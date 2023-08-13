Subscribe
Previous / Dixon reveals 'trying for years' to talk van Gisbergen into an IndyCar test Next / IndyCar race wins “feel better” as you get older, says Dixon
IndyCar / Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2 News

Newgarden rues Indy woes were “one thing after another”

IndyCar Series title contender Josef Newgarden was left to rue an “unfortunate” opening lap clash that put him out of contention at the Indianapolis Road Course on Saturday.

Charles Bradley
By:
Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet

Two-time series champion Newgarden also admitted that the weekend as a whole was a struggle, as Team Penske searched for pace in the second round of the year around the Indy’s road track.

This year’s Indy 500 winner Newgarden lost a lap when he struck Marcus Armstrong’s stranded Chip Ganassi Racing car at Turn 7 on the opening tour, having started 25th on the grid after qualifying down in 19th and taking a grid penalty for an engine change.

His car became wedged on top of Armstrong’s nose and stalled, which cost him a lap, and he needed a new front wing.

“Just a very unfortunate start to this race, but this weekend was quite a challenge from the start,” said Newgarden. “We came with a new package because we have struggled lately on the Indy Road Course, and we wanted to do everything we could to finish the season strong.

“It just seemed to be one thing after another for the Hitachi Chevy team, from the 10-minute practice penalty for me being late to weigh-in, to the engine change last night to the first lap incident.

“Clearly not the finish we needed for the championship but this team knows how to fight. We are going to try and make everyone earn it over the last three races.”

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet

Photo by: IndyCar Series

His 25th-place finish means he dropped to 105 points behind series dominator Alex Palou, who finished seventh after colliding with Armstrong in that opening lap clash, and fell behind race winner Scott Dixon to third in the championship.

Will Power was the only Penske driver to finish in the top six, charging up from 16th on the grid to pass Palou in the closing stages to finish sixth.

"It was a good comeback for the Verizon 5G Chevy team,” he said. “Just needed track position. I feel like we were the quickest car out there. It was track position, simply.

“Every time we got behind someone, we were faster than them, every time we’d go by and left them.

“Just need to work at qualifying here. It’s very hard to get it right.”

Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet

Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Scott McLaughlin finished two spots behind him but remained frustrated at his form on this track: “Just a disappointing day today on the Indy road course. I thought we had a really good start. The Gallagher Chevy was feeling great over the opening laps, but at the end, we just have no fight here right now and we have to figure that out.

“Our platform needs to be better. We are getting closer but we are definitely not close enough. It’s frustrating but we still finished eighth today, our eighth top-10 in a row. A good points day and we’ll press on to St. Louis.”

shares
comments

Dixon reveals 'trying for years' to talk van Gisbergen into an IndyCar test

IndyCar race wins “feel better” as you get older, says Dixon

Latest news

Hulkenberg: No regrets over F1 comeback despite Haas 2023 race struggles

Hulkenberg: No regrets over F1 comeback despite Haas 2023 race struggles

F1 Formula 1

Hulkenberg: No regrets over F1 comeback despite Haas 2023 race struggles Hulkenberg: No regrets over F1 comeback despite Haas 2023 race struggles

Williams "would have bitten your arm off" for seventh in F1 2023 standings

Williams "would have bitten your arm off" for seventh in F1 2023 standings

F1 Formula 1

Williams "would have bitten your arm off" for seventh in F1 2023 standings Williams "would have bitten your arm off" for seventh in F1 2023 standings

The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC

The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC

Plus
Plus
WEC WEC

The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC

Rins surprised by relationship change with Kawauchi at Honda after Suzuki days

Rins surprised by relationship change with Kawauchi at Honda after Suzuki days

MGP MotoGP

Rins surprised by relationship change with Kawauchi at Honda after Suzuki days Rins surprised by relationship change with Kawauchi at Honda after Suzuki days

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe