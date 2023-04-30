IndyCar announces Barber deal extension until 2027

The 2.3-mile 17-turn track has hosted IndyCar since 2010 and has become one of the favourite venues among fans and drivers for its undulating nature, which creates turns that demand great commitment from the drivers but also present great sight-lines for spectators.

The multi-year extension coincides with the new multi-year agreement between Medical Properties Trust/Children’s of Alabama with ZOOM Motorsports. This extension allows the Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix to continue its mission of raising funds for one of the busiest paediatric hospitals.

“It has been an honour to host this race since 2010 at the world-renowned Barber Motorsports Park,” Gene Hallman, CEO of ZOOM Motorsports, said. “The event has become a cornerstone of the Birmingham community, drawing fans from all over the world. We are excited for the future of this event and what it means to Children’s of Alabama.”

Penske Entertainment Corp. president and CEO Mark Miles added: “We are pleased the NTT IndyCar Series will return to Barber Motorsports Park for years to come. For the last 13 years, Barber has been an ideal host and the perfect South-eastern venue to showcase IndyCar’s bold and brash personality and compelling action.

“With its unique layout and dramatic features, this beautiful facility is a favourite with our fans and within our paddock. We look forward to growing this meaningful partnership with more thrilling racing and iconic moments.”

Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet Photo by: Gavin Baker / Motorsport Images

The event is said to generate more than $27 million annually, with tickets sold in 50 states and 12 countries.

The announcement comes ahead of Barber hosting the fourth round of the 2023 IndyCar campaign, with Romain Grosjean on pole position, seeking Andretti Autosport’s first victory at the venue since 2014, when Ryan Hunter-Reay scored his second of two wins here.

The track’s most successful team has been Team Penske who has won six of the 12 race, while its most successful driver has been Josef Newgarden who scored his first ever IndyCar triumph here in 2015 for CFH Racing (now Ed Carpenter Racing). He has since backed this up with two more wins for Team Penske.