IndyCar Barber: McLaughlin beats Grosjean for fourth win
Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin used a three-stop strategy to beat two-stopping polesitter Romain Grosjean to become the fourth different winner of the 2023 IndyCar campaign at Barber Motorsports Park.
Grosjean led Alex Palou away but Pato O’Ward was inside Palou into Turn 1 - however, when O’Ward also tried to get around Grosjean at Turn 5 he lost momentum, and Palou was able to draft by him into Turn 8 to reclaim second.
Further back, Scott Dixon got around McLaughlin, as all three Penske drivers were struggling with pace on primary tyres, although Josef Newgarden did move up to sixth, but only after side-by-side contact with Felix Rosenqvist at Turn 1 that looped the Arrow McLaren machine into a spin.
Newgarden was the first to commit to a three-stop strategy, ducking into the pitlane at the end of lap 13 of 90 to take on a set of alternates - and this early stop paid off, as he jumped ahead of McLaughlin, who pitted two laps later.
The two-stoppers started coming in on lap 28, while Grosjean and Palou went a lap longer even than Dixon, who got in a tight battle with O’Ward on the pit exit, the Ganassi driver conceding.
Palou emerged from his stop ahead of O’Ward but, on cold tyres, he didn’t have a chance of stemming the McLaren driver. In fact, Palou’s colder tyres meant he accidentally bottled up team-mate Dixon, allowing the opportunistic Christian Lundgaard to lunge inside the six-time champion at the final turn.
Having cycled to the front, McLaughlin snatched the lead from Newgarden and Tim Cindric called the erstwhile leader in for scuffed alternates on lap 37.
When Sting Ray Robb stopped his Dale Coyne Racing car with a mechanical issue, McLaughlin, Alexander Rossi, Will Power and Rosenqvist were called in before the pitlane closed under caution. Rossi and Rosenqvist took on more primaries, unlike the Penske drivers.
The caution helped the two-stoppers save fuel, but now the fastest three-stoppers were in the same boat as them – requiring just one more pitstop – and they had alternate tyres.
Romain Grosjean, Andretti Autosport Honda
Photo by: Gavin Baker / Motorsport Images
Grosjean took the lap 43 restart ahead of McLaughlin, O’Ward, Palou, Lundgaard and Dixon but Newgarden was on a charge and had soon climbed to sixth.
Up at the front, McLaughlin was pressuring Grosjean as the lead duo pulled clear of the chasing pack.
Grosjean had eked out a 1.5-second lead over McLaughlin by the time he stopped on lap 60.
But, when McLaughlin pitted three tours later, he emerged ahead of Grosjean and had to vigorously defend over the next lap.
He initially kept the place before Grosjean completed off a brilliant over-under move at the penultimate corner to muscle down the inside into the final turn.
Power, meanwhile, stayed out until lap 66 and his sequence of flying laps while in the lead meant he was able to grab a set of used reds and emerge in third. He was 10s behind the lead battle, but clear of the O’Ward vs Palou tussle behind.
Out front, the battle was fraught, Grosjean leaning on his push-to-pass to fend off McLaughlin. When he ran wide at Turn 5 on lap 72, he had none left to fend off McLaughlin at the exit. The #3 Penske driver hit his boost on the long drag that followed and had him clean before Turn 8.
McLaughlin eventually took the win by almost 2s over Grosjean, his fourth IndyCar victory, and the fourth different winner in the first four races of the season.
With 10 laps to go, Power had closed his deficit to the lead duo to just 2s but the progress slowed a little thereafter and he ultimately had to settle for third.
Behind O'Ward and Palou, Lundgaard delivered well for the previously struggling RLL to complete the top six, beating Dixon, Rossi and Rosenqvist.
Marcus Ericsson completed the top 10 ahead of Ganassi team-mate Marcus Armstrong, who clawed his way up from 26th on the grid.
Race result:
|
P
|
Name
|
Laps
|
Diff
|
Pits
|
P2P
|
FL
|
FTime
|
Led
|
FSpeed
|
Engine
|
Tire
|
Points
|
Team
|
1
|
90
|
LAP 90
|
3
|
13
|
17
|
1:08.4944
|
24
|
120.886
|
Chevy
|
P
|
119
|
2
|
90
|
1.7854
|
2
|
0
|
58
|
1:08.6827
|
57
|
120.554
|
Honda
|
P
|
115
|
3
|
Will Power
|
90
|
3.2699
|
3
|
0
|
63
|
1:07.8022
|
3
|
122.120
|
Chevy
|
A
|
104
|
Team Penske
|
4
|
90
|
20.5745
|
2
|
94
|
5
|
1:09.2399
|
119.584
|
Chevy
|
P
|
127
|
Arrow McLaren
|
5
|
Alex Palou
|
90
|
20.9762
|
2
|
34
|
90
|
1:09.0892
|
119.845
|
Honda
|
P
|
121
|
6
|
Christian Lundgaard
|
90
|
23.5319
|
2
|
74
|
84
|
1:09.4275
|
119.261
|
Honda
|
P
|
77
|
7
|
Scott Dixon
|
90
|
24.2769
|
2
|
2
|
64
|
1:08.7235
|
120.483
|
Honda
|
P
|
98
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
8
|
Alexander Rossi
|
90
|
25.0582
|
3
|
0
|
17
|
1:08.5979
|
120.703
|
Chevy
|
A
|
72
|
Arrow McLaren
|
9
|
Felix Rosenqvist
|
90
|
25.5107
|
3
|
13
|
65
|
1:08.4305
|
120.999
|
Chevy
|
P
|
66
|
Arrow McLaren
|
10
|
Marcus Ericsson
|
90
|
26.0190
|
2
|
3
|
80
|
1:08.9389
|
120.106
|
Honda
|
P
|
130
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
11
|
Marcus Armstrong
|
90
|
28.5527
|
2
|
81
|
82
|
1:09.1321
|
119.771
|
Honda
|
A
|
62
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
12
|
90
|
36.3667
|
2
|
41
|
85
|
1:08.8680
|
120.230
|
Honda
|
P
|
92
|
Andretti Autosport
|
13
|
90
|
42.4441
|
3
|
23
|
84
|
1:08.6759
|
120.566
|
Chevy
|
A
|
80
|
14
|
90
|
43.7781
|
2
|
0
|
90
|
1:08.6952
|
120.532
|
Honda
|
P
|
85
|
Andretti Autosport w/Curb-Agajanian
|
15
|
Josef Newgarden
|
90
|
45.7346
|
3
|
14
|
17
|
1:08.2443
|
6
|
121.329
|
Chevy
|
P
|
105
|
Team Penske
|
16
|
90
|
55.1118
|
2
|
132
|
4
|
1:09.4846
|
119.163
|
Chevy
|
P
|
47
|
Ed Carpenter Racing
|
17
|
90
|
56.4422
|
3
|
28
|
65
|
1:08.9836
|
120.029
|
Honda
|
A
|
65
|
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|
18
|
90
|
56.7500
|
2
|
38
|
59
|
1:09.5139
|
119.113
|
Honda
|
A
|
45
|
19
|
90
|
57.7650
|
3
|
0
|
29
|
1:09.2205
|
119.618
|
Honda
|
P
|
74
|
Dale Coyne Racing with HMD
|
20
|
90
|
58.5106
|
3
|
0
|
63
|
1:09.2719
|
119.529
|
Chevy
|
P
|
44
|
AJ Foyt Enterprises
|
21
|
90
|
60.0847
|
2
|
7
|
65
|
1:09.4359
|
119.247
|
Honda
|
A
|
45
|
Meyer Shank Racing
|
22
|
Benjamin Pedersen
|
90
|
61.3063
|
3
|
0
|
19
|
1:09.1335
|
119.768
|
Chevy
|
P
|
34
|
AJ Foyt Enterprises
|
23
|
90
|
63.1924
|
2
|
47
|
70
|
1:09.7214
|
118.758
|
Honda
|
P
|
33
|
Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport
|
24
|
90
|
64.5393
|
2
|
153
|
9
|
1:09.7208
|
118.759
|
Honda
|
A
|
43
|
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|
25
|
90
|
65.6055
|
3
|
12
|
17
|
1:08.4463
|
120.971
|
Chevy
|
P
|
38
|
Ed Carpenter Racing
|
26
|
90
|
66.1483
|
3
|
16
|
80
|
1:09.4031
|
119.303
|
Chevy
|
P
|
47
|
Juncos Holling Racing
|
27
|
Sting Ray Robb
|
36
|
Mechanical
|
2
|
73
|
34
|
1:09.1551
|
119.731
|
Honda
|
P
|
37
|
Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR
IndyCar announces Barber deal extension until 2027
Grosjean: Fifth IndyCar runner-up finish “hurt” after leading so much in Barber race
Who has the edge among IndyCar's 'big four' teams?
Who has the edge among IndyCar's 'big four' teams? Who has the edge among IndyCar's 'big four' teams?
McLaughlin confident in speed, seeks execution for 2023 IndyCar title push
McLaughlin confident in speed, seeks execution for 2023 IndyCar title push McLaughlin confident in speed, seeks execution for 2023 IndyCar title push
Why McLaughlin is wrong to label 2020 his best title
Why McLaughlin is wrong to label 2020 his best title Why McLaughlin is wrong to label 2020 his best title
Texas IndyCar winner Newgarden admits he felt race "slipping away"
Texas IndyCar winner Newgarden admits he felt race "slipping away" Texas IndyCar winner Newgarden admits he felt race "slipping away"
Power signs new multi-year IndyCar deal with Team Penske
Power signs new multi-year IndyCar deal with Team Penske Power signs new multi-year IndyCar deal with Team Penske
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year
Latest news
Why F1's team bosses want changes to sprint format they created
Why F1's team bosses want changes to sprint format they created Why F1's team bosses want changes to sprint format they created
WRT didn't know Spa WEC LMP2 win was on until 12 minutes to go
WRT didn't know Spa WEC LMP2 win was on until 12 minutes to go WRT didn't know Spa WEC LMP2 win was on until 12 minutes to go
Espargaro: KTM is beating Aprilia “with a worse bike” in MotoGP
Espargaro: KTM is beating Aprilia “with a worse bike” in MotoGP Espargaro: KTM is beating Aprilia “with a worse bike” in MotoGP
The Formula E technology partnership putting Porsche on top
The Formula E technology partnership putting Porsche on top The Formula E technology partnership putting Porsche on top
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.