Vips: Pitlane space reason Portland picked for first IndyCar start of 2024
The former Red Bull Formula 1 reserve driver will make his first IndyCar start of 2024 at Portland next weekend
Juri Vips says the decision to make his first IndyCar Series start of the 2024 season at Portland next weekend came down to pitlane space.
The 24-year-old Estonian was announced earlier this month that he would drive Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s #75 Honda as part of a fourth entry at Portland.
Although this outing will be only his third career start in IndyCar, it does come at a familiar place as he made his debut at the same track last year when he finished 18th.
Vips, a former member of the Red Bull junior team and Formula 1 reserve driver who was dropped for allegedly using racist language in an online gaming platform, has been part of RLL this year primarily as a simulator driver to support the current full-time line-up of Graham Rahal, Pietro Fittipaldi and Christian Lundgaard.
During the opening practice on Friday at Gateway, which was led by Meyer Shank Racing Honda’s David Malukas, Vips caught up with NBC Sports about the upcoming opportunity.
“Yeah, really exciting and it’s already next week,” Vips said. “Lots of preparation has gone into it. Unfortunately, we couldn’t do any simulator work…but I feel ready and feel prepared. I raced there last year as well. So, at least this time I don’t have to learn the track.”
Considering four of the last five races of this season are on ovals, a track discipline Vips has yet to compete on, the question was then posed to him on the decision to return to Portland.
“It was actually more logistic,” Vips said.
“The logistics were the question. Basically, we had to find a track that has space for like 28 pitboxes because it’s an extra car. That eliminates most of the road and street course.
“So we were left with the ovals and Portland, so that’s why that decision came.”
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Vips returns to Rahal’s IndyCar squad at Portland
Vips working on IndyCar return for this year
IndyCar teams “already have” started Lundgaard pursuit for 2025
Latest news
MotoGP Austrian GP: Bagnaia wins sprint after Martin penalty, Marquez crashes out
DTM Nurburgring: Van der Linde dominates race one from pole
Lamborghini reveals replacement for Huracan GT racer
MotoGP Austrian GP: Martin smashes lap record and beats Bagnaia to crucial pole
Autosport Plus
The lasting legacy of Reynard’s IndyCar revolution
When Indycar’s mistimed experiment briefly beat F1 at Silverstone
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments