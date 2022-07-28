Tickets Subscribe
IndyCar News

Ilott to remain with Juncos Hollinger for two more years

Juncos Hollinger Racing has taken up its option on Callum Ilott to remain with the team for the 2023 and ’24 IndyCar seasons.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Ilott to remain with Juncos Hollinger for two more years

The 2020 Formula 2 runner-up first raced with JHR in the final three events of the 2021 season and impressed enough that he was signed up for 2022, as the championship-winning Road To Indy team stepped up to run a full IndyCar season for the first time.

The 23-year-old Briton has qualified inside the top 12 at all road courses so far this season, with his best grid slot coming at the Grand Prix of Indianapolis where he started seventh. His strongest race performance came at the same race where he finished eighth in soaking wet conditions.

Ilott said: “After seeing the results that we have been able to put forward at JHR for most of the year and the work that has been going on in the background by Ricardo and Brad to improve for the years beyond, made sense to continue with the team and keep building. The potential that we have shown as a one-car team can only get better as we grow and expand this program.

“I am super-happy to continue working with all the team members at JHR, we have created a great foundation together this season. The effort that everyone puts in and the working environment that they have are amazing. From where we started at a year ago, to where we are now, I am confident that we will find more success together.”

Callum Ilott, Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

Callum Ilott, Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Team founder and principal Ricardo Juncos added: “Back in 2021, I took my time to choose our NTT IndyCar Series driver from a list of five driver. Even when Callum was not on the radar for most of the teams here in the States, I knew he was the perfect fit for our team. Not only for his potential as a driver, but his personality and his desire to win which aligns with our team philosophy.

“Today, almost a year later, I’m happy to confirm Callum’s continuation with the team for long term. From the last three races during the 2021 season and the great results we have had so far this year, shows we were right in choosing him as our driver. Together with our new members of JHR, we have proven so much in a short time, which is incredible with the caliber of drivers and teams currently in the NTT IndyCar Series.

“This is just the beginning of a new era at JHR and I’m looking forward to continuing our work with Callum and to the results we know we can receive together as a team."

Brad Hollinger, who teamed with Juncos last year as the latter’s IndyCar commitment blossomed, said: “Callum is a supremely talented young driver who beyond his driving skills and technical feedback, possesses the character and passion required to be a champion. He is a very quick study, having learned with exceptional speed how to exact the best from the car. 

“His team rapport is excellent and public speaking shows he is a natural media talent as well. We could not be more excited to have Callum drive for and represent JHR. He is a rare combination of raw talent, intelligence, and maturity.”

