a truly formidable force

IndyCar
Mar 6, 2021

Trending Today

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NASCAR NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved
IndyCar IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more
IndyCar IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

The day Rosberg and Hamilton’s F1 relationship blew up
Formula 1 Formula 1

The day Rosberg and Hamilton’s F1 relationship blew up

Latest news

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Plus
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved
IndyCar IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

How many F1 drivers have won the Indy 500? Winners, drivers & more
IndyCar IndyCar

How many F1 drivers have won the Indy 500? Winners, drivers & more

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more
IndyCar IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.