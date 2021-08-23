Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Gateway IndyCar: Newgarden wins attritional race, O'Ward assumes points lead
IndyCar / Gateway News

Newgarden blames Gateway IndyCar Pagenaud contact on "miscommunication"

By:

Josef Newgarden has blamed his Gateway IndyCar collision with Team Penske team-mate Simon Pagenaud on “some sort of miscommunication.”

Newgarden blames Gateway IndyCar Pagenaud contact on "miscommunication"

The pair came together during Saturday’s race at when Pagenaud was clipped by the eventual race winner on the lap 16 restart.

Pagenaud lost a chunk of his front wing and was left to recover from the back of the field to finish eighth, while Newgarden held off Pato O’Ward to take his second win of the season.

After the race, Newgarden said he was “concerned” after the contact and it was “unfortunate” that it ruined his team-mate’s race.

He said: “Well, I knew we touched, his right front wing to my left rear wheel. I knew that. I was just concerned after it, I didn't know if I had a tire going down or not immediately. I think it was just a bent rim.

“Fortunately that didn't turn into something more significant somehow. I just had a vibration after the contact.

“Yeah, we obviously had some sort of miscommunication. For me I thought he was making a move, I swung back out wide, went in pretty deep.

"It didn't look like he got into the corner deep enough on me. I started to kind of come down so I wasn't in the marbles. Looked like we just touched from where he was still at getting into the corner.

Simon Pagenaud, Team Penske Chevrolet

Simon Pagenaud, Team Penske Chevrolet

Photo by: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

“I would say a bit of a miscommunication. We don't normally get together very often. It's been a long time since I've touched with a team-mate. It happens.

“Fortunately it wasn't more significant. I hate to see that it broke his front wing. I came out better of that mix for sure.

"It only damaged my rim, was able to continue. It obviously ruined his race. I don't like seeing that. Unfortunately it happened.”

Newgarden now sits third in the drivers championship, 22 points off leader O’Ward with three races to go.

Alex Palou is in second, ten points behind the leader, while Pagenaud is in seventh.

The other two Penske drivers, Will Power and Scott McLaughlin, are in ninth and 13th respectively.

IndyCar returns at Portland International Raceway on 12 September.

shares
comments
Gateway IndyCar: Newgarden wins attritional race, O'Ward assumes points lead

Previous article

Gateway IndyCar: Newgarden wins attritional race, O'Ward assumes points lead
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Qatar closing on November slot for F1 2021 calendar

3 h
2
Formula 1

The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams

23 h
3
Formula 1

How F1's token spend helped charge Red Bull's title push

5 h
4
MotoGP

How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge

4 h
5
Formula 1

Red Bull's F1 assault has eased pressure on Mercedes, says Wolff

6 h
Latest news
Newgarden blames Gateway IndyCar Pagenaud contact on "miscommunication"
INDY

Newgarden blames Gateway IndyCar Pagenaud contact on "miscommunication"

12m
Gateway IndyCar: Newgarden wins attritional race, O'Ward assumes points lead
INDY

Gateway IndyCar: Newgarden wins attritional race, O'Ward assumes points lead

Aug 22, 2021
Gateway IndyCar: Power edges Herta for first pole of 2021
INDY

Gateway IndyCar: Power edges Herta for first pole of 2021

Aug 21, 2021
Gateway IndyCar: Penske 1-2 as Newgarden leads McLaughlin in practice
INDY

Gateway IndyCar: Penske 1-2 as Newgarden leads McLaughlin in practice

Aug 21, 2021
Why IndyCar's generational shift isn't as stark as it appears Plus
INDY

Why IndyCar's generational shift isn't as stark as it appears

Aug 20, 2021
Latest videos
Indy500: Starting grid 01:16
IndyCar
May 27, 2021

Indy500: Starting grid

Exclusive Interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on the Indy 500, Norris at McLaren and more 18:08
IndyCar
May 20, 2021

Exclusive Interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on the Indy 500, Norris at McLaren and more

IndyCar: Colton Herta takes victory at St. Pete 02:31
IndyCar
Apr 26, 2021

IndyCar: Colton Herta takes victory at St. Pete

Barber IndyCar: Lap 1 Crash 01:10
IndyCar
Apr 19, 2021

Barber IndyCar: Lap 1 Crash

Barber IndyCar: Palou wins at Birmingham 03:20
IndyCar
Apr 19, 2021

Barber IndyCar: Palou wins at Birmingham

More
Megan White
Discussions held to create W-Series/FIA F3 driver pathway Spa-Francorchamps
FIA F3

Discussions held to create W-Series/FIA F3 driver pathway

Hungary F3: Hauger beats Leclerc to win wet third race behind safety car Hungaroring
FIA F3

Hungary F3: Hauger beats Leclerc to win wet third race behind safety car

The comeback trail Brit making the most of a second chance Budapest Plus
W Series

The comeback trail Brit making the most of a second chance

Trending Today

Qatar closing on November slot for F1 2021 calendar
Formula 1 Formula 1

Qatar closing on November slot for F1 2021 calendar

The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams

How F1's token spend helped charge Red Bull's title push
Formula 1 Formula 1

How F1's token spend helped charge Red Bull's title push

How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge

Red Bull's F1 assault has eased pressure on Mercedes, says Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull's F1 assault has eased pressure on Mercedes, says Wolff

Le Mans 24h: #7 Toyota takes historic win with new Hypercar
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans 24h: #7 Toyota takes historic win with new Hypercar

Norris happy with balance on social media between joker and serious
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris happy with balance on social media between joker and serious

Newgarden blames Gateway IndyCar Pagenaud contact on "miscommunication"
IndyCar IndyCar

Newgarden blames Gateway IndyCar Pagenaud contact on "miscommunication"

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why IndyCar's generational shift isn't as stark as it appears Plus

Why IndyCar's generational shift isn't as stark as it appears

OPINION: The rise of two drivers racing only their second full-season IndyCar campaigns to head the points with four races to go has led to some observers doubting the credentials of the old guard. But they haven't faded away, there's merely a deeper talent pool that is helping to make this season one of the best in recent years

IndyCar
Aug 20, 2021
The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Plus

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Emerson Fittipaldi’s decision to go racing with his brother led to him falling out of F1, but he bloomed again on the IndyCar scene. NIGEL ROEBUCK considers a career of two halves

Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021
The lasting legacy of a fallen Indycar rookie Plus

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indycar rookie

Jeff Krosnoff was plucked out of obscurity to become a respected and highly popular professional in Japan, and then got his big break in Indycar for 1996. But a tragic accident at Toronto 25 years ago cut short a promising career and curtailed his regular team-mate Mauro Martini's passion for racing

IndyCar
Jul 14, 2021
The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority Plus

The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority

OPINION: Having been Chip Ganassi Racing's IndyCar focal point for the best part of a decade, Scott Dixon has been so far outgunned by new team-mate Alex Palou in 2021. After finishing behind the Spaniard at his traditional happy hunting ground at Mid-Ohio, Dixon has work to do to assume his traditional position in the team and the standings

IndyCar
Jul 6, 2021
The winners and losers of IndyCar 2021 so far Plus

The winners and losers of IndyCar 2021 so far

At the halfway point in the 2021 IndyCar Series season, we've had seven winners in eight races, spread between five teams – none of them Team Penske. In this unusual season, even by IndyCar standards, who’s excelling and who’s dragging their heels?

IndyCar
Jun 18, 2021
Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Plus

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Helio Castroneves’ overwhelming vivaciousness outside the cockpit belies a hardcore racer who knows how to plot his moves – and then recall it all. A day after his fourth Indy 500 win, he explained his tactics

IndyCar
Jun 2, 2021
How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status Plus

How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status

Helio Castroneves joined AJ Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears with the most Indianapolis 500 wins after edging past Alex Palou on the penultimate lap of a thrilling race that validated Michael Shank's faith in the veteran Brazilian - who is discovering that there is life after Penske after all

IndyCar
Jun 1, 2021
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Plus

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

A quarter of the drivers racing in the 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500 are former winners - but are they the favourites? The veteran drivers largely impressed in qualifying - but there's also a plethora of young guns looking to secure victory at IndyCar's flagship race...

IndyCar
May 27, 2021

Latest news

Newgarden blames Gateway IndyCar Pagenaud contact on "miscommunication"
IndyCar IndyCar

Newgarden blames Gateway IndyCar Pagenaud contact on "miscommunication"

Gateway IndyCar: Newgarden wins attritional race, O'Ward assumes points lead
IndyCar IndyCar

Gateway IndyCar: Newgarden wins attritional race, O'Ward assumes points lead

Gateway IndyCar: Power edges Herta for first pole of 2021
IndyCar IndyCar

Gateway IndyCar: Power edges Herta for first pole of 2021

Gateway IndyCar: Penske 1-2 as Newgarden leads McLaughlin in practice
IndyCar IndyCar

Gateway IndyCar: Penske 1-2 as Newgarden leads McLaughlin in practice

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.