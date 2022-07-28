Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Chip Ganassi Racing files lawsuit against its IndyCar champion Palou
IndyCar / Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2 News

Coyne expects to keep Malukas, Sato for IndyCar 2023, targets third entry

Dale Coyne is “99 percent sure” of retaining IndyCar rookie David Malukas and two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato next year, but would be keen to expand to three entries.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Coyne expects to keep Malukas, Sato for IndyCar 2023, targets third entry

Dale Coyne Racing lost its star rookies of 2020 and 2021, Alex Palou and Romain Grosjean, to Chip Ganassi Racing and Andretti Autosport respectively for their second seasons.

But team owner Coyne is eager to keep hold of last year’s Indy Lights runner-up Malukas, who sits just four points behind Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s Christian Lundgaard in the Rookie of the Year standings.

He also wants to retain 45-year-old Sato, who he feels has contributed much knowledge and oval pace both to the DCR team and to his young team-mate.

The Japanese veteran is currently 19th in the standings, two places behind Malukas, with the team's best finish of the year in seventh at the year's first of two visits to the Indianapolis road course.

“We have contracts for David and Takuma for next year, so I’m 99 percent sure they’re both staying,” Coyne told Autosport ahead of this weekend's second Indy GP.

“Their contracts are different, because if Takuma wanted to retire at the end of this year he can; but if he stays in IndyCar, he has to stay with us. David’s is just a regular two-year contract.

“But Takuma is as excited about IndyCar as he ever was – I think he’s got another couple of years in him yet.

“He was very quick at Texas and Detroit which are obviously very different tracks, and he was quickest in all the practice sessions at Indy. And obviously David’s done a great job.

Takuma Sato, Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda

Takuma Sato, Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

“We haven’t got it done yet in terms of results – we haven’t got a win or a podium. But I think we’ve got potential for both of them getting on a podium before the year’s over.

“I give David a lot of credit for his speed compared with Takuma and from listening and learning to the voices of experience around him, but I also give Takuma a lot of credit for keeping up with a young and hungry rookie.

“He gives 100 percent, he’s open-minded to our ideas, and David’s set-ups, even at his age. And he’s helped David a lot, especially on ovals.”

Coyne confessed that his crew members “need to get better at pitstops”, so in light of that, expansion to a three-car operation for 2023 would appear to be difficult, given the dearth of experienced engineers and crew members.

“Yes, it’s difficult, but I’d say now is a good time to do it,” explained Coyne, “because in 2024 [when the new 2.4-litre with hybrid engines are introduced] there’s going to be a different level of engineering required.

“So why not get our people together now and be more cohesive as a three-car team to be more prepared for 2024?

“Remember, running extra cars and integrating everything is all about people. We’ve got people who want to come here, drivers who want to come here.”

Asked whether he would be seeking another young gun or a series veteran to drive a prospective third car, Coyne said: “Probably a rookie; we like rookies.”

Coyne is in partnership with the HMD Motorsports Indy Lights team owned by Malukas’ father Henry, and it appears to have suitable candidates for 2023 and beyond.

Linus Lundqvist

Linus Lundqvist

Photo by: Indy Lights

The most obvious is Linus Lundqvist, who won the Formula Regionals America title in 2020, was third in last year’s Lights championship behind Kyle Kirkwood and Malukas, and is leading the Lights points race in 2022.

“Sure, Lundqvist is the obvious one,” said Coyne. “He’s been fast, looks after his car, doesn’t make many mistakes.”

He went on to add that he would be less interested in bringing up engineers from Lights to IndyCar, “at least for now”. He will instead be looking at series veterans to fill the roles within the team and in particular populating the engineering/crew line-up for the third car.

shares
comments
Chip Ganassi Racing files lawsuit against its IndyCar champion Palou
Previous article

Chip Ganassi Racing files lawsuit against its IndyCar champion Palou
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
Chip Ganassi Racing files lawsuit against its IndyCar champion Palou
IndyCar

Chip Ganassi Racing files lawsuit against its IndyCar champion Palou

O’Ward can be "more risky" than rivals in IndyCar title run-in
IndyCar

O’Ward can be "more risky" than rivals in IndyCar title run-in

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled Indy 500 Plus
IndyCar

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Takuma Sato More
Takuma Sato
Sato: Coyne did “great preparation” for Indy 500 Indy 500
IndyCar

Sato: Coyne did “great preparation” for Indy 500

Is this the year Dale Coyne Racing wins the Indy 500? Indy 500
IndyCar

Is this the year Dale Coyne Racing wins the Indy 500?

Sato: Revved up over Rahal deal Plus
IndyCar

Sato: Revved up over Rahal deal

Dale Coyne Racing More
Dale Coyne Racing
Sato frustrated by “reckless” Grosjean after IndyCar St. Petersburg FP2 clash St. Pete
IndyCar

Sato frustrated by “reckless” Grosjean after IndyCar St. Petersburg FP2 clash

Malukas confirmed in Coyne’s second IndyCar for 2022
IndyCar

Malukas confirmed in Coyne’s second IndyCar for 2022

Sato confirmed at Dale Coyne Racing with RWR for 2022 IndyCar season
IndyCar

Sato confirmed at Dale Coyne Racing with RWR for 2022 IndyCar season

Latest news

Coyne expects to keep Malukas, Sato for IndyCar 2023, targets third entry
IndyCar IndyCar

Coyne expects to keep Malukas, Sato for IndyCar 2023, targets third entry

Dale Coyne is “99 percent sure” of retaining IndyCar rookie David Malukas and two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato next year, but would be keen to expand to three entries.

Chip Ganassi Racing files lawsuit against its IndyCar champion Palou
IndyCar IndyCar

Chip Ganassi Racing files lawsuit against its IndyCar champion Palou

Chip Ganassi Racing is suing its 2021 IndyCar Series champion Alex Palou, who has signed a deal to join McLaren Racing for 2023.

O’Ward can be "more risky" than rivals in IndyCar title run-in
IndyCar IndyCar

O’Ward can be "more risky" than rivals in IndyCar title run-in

Iowa IndyCar race winner Pato O’Ward says that he and the Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet team can afford to “be more risky” than his championship rivals in the remaining five rounds.

Ferrucci on standby for Penske IndyCar team if Newgarden isn’t cleared
IndyCar IndyCar

Ferrucci on standby for Penske IndyCar team if Newgarden isn’t cleared

Penske has announced that Santino Ferrucci will be on standby for Josef Newgarden at the Indianapolis IndyCar round should he not be cleared following his Iowa crash.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled Plus

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Chip Ganassi Racing team was strong again in the Indianapolis 500, with poleman Scott Dixon and reigning champion Alex Palou leading almost three quarters of the race between them. But when dominator Dixon was penalised for pitlane speeding, ex-Formula 1 driver Marcus Ericsson stepped up to score the biggest win of his career and seize the IndyCar points lead

IndyCar
May 30, 2022
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 21, 2021
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential Plus

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Romain Grosjean's swashbuckling rookie year in IndyCar captured the imagination of many in 2021. But another ex-Formula 1 driver whose potential was masked by five years of toil in, at best, middling machinery also enjoyed a breakout year in 2021 - winning twice and finishing sixth in points. Here's how Marcus Ericsson finally delivered on his promise

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best Plus

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

IndyCar sophomore Alex Palou stunned by overcoming team-mate Scott Dixon and the rest of a white-hot field in 2021. He was consistently fast and crucially showed a level head, rebounding well from setbacks to put himself in a near unassailable position entering the final round

IndyCar
Nov 4, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Plus

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Despite appearing to have an IndyCar job for life with Meyer Shank Racing, Jack Harvey’s departure and move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate. However, Harvey's and RLL's combined strengths could prove to be a winning combination - if they get the balance right

IndyCar
Oct 17, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Plus

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Saturday 16 October marks the 10th anniversary of Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Plus

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong junior career and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star Plus

Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star

Newly-crowned IndyCar champion Alex Palou has been lauded as a complete driver and veteran-like in only his second season. The 24-year-old is still in the early days of his career, but the parallels are there for all to see with his six-time champion Chip Ganassi Racing team-mate who has been CGR's team leader since 2014

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.