Subscribe
Previous / Rosenqvist joins Meyer Shank Racing for 2024 IndyCar season, Pagenaud departs Next / Rahal rues lost IndyCar shot from Portland pole: “Wrong place, wrong time”
IndyCar News

Andretti Autosport rebrands entire operation to Andretti Global

Andretti Autosport, the American-based motorsports organisation that races across the world in multiple championships, is to be rebranded Andretti Global for 2024.

Charles Bradley
By:
Andretti Global logo

The company, which is owned by former racing star Michael Andretti and Dan Towriss, the CEO and president of financial services company Group 1001, is making the move as it bids to join the Formula 1 grid in future in partnership with General Motors.

Andretti’s team currently operates in eight motorsports platforms, racing across six continents. A decision on its future F1 entry is expected from the FIA imminently.

The team stated that the rebranding exercise to the new Andretti Global name ‘will unite all aspects of the organisation under a single identity, more closely aligning with the team’s already-established legacy’.

The current Andretti Autosport shield will be replaced with the Andretti Global logo.

Andretti Global logo

Andretti Global logo

Photo by: Andretti Autosport

Andretti Autosport is active in the IndyCar Series, Indy NXT and IMSA SportsCar Championship in its native US, as well as running entries in Formula E and Extreme E. It also has a stake in Australian Supercars and Super 2 outfit Walkinshaw Andretti United and operates in Mexico's Super Copa series.

“I’m proud of what Andretti Autosport has accomplished over the years, and all the memories that have come with so many special moments,” said Andretti. “Just as proud as I am of our past, I’m equally excited about our future.

“As we continue to expand and build a global racing institution, our goal is to be engrained in the culture of our fans, teams and partners. This rebrand is a major milestone in our team’s journey, but we are only getting started.

“We are determined to achieve success and confident that there are big things in store for Andretti Global.”

Towriss added: “The words Andretti and motorsports are synonymous, and I’m impressed and excited by the worldwide fanbase and reach of the Andretti name. I’m proud to be working with Michael and his team to build that name and legacy into an even stronger brand that reflects our ambitions and values.

“We are committed to excellence, and I believe our work will benefit our fans and partners around the globe.”

Andretti’s Formula E squad will be the first to race under the Andretti Global banner, as the reigning drivers’ world champion team kicks off season 10 in January next year.

shares
comments

Rosenqvist joins Meyer Shank Racing for 2024 IndyCar season, Pagenaud departs

Rahal rues lost IndyCar shot from Portland pole: “Wrong place, wrong time”
Charles Bradley More
Charles Bradley
Ganassi confirms two-time IndyCar champion Palou will “be in our car” in 2024

Ganassi confirms two-time IndyCar champion Palou will “be in our car” in 2024

IndyCar
Portland

Ganassi confirms two-time IndyCar champion Palou will “be in our car” in 2024 Ganassi confirms two-time IndyCar champion Palou will “be in our car” in 2024

IndyCar Portland: Palou wins to be crowned 2023 champion

IndyCar Portland: Palou wins to be crowned 2023 champion

IndyCar
Portland

IndyCar Portland: Palou wins to be crowned 2023 champion IndyCar Portland: Palou wins to be crowned 2023 champion

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Andretti Autosport More
Andretti Autosport
Grosjean tipped for IndyCar reunion with Dale Coyne Racing in 2024

Grosjean tipped for IndyCar reunion with Dale Coyne Racing in 2024

IndyCar

Grosjean tipped for IndyCar reunion with Dale Coyne Racing in 2024 Grosjean tipped for IndyCar reunion with Dale Coyne Racing in 2024

Herta shines despite brutal Portland IndyCar qualifying for Andretti

Herta shines despite brutal Portland IndyCar qualifying for Andretti

IndyCar
Portland

Herta shines despite brutal Portland IndyCar qualifying for Andretti Herta shines despite brutal Portland IndyCar qualifying for Andretti

Herta angry at IndyCar team-mate Grosjean hampering Nashville front-row bid

Herta angry at IndyCar team-mate Grosjean hampering Nashville front-row bid

IndyCar
Nashville

Herta angry at IndyCar team-mate Grosjean hampering Nashville front-row bid Herta angry at IndyCar team-mate Grosjean hampering Nashville front-row bid

Latest news

Juri Vips relishes second chance with “awesome” IndyCar debut

Juri Vips relishes second chance with “awesome” IndyCar debut

INDY IndyCar
Portland

Juri Vips relishes second chance with “awesome” IndyCar debut Juri Vips relishes second chance with “awesome” IndyCar debut

Torrential rain forces WRC Acropolis Rally shakedown cancellation

Torrential rain forces WRC Acropolis Rally shakedown cancellation

WRC WRC
Rally Greece

Torrential rain forces WRC Acropolis Rally shakedown cancellation Torrential rain forces WRC Acropolis Rally shakedown cancellation

F1's current cars getting as hard to follow as in 2020/2021, lament drivers

F1's current cars getting as hard to follow as in 2020/2021, lament drivers

F1 Formula 1

F1's current cars getting as hard to follow as in 2020/2021, lament drivers F1's current cars getting as hard to follow as in 2020/2021, lament drivers

Who could Red Bull sign to replace Perez in F1 2025?

Who could Red Bull sign to replace Perez in F1 2025?

F1 Formula 1

Who could Red Bull sign to replace Perez in F1 2025? Who could Red Bull sign to replace Perez in F1 2025?

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe