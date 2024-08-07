All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
IndyCar Portland

Vips returns to Rahal’s IndyCar squad at Portland

Estonian returns to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing for third IndyCar start

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Juri Vips, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Former Red Bull Junior Team driver Juri Vips will return to the IndyCar Series Portland next month in a fourth Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing entry.

Vips, an ex-Red Bull F1 reserve driver, will drive the team’s #75 Honda-powered entry at the Oregon track - the site of his series debut a year ago when he finished 18th.

He will drive alongside team-mates Pietro Fittipaldi, Christian Lundgaard and Graham Rahal. The primary sponsor of the entry, AMADA, was part of two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato’s one-off entry earlier this year.

The outing will mark the 23-year-old Estonian’s third-ever IndyCar start, having also raced in last year’s season finale at Laguna Seca, where he started 13th and finished 24th after being collected in a multi-car crash on the opening lap.

“I’m very grateful to the team for giving me this opportunity,” Vips said. “I have been working closely with the team on the simulator programme and it has been a year since I have been in the car, but I’m confident that the experience gained last year at Portland and Laguna Seca will help me to get up to speed quickly.

Juri Vips, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda, crash

Juri Vips, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda, crash

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

“It will still be a very big challenge and one I am very much looking forward to.”

Prior to his debut last year, Vips first tested an Indy car for RLL at Sebring in October 2022, followed by another trial at Barber Motorsports Park on 12 March 2023.

He has since been part of RLL’s driver roster, performing simulator testing. 

Read Also:

Team owner Bobby Rahal said: “He showed at both Portland and Laguna Seca last year that he certainly has the pace to feature in any event he runs with us.

“He has done a lot of work for us in the simulator this year, which has helped us understand the hybrid system, so it’s nice to reward him for his effort. I’m hopeful that this will lead to more races for him with RLL.”

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article How Penske’s IndyCar partnership with Foyt benefits both teams

Top Comments

Joey Barnes
More from
Joey Barnes
Juncos Hollinger Racing splits with Canapino

Juncos Hollinger Racing splits with Canapino

IndyCar
Juncos Hollinger Racing splits with Canapino
How Penske’s IndyCar partnership with Foyt benefits both teams

How Penske’s IndyCar partnership with Foyt benefits both teams

IndyCar
How Penske’s IndyCar partnership with Foyt benefits both teams
Grosjean reveals IndyCar drink button trick to mark his data

Grosjean reveals IndyCar drink button trick to mark his data

IndyCar
Grosjean reveals IndyCar drink button trick to mark his data
More from
Jüri Vips
Vips working on IndyCar return for this year

Vips working on IndyCar return for this year

IndyCar
Laguna Seca
Vips working on IndyCar return for this year
IndyCar teams “already have” started Lundgaard pursuit for 2025

IndyCar teams “already have” started Lundgaard pursuit for 2025

IndyCar
IndyCar teams “already have” started Lundgaard pursuit for 2025
IndyCar 2023 season review: Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

IndyCar 2023 season review: Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

IndyCar
Laguna Seca
IndyCar 2023 season review: Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
More from
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Arrow McLaren IndyCar signing Lundgaard has “zero interest” in F1

Arrow McLaren IndyCar signing Lundgaard has “zero interest” in F1

IndyCar
Arrow McLaren IndyCar signing Lundgaard has “zero interest” in F1
Sowery to make IndyCar debut at Mid-Ohio with Dale Coyne Racing

Sowery to make IndyCar debut at Mid-Ohio with Dale Coyne Racing

IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
Sowery to make IndyCar debut at Mid-Ohio with Dale Coyne Racing
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Latest news

Juncos Hollinger Racing splits with Canapino

Juncos Hollinger Racing splits with Canapino

INDY IndyCar
Juncos Hollinger Racing splits with Canapino
Ocon reveals support "from right people" after Gasly crash controversy

Ocon reveals support "from right people" after Gasly crash controversy

F1 Formula 1
Ocon reveals support "from right people" after Gasly crash controversy
Vips returns to Rahal’s IndyCar squad at Portland

Vips returns to Rahal’s IndyCar squad at Portland

INDY IndyCar
Portland
Vips returns to Rahal’s IndyCar squad at Portland
Why MotoGP has a British disconnect

Why MotoGP has a British disconnect

MGP MotoGP
British GP
Why MotoGP has a British disconnect

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
The lasting legacy of Reynard’s IndyCar revolution

The lasting legacy of Reynard’s IndyCar revolution

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
By James Newbold
The lasting legacy of Reynard’s IndyCar revolution
When Indycar’s mistimed experiment briefly beat F1 at Silverstone

When Indycar’s mistimed experiment briefly beat F1 at Silverstone

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
By Kevin Turner
When Indycar’s mistimed experiment briefly beat F1 at Silverstone
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Autosport Staff
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

Plus
Plus
WEC
By James Newbold
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe