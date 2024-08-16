All Series
IndyCar

Vips: Pitlane space reason Portland picked for first IndyCar start of 2024

The former Red Bull Formula 1 reserve driver will make his first IndyCar start of 2024 at Portland next weekend

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Upd:
Juri Vips, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Juri Vips says the decision to make his first IndyCar Series start of the 2024 season at Portland next weekend came down to pitlane space.

The 24-year-old Estonian was announced earlier this month that he would drive Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s #75 Honda as part of a fourth entry at Portland.

Although this outing will be only his third career start in IndyCar, it does come at a familiar place as he made his debut at the same track last year when he finished 18th.

Vips, a former member of the Red Bull junior team and Formula 1 reserve driver who was dropped for allegedly using racist language in an online gaming platform, has been part of RLL this year primarily as a simulator driver to support the current full-time line-up of Graham Rahal, Pietro Fittipaldi and Christian Lundgaard.

During the opening practice on Friday at Gateway, which was led by Meyer Shank Racing Honda’s David Malukas, Vips caught up with NBC Sports about the upcoming opportunity.

“Yeah, really exciting and it’s already next week,” Vips said. “Lots of preparation has gone into it. Unfortunately, we couldn’t do any simulator work…but I feel ready and feel prepared. I raced there last year as well. So, at least this time I don’t have to learn the track.”

Considering four of the last five races of this season are on ovals, a track discipline Vips has yet to compete on, the question was then posed to him on the decision to return to Portland.

“It was actually more logistic,” Vips said.

“The logistics were the question. Basically, we had to find a track that has space for like 28 pitboxes because it’s an extra car. That eliminates most of the road and street course.

“So we were left with the ovals and Portland, so that’s why that decision came.”

Joey Barnes
