Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Rossi excited by Miami GP but sees F1 as rival to IndyCar in the US
IndyCar / Birmingham Practice report

IndyCar Barber: VeeKay fastest as Grosjean and Power spin, Rossi crashes 

Rinus VeeKay put Ed Carpenter Racing on top of the times in second practice at Barber Motorsports Park, while Romain Grosjean and Will Power both spun off and Alexander Rossi crashed. 

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
IndyCar Barber: VeeKay fastest as Grosjean and Power spin, Rossi crashes 

Rossi’s shunt after 15 minutes was a strange one, the car fishtailing viciously on the exit of the final turn, despite not initially riding the curbs. The #27 Andretti car, which had been seventh fastest up to that point went onto the grass and smacked an unprotected part of the barrier, most heavily with its right-rear corner.

The top of the rear attenuator was torn off, and thrown across the track just as Rossi’s team-mate Helio Castroneves arrived on the scene, and the right-front tyre rode over the carbonfiber shard, picking up a puncture. Due to an IndyCar regulation meant that Castroneves would have to sit out the restarted session for five minutes, since he had required a tow-in. 

However, the Andretti #27 crew – and their colleagues from other cars – had a daunting prospect to rebuild the car and fit a new engine in time for qualifying, set to begin in under three hours after practice finished. 

That wasn’t the only off for the team, as Romain Grosjean, who was sitting atop the times, went long into the quick chicane at Turn 7, launched off a curb and spun in the gravel. The ex-F1 driver smartly let the car roll backward out of the run-off sand, kept the engine alive, and continued.  

Rinus VeeKay was the first driver to break the 1m06s barrier, turning a 1m05.9264s lap after he put on a set of Firestone’s alternate compound, but there was a second red when Will Power’s Penske spun off at the same spot as Grosjean.

Romain Grosjean, Andretti Autosport Honda

Romain Grosjean, Andretti Autosport Honda

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

There was a flurry of late improvements as everyone had to try out their alternates for the first time in the last seven minutes. Arrow McLaren SP Pato O’Ward, last year’s polesitter, came up just 0.0872s short of VeeKay’s marker, while Colton Herta jumped into third, displacing Penske’s pacesetter, Scott McLaughlin.  

Grosjean wound up fifth, ahead of a trio of Chip Ganassi Racing led by Alex Palou, while Callum Ilott’s superb form for Juncos Hollinger Racing continued with ninth fastest. Jack Harvey rounded out the top 10 with an encouraging run, 0.6324s off the ultimate pace. 

IndyCar Barber - FP2 results

P

Name

FTime

Diff

Laps

Speed (mph)

Engine

Tyre

Team

1

Rinus VeeKay

1:05.9264

 

15

125.595

Chevy

A

Ed Carpenter Racing

2

Pato O'Ward

1:06.0136

0.0872

18

125.429

Chevy

A

Arrow McLaren SP

3

Colton Herta

1:06.0434

0.1170

22

125.372

Honda

P

Andretti Autosport

4

Scott McLaughlin

1:06.1233

0.1969

20

125.221

Chevy

A

Team Penske

5

Romain Grosjean

1:06.2170

0.2906

20

125.043

Honda

A

Andretti Autosport

6

Alex Palou

1:06.2217

0.2953

25

125.035

Honda

Ao

Chip Ganassi Racing

7

Marcus Ericsson

1:06.3982

0.4718

21

124.702

Honda

A

Chip Ganassi Racing

8

Scott Dixon

1:06.4093

0.4829

19

124.681

Honda

A

Chip Ganassi Racing

9

Callum Ilott

1:06.4217

0.4953

19

124.658

Chevy

P

Juncos Hollinger Racing

10

Jack Harvey

1:06.5588

0.6324

19

124.401

Honda

A

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

11

Josef Newgarden

1:06.6092

0.6828

21

124.307

Chevy

P

Team Penske

12

Graham Rahal

1:06.6366

0.7102

23

124.256

Honda

A

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

13

Conor Daly

1:06.7554

0.8290

19

124.035

Chevy

Ao

Ed Carpenter Racing

14

Kyle Kirkwood

1:06.8065

0.8801

18

123.940

Chevy

A

AJ Foyt Enterprises

15

Christian Lundgaard

1:06.8069

0.8805

22

123.939

Honda

A

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

16

Will Power

1:06.8251

0.8987

19

123.906

Chevy

A

Team Penske

17

David Malukas

1:06.8477

0.9213

20

123.864

Honda

A

Dale Coyne Racing with HMD

18

Felix Rosenqvist

1:06.8540

0.9276

19

123.852

Chevy

A

Arrow McLaren SP

19

Devlin DeFrancesco

1:06.9085

0.9821

18

123.751

Honda

A

Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport

20

Alexander Rossi

1:06.9384

1.0120

6

123.696

Honda

P

Andretti Autosport

21

Helio Castroneves

1:06.9884

1.0620

16

123.603

Honda

A

Meyer Shank Racing

22

Takuma Sato

1:07.0931

1.1667

23

123.411

Honda

P

Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR

23

Jimmie Johnson

1:07.2888

1.3624

22

123.052

Honda

A

Chip Ganassi Racing

24

Dalton Kellett

1:07.3606

1.4342

22

122.921

Chevy

A

AJ Foyt Enterprises

25

Simon Pagenaud

1:07.4104

1.4840

17

122.830

Honda

A

Meyer Shank Racing

26

Tatiana Calderon

1:08.5398

2.6134

18

120.806

Chevy

A

AJ Foyt Enterprises

 

shares
comments
Rossi excited by Miami GP but sees F1 as rival to IndyCar in the US
Previous article

Rossi excited by Miami GP but sees F1 as rival to IndyCar in the US
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
Rossi excited by Miami GP but sees F1 as rival to IndyCar in the US Miami GP
Formula 1

Rossi excited by Miami GP but sees F1 as rival to IndyCar in the US

IndyCar Barber: Herta leads first practice, Honda power dominant Birmingham
IndyCar

IndyCar Barber: Herta leads first practice, Honda power dominant

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

IndyCar Barber: VeeKay fastest as Grosjean and Power spin, Rossi crashes 
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar Barber: VeeKay fastest as Grosjean and Power spin, Rossi crashes 

Rossi excited by Miami GP but sees F1 as rival to IndyCar in the US
Formula 1 Formula 1

Rossi excited by Miami GP but sees F1 as rival to IndyCar in the US

IndyCar Barber: Herta leads first practice, Honda power dominant
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar Barber: Herta leads first practice, Honda power dominant

Palou confident that Honda is still a match for Chevrolet in IndyCar
IndyCar IndyCar

Palou confident that Honda is still a match for Chevrolet in IndyCar

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 21, 2021
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential Plus

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Romain Grosjean's swashbuckling rookie year in IndyCar captured the imagination of many in 2021. But another ex-Formula 1 driver whose potential was masked by five years of toil in, at best, middling machinery also enjoyed a breakout year in 2021 - winning twice and finishing sixth in points. Here's how Marcus Ericsson finally delivered on his promise

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best Plus

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

IndyCar sophomore Alex Palou stunned by overcoming team-mate Scott Dixon and the rest of a white-hot field in 2021. He was consistently fast and crucially showed a level head, rebounding well from setbacks to put himself in a near unassailable position entering the final round

IndyCar
Nov 4, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Plus

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Despite appearing to have an IndyCar job for life with Meyer Shank Racing, Jack Harvey’s departure and move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate. However, Harvey's and RLL's combined strengths could prove to be a winning combination - if they get the balance right

IndyCar
Oct 17, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Plus

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Saturday 16 October marks the 10th anniversary of Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Plus

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong junior career and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star Plus

Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star

Newly-crowned IndyCar champion Alex Palou has been lauded as a complete driver and veteran-like in only his second season. The 24-year-old is still in the early days of his career, but the parallels are there for all to see with his six-time champion Chip Ganassi Racing team-mate who has been CGR's team leader since 2014

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Plus

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets is now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.