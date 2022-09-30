IndyCar racer Daly to make NASCAR Cup debut at Charlotte Roval

Daly, who just completed his third consecutive full-time season in IndyCar, will compete in the Cup race on 9 October at the Charlotte Roval - driving the #50 Chevrolet for The Money Team.

The Money Team, co-owned by boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and William Auchmoody, made its debut this season at the Daytona 500. The team has entered three races so far this season, all with driver Kaz Grala.

Daly, 30, has one career start in NASCAR’s Xfinity Series and two in Trucks, with his most recent start in 2021.

“Making my Cup Series debut has been a dream of mine. I grew up in the open wheel racing world, but have always been a NASCAR fan,” Daly said.

“This is an incredible opportunity and I wouldn’t be here without the generous support of BitNile.

“Everyone who has supported me in the IndyCar Series is now giving me an opportunity to expand my horizons in the Cup Series. I can’t wait to race against all of the incredible drivers in the field.”

Daly, who won the 2010 Star Mazda and 2012 MRF Challenge championships, finished a career-best sixth in this season’s Indianapolis 500. He ended up 17th in the series standings.

He will remain with Ed Carpenter Racing for a second consecutive full season in 2023, having secured last year's best result of fifth at the first of two races at the Indianapolis GP course.

“We’ve come a long way in a short amount of time and I know that the future is very bright for us. With hard work and dedication, we're going to continue to climb the ladder in this sport,” Mayweather said.

“This is an exciting step and I can't wait to see what’s next.”

Bowman to miss Talladega Cup race with concussion

Alex Bowman is now the second NASCAR Cup Series driver this season to miss a race with concussion-like symptoms.

In a statement, Hendrick Motorsports on Thursday afternoon announced Bowman would sit out Sunday’s playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway “after experiencing concussion-like symptoms following an accident in the 25 September event at Texas Motor Speedway.”

The HMS statement said Bowman, 29, was evaluated by doctors Thursday in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Bowman joins Kurt Busch as the second driver sidelined from competition this season due to a concussion. Busch was injured in a wreck during qualifying July 23 at Pocono Raceway and has yet to return to action.

Bowman spun and hit the wall at Turn 4 on lap 97 of 334 in Sunday’s race at Texas. After repairs were made to his #48 Chevrolet on pit road, he returned to the track, completed the race and finished 29th.

Hendrick said that leading Xfinity Series title contender Noah Gragson will fill in for Bowman in this weekend’s race. Gragson, who has won a series record-tying four straight races, won the Xfinity Series race at the track in April.

Entering this weekend’s race, Bowman was already last among the 12 remaining playoff drivers in points and in danger of elimination. Only next weekend’s race on the Charlotte Roval remains in the second round.