Juncos Hollinger Racing splits with Canapino

IndyCar squad Juncos Hollinger Racing has announced a split with its Argentinian driver Agustin Canapino, who departs with five races remaining in the 2024 season.

A team statement said: "After a momentous rookie and second season in IndyCar, Juncos Hollinger Racing and Agustin Canapino have mutually decided to part ways.

"We commend Agustin for taking the leap into open wheel racing with us over the last year and a half, not only learning a completely new style of racing from his impressive and storied career, but also moving to the US and learning the language to join our series.

"Both Agustin and the team have worked tirelessly to learn, grow, and succeed throughout his time at JHR, and we are extremely proud of what we have achieved together.

"We thank Agustin for his time at Juncos Hollinger Racing and will be cheering him on as he continues his journey. Gracias, Agustin!"

The 34-year-old was in the midst of a sophomore campaign impacted by off-track drama, which led to him sitting out the Road America round in June. The team cited mental health reasons.

Canapino was at the centre of controversy for his actions on social media that included a statement rejecting claims that his supporters threatened rivals, which came in wake of colliding with Arrow McLaren's Theo Pourchaire in Detroit.

The situation led to the termination of a strategic alliance between Juncos Hollinger Racing and Arrow McLaren, which was formed in October 2023.

Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet, Santino Ferrucci, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet, Marcus Ericsson, Andretti Global Honda, Agustin Canapino, Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet, Christian Rasmussen, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet, Romain Grosjean, Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet, Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, Start Photo by: Brett Farmer / Motorsport Images

It was the third time a driver flagged social media abuse after a run-in with Canapno, with Callum Ilott sharing his testimony after multiple clashes while the two were team-mates during the 2023 season.

The incident with Pourchaire eventually led to a statement by Canapino condemning online abuse, along with returning after a one-race hiatus.

He competed in the next five races after sitting out Road America, but never finished higher than 18th and a first-lap exit after contact with Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon in Toronto marked his last act with the team.

When asked by Autosport about his season in Toronto, Canapino seemed upbeat and believed he was in a “good situation to finish the year” alongside team-mate Romain Grosjean.

“This year was a big improvement for us – for the team and me too” he said, pointing out top-10 qualifying performances at Iowa and Toronto. “Unfortunately, I had some back luck during this year.”

A multi-time Argentine touring car champion, Canapino’s tenure with Juncos Hollinger Racing comes to an end after 28 career starts, with a best finish of 12th.

He also finished 10th in the main event of the non-points exhibition at The Thermal Club in March earlier this year.

A replacement for the five races left in the season has yet to be named.