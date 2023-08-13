Dixon reveals 'trying for years' to talk van Gisbergen into an IndyCar test
Scott Dixon has revealed that he has long tried to talk Supercars-turned-NASCAR star Shane van Gisbergen into giving IndyCar a go.
Van Gisbergen is set to become the next New Zealander to tackle the US racing scene with a full-time move from Supercars to NASCAR next year.
He made his oval debut in the Truck Series on Friday, finishing a credible 19th, and will make a second Cup Series start on the Indianapolis road course tomorrow from eighth on the grid.
He has effectively been sharing the track with fellow Kiwis Scott Dixon and Scott McLaughlin who have been in action in IndyCar this weekend.
After winning the IndyCar race, Dixon heaped praise on van Gisbergen and his natural ability.
He also revealed that he has long tried to get van Gisbergen to give IndyCar a go, and believes it would be a better fit for someone with a strict road racing background.
"I've tried to get for years to get Shane to come and test an IndyCar," he said.
"It just didn't work out. Even in the IMSA programme, I think he would have been huge, a great teammate in that as well.
Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Photo by: IndyCar Series
"I think he's kind of talked a lot about America. [IndyCar] is probably more of his wheelhouse, at least the road and street. The oval racing is definitely on another level, even for someone like myself trying to make that transition would be extremely tough.
"It's cool to see him. He's a huge talent, man. The guy is crazy good, even at fricking indoor go-karting. I've gone many times with the dude, and he's super fast.
"[It's] cool to see the success he had. I was cheering for him so hard at the Chicago race. Even last night in the Trucks he did a pretty good job for his first-ever race on an oval. Qualified, what, eighth today in a stacked field.
"He's got a bright future hopefully."
Van Gisbergen has enjoyed success in open-wheelers before, having been a winner in Formula Ford and Toyota Racing Series in his junior career.
He then returned to TRS for the New Zealand Grand Prix in 2021, winning despite starting from pitlane.
Additional reporting by Charles Bradley
Rahal admits IndyCar winner Dixon “is great at what he does”
Newgarden rues Indy woes were “one thing after another”
IndyCar race wins “feel better” as you get older, says Dixon
IndyCar race wins “feel better” as you get older, says Dixon IndyCar race wins “feel better” as you get older, says Dixon
Dixon rages at “clown” Binder for “ruining my championship” after Silverstone Moto2 crash
Dixon rages at “clown” Binder for “ruining my championship” after Silverstone Moto2 crash Dixon rages at “clown” Binder for “ruining my championship” after Silverstone Moto2 crash
The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority
The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority
Newgarden: "Lot of work to do” to stay in IndyCar title chase
Newgarden: "Lot of work to do” to stay in IndyCar title chase Newgarden: "Lot of work to do” to stay in IndyCar title chase
Palou snubs McLaren IndyCar contract for 2024
Palou snubs McLaren IndyCar contract for 2024 Palou snubs McLaren IndyCar contract for 2024
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential
Latest news
Hulkenberg: No regrets over F1 comeback despite Haas 2023 race struggles
Hulkenberg: No regrets over F1 comeback despite Haas 2023 race struggles Hulkenberg: No regrets over F1 comeback despite Haas 2023 race struggles
Williams "would have bitten your arm off" for seventh in F1 2023 standings
Williams "would have bitten your arm off" for seventh in F1 2023 standings Williams "would have bitten your arm off" for seventh in F1 2023 standings
The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC
The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC
Rins surprised by relationship change with Kawauchi at Honda after Suzuki days
Rins surprised by relationship change with Kawauchi at Honda after Suzuki days Rins surprised by relationship change with Kawauchi at Honda after Suzuki days
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.