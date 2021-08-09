Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Coyne still in talks with Grosjean but Andretti rumours mount
IndyCar / Nashville News

IndyCar Nashville: Ericsson overcomes crash, penalty to win chaotic race

By:

Marcus Ericsson claimed an improbable IndyCar victory at the inaugural Music City Grand Prix, overcoming an early crash with Sebastien Bourdais and drive-through penalty to win at Nashville.

IndyCar Nashville: Ericsson overcomes crash, penalty to win chaotic race

The bumpy, tight street circuit forced a surfeit of errors and multiple caution periods, with very little in the way of green-flag running in the race's first half - and by the end had been red-flagged twice.

Polesitter Colton Herta led the opening 30 laps of the race and was able to break-build between caution periods, but a lap 31 caution for Rinus VeeKay’s crash at the Turn 4-5 chicane forced Herta to make his first pitstop under the yellows.

After a lengthy period of cautions and restarts at the middle period of the race, Andretti Autosport's Herta was eventually able to return to the front as the runners ahead cycled back into the pits.

But he once more had to stop under yellows and concede track position after Pato O’Ward’s lunge on Alex Rossi required a brief clean-up operation.

Herta made up two more places on the lap 54 restart, before his progress was put on ice again as Cody Ware spun on the bridge and stalled for another caution period.

But with a setup that proved particularly fruitful on the tight corners, Herta swashbuckled his way through the cars ahead, clearing Andretti team-mates Ryan Hunter-Reay and James Hinchcliffe ahead of a well-timed lunge on Scott Dixon at Turn 1.

Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport Honda

Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport Honda

Photo by: Joe Skibinski

However, Herta’s progress hit something of an impasse once he came up to the rear of Ericsson, the Swedish driver having considerably more pace on the Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge to keep the poleman at bay.

Ericsson had earlier served a drive-through penalty. On the cusp of the first restart, the ex-Formula 1 driver careened into Bourdais as the field bunched up, getting airborne and breaking his front wing, while Bourdais retired.

However, the plethora of cautions gave Ericsson the chance to recover and cycle out to the front – proving to be Herta’s sternest challenge.

Herta attempted a lunge at Turn 1 which produced a lock-up and lost him ground to Ericsson, but attempted to close back in after being informed the race leader was being restricted to tighter fuel numbers.

Then with six laps remaining, Herta hit the wall at Turn 1 to bring out a second red flag to wipe away his otherwise flawless performance across the weekend, ultimately leading to a two-lap shootout at the final green flag.

Ericsson then bolted at the final restart and opened enough of a buffer over team-mate Dixon to secure his second victory of the season, leading a Chip Ganassi Racing 1-2.

Hinchcliffe, who was one of the many cars caught up in the multi-car pile-up on the third restart, finished third after holding off a final-lap challenge from Hunter-Reay.

The pile-up was caused by Will Power’s robust pass on Penske team-mate Simon Pagenaud which left the French driver facing the wall and blocking the circuit, forcing a multitude of cars into a stop.

The race was hence red-flagged for the first time to decongest the track, proving to be an unfortunate situation for a number of cars who had pitted under the previous yellow – including title contender Alex Palou.

Graham Rahal collected fifth place ahead of Dale Coyne Racing’s Ed Jones, who put a final-restart move on Felix Rosenqvist to grab sixth, where the Emirati driver was followed through by Palou as the standings leader mounted a strong recovery drive from his earlier misfortune.

This year's Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves marked a return to his Meyer Shank Racing seat with ninth, ahead of Josef Newgarden – who completed the top 10 after being pushed down the order after contact with Rahal on the opening lap.

Results

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap
1 Sweden Marcus Ericsson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 80 2:18'49.830  
2 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 80 2:18'51.390 1.559
3 Canada James Hinchcliffe United States Andretti Autosport 80 2:18'52.222 2.391
4 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay United States Andretti Autosport 80 2:18'52.632 2.801
5 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 80 2:18'53.913 4.083
6 United Arab Emirates Ed Jones United States Dale Coyne Racing 80 2:18'54.602 4.771
7 Spain Alex Palou United States Chip Ganassi Racing 80 2:18'55.363 5.533
8 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist United States Arrow McLaren SP 80 2:18'55.797 5.966
9 Brazil Helio Castroneves United States Meyer Shank Racing 80 2:18'56.617 6.787
10 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 80 2:18'57.359 7.528
11 United States Santino Ferrucci United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 80 2:18'58.323 8.492
12 United States Conor Daly United States Ed Carpenter Racing 80 2:18'58.662 8.832
13 Mexico Patricio O'Ward United States Arrow McLaren SP 80 2:18'58.951 9.120
14 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 80 2:18'59.426 9.595
15 United Kingdom Jack Harvey United States Meyer Shank Racing 80 2:19'00.922 11.091
16 France Romain Grosjean United States Dale Coyne Racing 80 2:19'02.106 12.276
17 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 80 2:19'06.360 16.529
18 United Kingdom Max Chilton United Kingdom Carlin 80 2:19'14.675 24.845
19 United States Colton Herta United States Andretti Autosport 74 2:07'52.702 6 Laps
20 United States Cody Ware United States Dale Coyne Racing 70 2:05'44.911 10 Laps
21 France Simon Pagenaud United States Team Penske 68 2:04'39.584 12 Laps
22 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin United States Team Penske 67 2:19'05.561 13 Laps
23 Canada Dalton Kellett United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 37 1:12'25.465 43 Laps
24 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout United States Ed Carpenter Racing 24 1:27'27.277 56 Laps
25 Japan Takuma Sato United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 19 38'26.281 61 Laps
26 United States Jimmie Johnson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 18 31'48.660 62 Laps
27 France Sébastien Bourdais United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 5 20'39.231 75 Laps
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Coyne still in talks with Grosjean but Andretti rumours mount

Previous article

Coyne still in talks with Grosjean but Andretti rumours mount
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

How Hamilton has lifted Norris’ self-belief on and off track

2 h
2
IndyCar

IndyCar Nashville: Ericsson overcomes crash, penalty to win chaotic race

25 min
3
MotoGP

Rossi hails “impressive” Pedrosa on his MotoGP return

1 d
4
Formula 1

How sim racing gave Verstappen the assurance he needed after 51G shunt

21 h
5
MotoGP

Marc Marquez: Aleix Espargaro contact in Styrian MotoGP ‘just racing’

15 h
Latest news
IndyCar Nashville: Ericsson overcomes crash, penalty to win chaotic race
INDY

IndyCar Nashville: Ericsson overcomes crash, penalty to win chaotic race

25m
Coyne still in talks with Grosjean but Andretti rumours mount
INDY

Coyne still in talks with Grosjean but Andretti rumours mount

12 h
Third Arrow McLaren SP car possible for 2022, definite for 2023
INDY

Third Arrow McLaren SP car possible for 2022, definite for 2023

15 h
McLaren to acquire majority stake in Arrow McLaren SP IndyCar team
INDY

McLaren to acquire majority stake in Arrow McLaren SP IndyCar team

17 h
Herta predicts “craziest start of the year” at Nashville IndyCar
Video Inside
INDY

Herta predicts “craziest start of the year” at Nashville IndyCar

18 h
Latest videos
Indy500: Starting grid 01:16
IndyCar
May 27, 2021

Indy500: Starting grid

Exclusive Interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on the Indy 500, Norris at McLaren and more 18:08
IndyCar
May 20, 2021

Exclusive Interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on the Indy 500, Norris at McLaren and more

IndyCar: Colton Herta takes victory at St. Pete 02:31
IndyCar
Apr 26, 2021

IndyCar: Colton Herta takes victory at St. Pete

Barber IndyCar: Lap 1 Crash 01:10
IndyCar
Apr 19, 2021

Barber IndyCar: Lap 1 Crash

Barber IndyCar: Palou wins at Birmingham 03:20
IndyCar
Apr 19, 2021

Barber IndyCar: Palou wins at Birmingham

Jake Boxall-Legge More
Jake Boxall-Legge
Johnson needs to find "comfort" before tackling IndyCar ovals
IndyCar

Johnson needs to find "comfort" before tackling IndyCar ovals

Juncos to return to IndyCar in partnership with Hollinger
IndyCar

Juncos to return to IndyCar in partnership with Hollinger

Why unseen Hungary heroics could be the making of F1's most overlooked driver Hungarian GP Plus
Formula 1

Why unseen Hungary heroics could be the making of F1's most overlooked driver

Trending Today

How Hamilton has lifted Norris’ self-belief on and off track
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Hamilton has lifted Norris’ self-belief on and off track

IndyCar Nashville: Ericsson overcomes crash, penalty to win chaotic race
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar Nashville: Ericsson overcomes crash, penalty to win chaotic race

Rossi hails “impressive” Pedrosa on his MotoGP return
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi hails “impressive” Pedrosa on his MotoGP return

How sim racing gave Verstappen the assurance he needed after 51G shunt
Formula 1 Formula 1

How sim racing gave Verstappen the assurance he needed after 51G shunt

Marc Marquez: Aleix Espargaro contact in Styrian MotoGP ‘just racing’
MotoGP MotoGP

Marc Marquez: Aleix Espargaro contact in Styrian MotoGP ‘just racing’

Alonso: F1's British bias made me/Verstappen 'bad guys'
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: F1's British bias made me/Verstappen 'bad guys'

Pedrosa “very lucky” in fiery Styrian MotoGP crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Pedrosa “very lucky” in fiery Styrian MotoGP crash

McLaren to acquire majority stake in Arrow McLaren SP IndyCar team
IndyCar IndyCar

McLaren to acquire majority stake in Arrow McLaren SP IndyCar team

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Plus

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Emerson Fittipaldi’s decision to go racing with his brother led to him falling out of F1, but he bloomed again on the IndyCar scene. NIGEL ROEBUCK considers a career of two halves

Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021
The lasting legacy of a fallen Indycar rookie Plus

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indycar rookie

Jeff Krosnoff was plucked out of obscurity to become a respected and highly popular professional in Japan, and then got his big break in Indycar for 1996. But a tragic accident at Toronto 25 years ago cut short a promising career and curtailed his regular team-mate Mauro Martini's passion for racing

IndyCar
Jul 14, 2021
The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority Plus

The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority

OPINION: Having been Chip Ganassi Racing's IndyCar focal point for the best part of a decade, Scott Dixon has been so far outgunned by new team-mate Alex Palou in 2021. After finishing behind the Spaniard at his traditional happy hunting ground at Mid-Ohio, Dixon has work to do to assume his traditional position in the team and the standings

IndyCar
Jul 6, 2021
The winners and losers of IndyCar 2021 so far Plus

The winners and losers of IndyCar 2021 so far

At the halfway point in the 2021 IndyCar Series season, we've had seven winners in eight races, spread between five teams – none of them Team Penske. In this unusual season, even by IndyCar standards, who’s excelling and who’s dragging their heels?

IndyCar
Jun 18, 2021
Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Plus

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Helio Castroneves’ overwhelming vivaciousness outside the cockpit belies a hardcore racer who knows how to plot his moves – and then recall it all. A day after his fourth Indy 500 win, he explained his tactics

IndyCar
Jun 2, 2021
How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status Plus

How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status

Helio Castroneves joined AJ Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears with the most Indianapolis 500 wins after edging past Alex Palou on the penultimate lap of a thrilling race that validated Michael Shank's faith in the veteran Brazilian - who is discovering that there is life after Penske after all

IndyCar
Jun 1, 2021
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Plus

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

A quarter of the drivers racing in the 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500 are former winners - but are they the favourites? The veteran drivers largely impressed in qualifying - but there's also a plethora of young guns looking to secure victory at IndyCar's flagship race...

IndyCar
May 27, 2021
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Plus

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there?

Formula 1
May 19, 2021

Latest news

IndyCar Nashville: Ericsson overcomes crash, penalty to win chaotic race
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar Nashville: Ericsson overcomes crash, penalty to win chaotic race

Coyne still in talks with Grosjean but Andretti rumours mount
IndyCar IndyCar

Coyne still in talks with Grosjean but Andretti rumours mount

Third Arrow McLaren SP car possible for 2022, definite for 2023
IndyCar IndyCar

Third Arrow McLaren SP car possible for 2022, definite for 2023

McLaren to acquire majority stake in Arrow McLaren SP IndyCar team
IndyCar IndyCar

McLaren to acquire majority stake in Arrow McLaren SP IndyCar team

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.