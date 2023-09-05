Andretti Autosport rebrands entire operation to Andretti Global
Andretti Autosport, the American-based motorsports organisation that races across the world in multiple championships, is to be rebranded Andretti Global for 2024.
The company, which is owned by former racing star Michael Andretti and Dan Towriss, the CEO and president of financial services company Group 1001, is making the move as it bids to join the Formula 1 grid in future in partnership with General Motors.
Andretti’s team currently operates in eight motorsports platforms, racing across six continents. A decision on its future F1 entry is expected from the FIA imminently.
The team stated that the rebranding exercise to the new Andretti Global name ‘will unite all aspects of the organisation under a single identity, more closely aligning with the team’s already-established legacy’.
The current Andretti Autosport shield will be replaced with the Andretti Global logo.
Andretti Global logo
Photo by: Andretti Autosport
Andretti Autosport is active in the IndyCar Series, Indy NXT and IMSA SportsCar Championship in its native US, as well as running entries in Formula E and Extreme E. It also has a stake in Australian Supercars and Super 2 outfit Walkinshaw Andretti United and operates in Mexico's Super Copa series.
“I’m proud of what Andretti Autosport has accomplished over the years, and all the memories that have come with so many special moments,” said Andretti. “Just as proud as I am of our past, I’m equally excited about our future.
“As we continue to expand and build a global racing institution, our goal is to be engrained in the culture of our fans, teams and partners. This rebrand is a major milestone in our team’s journey, but we are only getting started.
“We are determined to achieve success and confident that there are big things in store for Andretti Global.”
Towriss added: “The words Andretti and motorsports are synonymous, and I’m impressed and excited by the worldwide fanbase and reach of the Andretti name. I’m proud to be working with Michael and his team to build that name and legacy into an even stronger brand that reflects our ambitions and values.
“We are committed to excellence, and I believe our work will benefit our fans and partners around the globe.”
Andretti’s Formula E squad will be the first to race under the Andretti Global banner, as the reigning drivers’ world champion team kicks off season 10 in January next year.
Rosenqvist joins Meyer Shank Racing for 2024 IndyCar season, Pagenaud departs
Rahal rues lost IndyCar shot from Portland pole: “Wrong place, wrong time”
Grosjean tipped for IndyCar reunion with Dale Coyne Racing in 2024
Grosjean tipped for IndyCar reunion with Dale Coyne Racing in 2024 Grosjean tipped for IndyCar reunion with Dale Coyne Racing in 2024
Herta shines despite brutal Portland IndyCar qualifying for Andretti
Herta shines despite brutal Portland IndyCar qualifying for Andretti Herta shines despite brutal Portland IndyCar qualifying for Andretti
Herta angry at IndyCar team-mate Grosjean hampering Nashville front-row bid
Herta angry at IndyCar team-mate Grosjean hampering Nashville front-row bid Herta angry at IndyCar team-mate Grosjean hampering Nashville front-row bid
Latest news
Juri Vips relishes second chance with “awesome” IndyCar debut
Juri Vips relishes second chance with “awesome” IndyCar debut Juri Vips relishes second chance with “awesome” IndyCar debut
Torrential rain forces WRC Acropolis Rally shakedown cancellation
Torrential rain forces WRC Acropolis Rally shakedown cancellation Torrential rain forces WRC Acropolis Rally shakedown cancellation
F1's current cars getting as hard to follow as in 2020/2021, lament drivers
F1's current cars getting as hard to follow as in 2020/2021, lament drivers F1's current cars getting as hard to follow as in 2020/2021, lament drivers
Who could Red Bull sign to replace Perez in F1 2025?
Who could Red Bull sign to replace Perez in F1 2025? Who could Red Bull sign to replace Perez in F1 2025?
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.