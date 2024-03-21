All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
IndyCar

IndyCar teams “already have” started Lundgaard pursuit for 2025

Christian Lundgaard says all IndyCar teams are inquiring about his future in the final year of his current contract with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

The Danish driver has raced for the Rahal squad since joining IndyCar in 2021 and since then he claimed the Rookie of the Year honour in 2022 – the same year he signed a contract extension – and scored a breakthrough victory at Toronto last season en route to finishing eighth in the championship.

Ahead of the opening practice at St. Petersburg, the 22-year-old was asked when teams would begin going after him.

“Well, I think they already have,” Lundgaard said.

After being pressed on which teams have already inquired for his future services, a smile widened across Lundgaard’s face.

“All of them,” he said. “Obviously there’s interest but at the same time I’m here to work with the team and my trust is in the team and we have a lot of unfinished business at a lot of circuits and events.

“To me, the biggest disappointment has obviously been on the ovals. That’s where we need to improve and that’s where I want to see the most improvement. So, it’s going to be an interesting season, at the moment my focus is where it needs to be.”

Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Photo by: Penske Entertainment

RLL struggled on ovals in 2023, with no top-10 finishes between five drivers – Conor Daly, Jack Harvey, Katherine Legge, Lundgaard and Graham Rahal – totalling 16 entries, including Rahal failing to qualify for the Indianapolis 500.

While Lundgaard expressed that he doesn’t have “any interest in upsetting anybody or creating any drama” in regard to his contract situation, there is loyalty felt with RLL.

“I think everybody has a shot, but they [RLL] have the first pick,” Lundgaard said. “They’re the people who gave me the opportunity to come to IndyCar, so I have obviously want to show that appreciation.

“If we improve the oval performance then I don’t think there’s many other better places to be because I think they have the potential off the track as an organisation to improve and be one of the top teams,” he said.

“There are certain teams that are seen as the top teams and I think one reason for that is the hybrid testing, we weren’t included in that. But I do think that in the future we will be an absolutely top team for sure.”

For his part, Rahal was quick to point out that “continuity is a good thing”.

Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Photo by: Penske Entertainment

However, he understands how other situations could be more lucrative for Lundgaard after the recent reveal of Pato O’Ward signing a two-year extension with Arrow McLaren, which will earn him an additional $10.2 million.

“Everybody has to make their own decisions on where to go,” Rahal said. “I think the positive is for him is that if he’s going to chase dollar bills, that’s his choice. We’re never going to be the highest payer in the series. I saw what Pato made… and it’s laughable to me how different our base pays are. But that’s fine.

“The good thing for Christian going forward is that I’m not going to be here long, so the fabric is definitely more designed to be built around him than maybe most others.”

Read Also:

Rahal then noted Juri Vips, a former Formula 1 reserve driver for Red Bull who is now in a reserve role with RLL where he made two IndyCar starts last year, as someone still around waiting for an opportunity.

“There’s a lot of good guys out there,” Rahal said. “Juri has been with us. He’s probably the most talented guy to come out of Europe in a long time, so if he gets the opportunity.”

Then Rahal’s attention switched back to Lundgaard.

“This guy [Lundgaard] has to make his own decisions,” Rahal said. “I’m not going to be involved in that. But I also don’t think he’s going go find a place that’s more suitable, and built around him or with a better sponsor.”

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Race format set for IndyCar’s non-points exhibition at Thermal

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Joey Barnes
More from
Joey Barnes
Bourdais reveals Cadillac suffered electrical issues in Sebring 12 Hours battle

Bourdais reveals Cadillac suffered electrical issues in Sebring 12 Hours battle

IMSA
Sebring 12 Hours
Bourdais reveals Cadillac suffered electrical issues in Sebring 12 Hours battle
Deletraz: Sebring 12H battle with Bourdais for win “tough but fair”

Deletraz: Sebring 12H battle with Bourdais for win “tough but fair”

IMSA
Sebring 12 Hours
Deletraz: Sebring 12H battle with Bourdais for win “tough but fair”
Sebring 12 Hours: Deletraz edges Bourdais to claim victory for Acura

Sebring 12 Hours: Deletraz edges Bourdais to claim victory for Acura

IMSA
Sebring 12 Hours
Sebring 12 Hours: Deletraz edges Bourdais to claim victory for Acura
Graham Rahal
More from
Graham Rahal
IndyCar St. Petersburg: Newgarden surges to pole for season-opener

IndyCar St. Petersburg: Newgarden surges to pole for season-opener

IndyCar
St. Petersburg
IndyCar St. Petersburg: Newgarden surges to pole for season-opener
Why an IndyCar stalwart is supporting a bike racing gamechanger

Why an IndyCar stalwart is supporting a bike racing gamechanger

IndyCar
St. Petersburg
Why an IndyCar stalwart is supporting a bike racing gamechanger
Bobby Rahal's Indy 500 masterclass

Bobby Rahal's Indy 500 masterclass

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Bobby Rahal's Indy 500 masterclass
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
More from
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Sato returns to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing for Indy 500

Sato returns to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing for Indy 500

IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Sato returns to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing for Indy 500
Fittipaldi to sub for injured Novalak in Daytona 24 Hours

Fittipaldi to sub for injured Novalak in Daytona 24 Hours

IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Fittipaldi to sub for injured Novalak in Daytona 24 Hours
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Latest news

Morbidelli: "Good to have a normal crash and be okay" after MotoGP winter scare

Morbidelli: "Good to have a normal crash and be okay" after MotoGP winter scare

MGP MotoGP
Portugal GP
Morbidelli: "Good to have a normal crash and be okay" after MotoGP winter scare
Quartararo: Yamaha's improved Portugal MotoGP form "not unexpected"

Quartararo: Yamaha's improved Portugal MotoGP form "not unexpected"

MGP MotoGP
Portugal GP
Quartararo: Yamaha's improved Portugal MotoGP form "not unexpected"
Times F1 team-mates were not equal – car changes and team orders

Times F1 team-mates were not equal – car changes and team orders

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP
Times F1 team-mates were not equal – car changes and team orders
Marquez: Portugal MotoGP practice crash down to "instinct"

Marquez: Portugal MotoGP practice crash down to "instinct"

MGP MotoGP
Portugal GP
Marquez: Portugal MotoGP practice crash down to "instinct"

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

Plus
Plus
WEC
By James Newbold
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500
By David Malsher-Lopez
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500
By David Malsher-Lopez
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe