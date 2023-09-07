Subscribe
Previous / Juri Vips relishes second chance with “awesome” IndyCar debut Next / Palou: Lack of F1 guarantee at my age played part in McLaren IndyCar U-turn
IndyCar / Laguna Seca News

Armstrong extends Ganassi IndyCar deal, goes full-time from 2024

Chip Ganassi Racing has announced a multi-year IndyCar contract extension with Marcus Armstrong, adding ovals to his programme as the Kiwi becomes a full-time driver from 2024.

By:
#11: Marcus Armstrong, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Blair Julian

The 23-year-old sits atop the Rookie of the Year standings despite running a partial campaign that has consisted solely of road and street circuits. He has recorded three top-eight results in 11 IndyCar starts.

A former member of Ferrari's Driver Academy, Armstrong arrived in IndyCar after three years in Formula 2, winning four races and scoring a further four podiums from 2020-22.

His first taste on an oval will be at Texas Motor Speedway on 13 September.

“I am very proud and excited to continue with Chip Ganassi Racing for next year and beyond,” Armstrong said.

“Together with this very talented and experienced team, I am confident we can compete at the highest level in this championship. I feel very grateful that Chip has given me the time to adapt to IndyCar and has helped me every step of the way in what has been a good season.

“I’ve spent the year learning from a great group of people, including my team-mates and Dario [Franchitti]. I’m very grateful for how much help I’ve received from each team member.

“With a season under my belt, I now want to turn these lessons into results. I will be racing on the ovals for the first time next year and it’s an exciting challenge that I’m confident I can learn quickly.

“I spent the entire month of May either in the engineering office or in the pit stand this year, trying to familiarise myself with the details of oval racing. It’s a challenge that excites me a lot.”

Marcus Armstrong, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Marcus Armstrong, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

CGR managing director Mike Hull praised Armstrong's “quick adaptation to IndyCar road and street tracks” which he said had proven “he’s ready to be a full-time Chip Ganassi Racing IndyCar driver”.

Hull added: “Winning is integrated into his racing resume. This includes his pursuit of the 2023 IndyCar Rookie of the Year.

“He knows how to win as a team-mate. Next comes ovals at the highest global level.

“We look forward to a long-term relationship driven by growth and opportunity in the NTT IndyCar Series with Marcus.”

Ganassi has signed Linus Lundqvist after his impressive cameo appearances with Meyer Shank Racing subbing for Simon Pagenaud, with fellow Swede Marcus Ericsson departing for the newly rebranded Andretti Global squad.

The four-car lineup will be completed by Scott Dixon and Alex Palou, who has U-turned from a planned switch to Arrow McLaren.

shares
comments

Juri Vips relishes second chance with “awesome” IndyCar debut

Palou: Lack of F1 guarantee at my age played part in McLaren IndyCar U-turn
More
Joey Barnes
Malukas completes Arrow McLaren IndyCar 2024 driver line-up

Malukas completes Arrow McLaren IndyCar 2024 driver line-up

IndyCar
Laguna Seca

Malukas completes Arrow McLaren IndyCar 2024 driver line-up Malukas completes Arrow McLaren IndyCar 2024 driver line-up

Juri Vips relishes second chance with “awesome” IndyCar debut

Juri Vips relishes second chance with “awesome” IndyCar debut

IndyCar
Portland

Juri Vips relishes second chance with “awesome” IndyCar debut Juri Vips relishes second chance with “awesome” IndyCar debut

Rahal rues lost IndyCar shot from Portland pole: “Wrong place, wrong time”

Rahal rues lost IndyCar shot from Portland pole: “Wrong place, wrong time”

IndyCar
Portland

Rahal rues lost IndyCar shot from Portland pole: “Wrong place, wrong time” Rahal rues lost IndyCar shot from Portland pole: “Wrong place, wrong time”

More
Marcus Armstrong
Armstrong targets full-time Ganassi IndyCar ride in 2024

Armstrong targets full-time Ganassi IndyCar ride in 2024

IndyCar
Nashville

Armstrong targets full-time Ganassi IndyCar ride in 2024 Armstrong targets full-time Ganassi IndyCar ride in 2024

Palou had no radio comms for “sketchy” last lap IndyCar near miss

Palou had no radio comms for “sketchy” last lap IndyCar near miss

IndyCar
Road America

Palou had no radio comms for “sketchy” last lap IndyCar near miss Palou had no radio comms for “sketchy” last lap IndyCar near miss

How an F2 enigma hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1

How an F2 enigma hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1

Plus
Plus
FIA F2

How an F2 enigma hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1 How an F2 enigma hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1

Chip Ganassi Racing More
Chip Ganassi Racing
Palou: Lack of F1 guarantee at my age played part in McLaren IndyCar U-turn

Palou: Lack of F1 guarantee at my age played part in McLaren IndyCar U-turn

Formula 1

Palou: Lack of F1 guarantee at my age played part in McLaren IndyCar U-turn Palou: Lack of F1 guarantee at my age played part in McLaren IndyCar U-turn

Dixon frustrated by IndyCar race control calls as title bid comes up short

Dixon frustrated by IndyCar race control calls as title bid comes up short

IndyCar
Portland

Dixon frustrated by IndyCar race control calls as title bid comes up short Dixon frustrated by IndyCar race control calls as title bid comes up short

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Plus
Plus
IndyCar

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Latest news

How WRC drivers are preparing to enter the Acropolis unknown

How WRC drivers are preparing to enter the Acropolis unknown

WRC WRC
Rally Greece

How WRC drivers are preparing to enter the Acropolis unknown How WRC drivers are preparing to enter the Acropolis unknown

Malukas completes Arrow McLaren IndyCar 2024 driver line-up

Malukas completes Arrow McLaren IndyCar 2024 driver line-up

INDY IndyCar
Laguna Seca

Malukas completes Arrow McLaren IndyCar 2024 driver line-up Malukas completes Arrow McLaren IndyCar 2024 driver line-up

M-Sport “very sorry” for Loubet’s early WRC Acropolis Rally exit

M-Sport “very sorry” for Loubet’s early WRC Acropolis Rally exit

WRC WRC
Rally Greece

M-Sport “very sorry” for Loubet’s early WRC Acropolis Rally exit M-Sport “very sorry” for Loubet’s early WRC Acropolis Rally exit

Button praises Verstappen F1 quality that cancels weak team-mate argument

Button praises Verstappen F1 quality that cancels weak team-mate argument

F1 Formula 1

Button praises Verstappen F1 quality that cancels weak team-mate argument Button praises Verstappen F1 quality that cancels weak team-mate argument

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe