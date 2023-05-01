Subscribe
Previous / IndyCar Barber: McLaughlin beats Grosjean for fourth win Next / McLaughlin wins with “happy driver strategy”, Newgarden rueful
IndyCar / Birmingham News

Grosjean: Fifth IndyCar runner-up finish “hurt” after leading so much in Barber race

Romain Grosjean says his second place IndyCar finish at Barber Motorsport Park "hurt" after an untimely yellow flag played into the hands of winner Scott McLaughlin.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Grosjean: Fifth IndyCar runner-up finish “hurt” after leading so much in Barber race

After fending off fellow two-stoppers Pato O’Ward and Alex Palou in the opening laps, polesitter Grosjean controlled the opening stint.

But Sting Ray Robb’s Dale Coyne Racing with RWR car ground to a halt just a few laps after the first of former Formula 1 driver Grosjean’s two stops, and it also prompted the fastest three-stoppers to make their second stops before the full course caution was called and the pitlane closed.

That allowed Scott McLaughlin onto Grosjean’s tail for the restart, and while he weathered that storm, when he pitted on Lap 60, McLaughlin remained out and laid down three fast laps in clear air, before making his third stop.

The Penske driver emerged ahead but on cold tyres, and Grosjean made a superb pass on his quarry at the final turn. However, he was having to drive to a fuel number having stopped that much earlier, and so he just couldn’t shake off McLaughlin.

He kept him behind until running wide at Turn 5 on Lap 72 of the 90-lap race, with McLaughlin taking the lead and eventual win.

“Ah, it hurt, I’m gonna be honest,” said Grosjean, who has now taken three pole positions and five runner-up finishes but is still seeking his first win. “The three-stop never wins in Barber but today the pits stayed open and that gave McLaughlin the edge on the three-stop.

“I mean, look at the [other] two-stoppers, they were 20s behind. We had an incredible car and [I] drove really well, gave it 100 percent, but we just got unlucky with that yellow.

"Michael came and said, ‘Don’t get your head down, that’s one of the greatest drives I’ve ever seen,’ so what do you want to say? I gave it all. It was good with Scott, and congrats to him, he deserved the win.”

Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet

Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Grosjean was rendered impotent in his defence of the lead when he ran out of push to pass boost, having gone easy on it – as obliged by running a two-stop strategy – through the first two-thirds of the race, as he had at the previous race in Long Beach.

“I wondered if I had a glitch on the dash,” he said. “I believed I had 99s left, the next time I looked it was zero. Maybe I just used it more than I thought I was! Making the most of it, after Long Beach.”

In the late stages, he was under attack from the charging Will Power, but Grosjean said he wasn’t worried.

“I knew Will was coming but his reds would be at the end of their life,” he said, “so I wasn’t too worried about it. I was more worried about the fuel number and tyres getting cold and making a mistake.”

Read Also:

Remarking on the big picture, he said: “We got good points today, and our day will come. Today was like St Pete, we got unlucky, so on to the next one.”

Grosjean outperformed his Andretti Autosport teammates, who were also on two-stop strategies. After mediocre qualifying results, Kyle Kirkwood, Colton Herta and Devlin DeFrancesco finished 12th, 14th and 23rd respectively, 35, 42 and 62s adrift of Grosjean.

Grosjean is fifth in the championship but only 15 points behind leader Marcus Ericsson.

shares
comments

IndyCar Barber: McLaughlin beats Grosjean for fourth win

McLaughlin wins with “happy driver strategy”, Newgarden rueful
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
McLaughlin wins with “happy driver strategy”, Newgarden rueful

McLaughlin wins with “happy driver strategy”, Newgarden rueful

IndyCar
Birmingham

McLaughlin wins with “happy driver strategy”, Newgarden rueful McLaughlin wins with “happy driver strategy”, Newgarden rueful

IndyCar Barber: McLaughlin beats Grosjean for fourth win

IndyCar Barber: McLaughlin beats Grosjean for fourth win

IndyCar
Birmingham

IndyCar Barber: McLaughlin beats Grosjean for fourth win IndyCar Barber: McLaughlin beats Grosjean for fourth win

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Romain Grosjean More
Romain Grosjean
Long Beach runner-up Grosjean rues inability to use push-to-pass

Long Beach runner-up Grosjean rues inability to use push-to-pass

IndyCar
Long Beach

Long Beach runner-up Grosjean rues inability to use push-to-pass Long Beach runner-up Grosjean rues inability to use push-to-pass

Who has the edge among IndyCar's 'big four' teams?

Who has the edge among IndyCar's 'big four' teams?

IndyCar

Who has the edge among IndyCar's 'big four' teams? Who has the edge among IndyCar's 'big four' teams?

Ranking the 10 best drivers of an F1 junior series stalwart

Ranking the 10 best drivers of an F1 junior series stalwart

Plus
Plus
FIA F2

Ranking the 10 best drivers of an F1 junior series stalwart Ranking the 10 best drivers of an F1 junior series stalwart

Andretti Autosport More
Andretti Autosport
Can Kirkwood become America’s next truly great IndyCar driver?

Can Kirkwood become America’s next truly great IndyCar driver?

IndyCar
Long Beach

Can Kirkwood become America’s next truly great IndyCar driver? Can Kirkwood become America’s next truly great IndyCar driver?

Kirkwood "the real deal" says Andretti after maiden IndyCar pole

Kirkwood "the real deal" says Andretti after maiden IndyCar pole

IndyCar
Long Beach

Kirkwood "the real deal" says Andretti after maiden IndyCar pole Kirkwood "the real deal" says Andretti after maiden IndyCar pole

Andretti swaps IndyCar strategists for Herta and Kirkwood

Andretti swaps IndyCar strategists for Herta and Kirkwood

IndyCar
Texas

Andretti swaps IndyCar strategists for Herta and Kirkwood Andretti swaps IndyCar strategists for Herta and Kirkwood

Latest news

Why F1's team bosses want changes to sprint format they created

Why F1's team bosses want changes to sprint format they created

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

Why F1's team bosses want changes to sprint format they created Why F1's team bosses want changes to sprint format they created

WRT didn't know Spa WEC LMP2 win was on until 12 minutes to go

WRT didn't know Spa WEC LMP2 win was on until 12 minutes to go

WEC WEC
Spa-Francorchamps

WRT didn't know Spa WEC LMP2 win was on until 12 minutes to go WRT didn't know Spa WEC LMP2 win was on until 12 minutes to go

Espargaro: KTM is beating Aprilia “with a worse bike” in MotoGP

Espargaro: KTM is beating Aprilia “with a worse bike” in MotoGP

MGP MotoGP

Espargaro: KTM is beating Aprilia “with a worse bike” in MotoGP Espargaro: KTM is beating Aprilia “with a worse bike” in MotoGP

The Formula E technology partnership putting Porsche on top

The Formula E technology partnership putting Porsche on top

FE Formula E

The Formula E technology partnership putting Porsche on top The Formula E technology partnership putting Porsche on top

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe