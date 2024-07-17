All Series
IndyCar Toronto

Sowery to return to Coyne for Toronto and Portland IndyCar rounds

The Briton is set to make two more IndyCar starts after his impressive debut earlier this month at Mid-Ohio

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Toby Sowery, Dale Coyne Racing Honda

Toby Sowery, Dale Coyne Racing Honda

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

Dale Coyne Racing has announced that Toby Sowery will return for this weekend’s IndyCar Series round on the streets of Toronto, along with next month’s race at Portland International Raceway.

The former McLaren Autosport BRDC Award finalist made his IndyCar debut just two weeks ago at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, impressing with an effort in which he made the most on-track passes (10) to charge from 24th on the grid to 13th - matching a season-best result for Dale Coyne Racing.

The 28-year-old Briton will now reassume Dale Coyne Racing’s #51 entry that is partnered with Rick Ware Racing.

“It’s amazing to be back with Dale Coyne Racing,” said Sowery.

“Having such a strong debut has certainly set our hopes and expectations fairly high.

“Now that I’ve got a weekend under my belt, I feel I’ve got foundations to build on and that’s definitely the goal.

“I’ve not been to Toronto or Portland in a very long time, but I really enjoyed those events and atmosphere previously.”

#51: Toby Sowery, Dale Coyne Racing Honda

#51: Toby Sowery, Dale Coyne Racing Honda

Photo by: Josh Tons / Motorsport Images

In 2019, Sowery’s only full-time campaign in Indy NXT, he finished third in the championship standings and captured his lone win at Portland.

“Portland is where I got my Indy NXT win, so it will be great to go back there,” he said.

“I can’t wait to finish off the road courses in the #51 for DCR.”

Sowery, who also competes in the endurance rounds of the IMSA SportsCar Championship in the LMP2 class, has also previously run on the 11-turn, 1.786-mile temporary street circuit around Exhibition Place, scoring a runner-up spot during an Indy NXT double-header in 2019.

“Toby really impressed during his weekend with us at Mid-Ohio and we’re excited to have him back for another couple of races this year,” added team owner Dale Coyne.

“Not only was Toby a pleasure to work with, but he was up to speed immediately after not having driven one of these cars in over a year. We can’t wait to see what he’ll do on the streets of Toronto this weekend.”

Joey Barnes
