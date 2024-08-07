Vips returns to Rahal’s IndyCar squad at Portland
Estonian returns to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing for third IndyCar start
Former Red Bull Junior Team driver Juri Vips will return to the IndyCar Series Portland next month in a fourth Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing entry.
Vips, an ex-Red Bull F1 reserve driver, will drive the team’s #75 Honda-powered entry at the Oregon track - the site of his series debut a year ago when he finished 18th.
He will drive alongside team-mates Pietro Fittipaldi, Christian Lundgaard and Graham Rahal. The primary sponsor of the entry, AMADA, was part of two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato’s one-off entry earlier this year.
The outing will mark the 23-year-old Estonian’s third-ever IndyCar start, having also raced in last year’s season finale at Laguna Seca, where he started 13th and finished 24th after being collected in a multi-car crash on the opening lap.
“I’m very grateful to the team for giving me this opportunity,” Vips said. “I have been working closely with the team on the simulator programme and it has been a year since I have been in the car, but I’m confident that the experience gained last year at Portland and Laguna Seca will help me to get up to speed quickly.
Juri Vips, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda, crash
Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
“It will still be a very big challenge and one I am very much looking forward to.”
Prior to his debut last year, Vips first tested an Indy car for RLL at Sebring in October 2022, followed by another trial at Barber Motorsports Park on 12 March 2023.
He has since been part of RLL’s driver roster, performing simulator testing.
Team owner Bobby Rahal said: “He showed at both Portland and Laguna Seca last year that he certainly has the pace to feature in any event he runs with us.
“He has done a lot of work for us in the simulator this year, which has helped us understand the hybrid system, so it’s nice to reward him for his effort. I’m hopeful that this will lead to more races for him with RLL.”
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Vips working on IndyCar return for this year
IndyCar teams “already have” started Lundgaard pursuit for 2025
IndyCar 2023 season review: Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Arrow McLaren IndyCar signing Lundgaard has “zero interest” in F1
Sowery to make IndyCar debut at Mid-Ohio with Dale Coyne Racing
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return
Latest news
Juncos Hollinger Racing splits with Canapino
Ocon reveals support "from right people" after Gasly crash controversy
Vips returns to Rahal’s IndyCar squad at Portland
Why MotoGP has a British disconnect
Autosport Plus
The lasting legacy of Reynard’s IndyCar revolution
When Indycar’s mistimed experiment briefly beat F1 at Silverstone
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments