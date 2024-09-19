Meyer Shank Racing signs Armstrong for 2025 IndyCar season

Meyer Shank Racing has signed Marcus Armstrong from Chip Ganassi Racing to join its IndyCar team in 2025.

The 24-year-old New Zealander will drive the team’s #66 Honda-powered entry, alongside fellow ex-Ganassi driver Felix Rosenqvist, who recently signed a multi-year extension to remain with MSR.

Armstrong will replace David Malukas, who has signed a multi-year deal to join AJ Foyt Racing from next season, after spending the past two seasons with the Ganassi team that MSR will have a technical alliance with starting next year.

“I’m very proud to be joining Meyer Shank Racing in 2025,” said Armstrong, who finished 14th in the 2024 standings.

“I had a great feeling when I met both Mike Shank and Jim Meyer, their passion for performance and meticulous work ethic was obvious from our first conversation and I want to thank them both for this opportunity.

“I’m looking forward to getting to know everyone at MSR over the off-season with the goal of hitting the ground running at the first race of the season in St Pete.



“This year I got closer to where I want to be performance wise, including oval racing for the first time and I’m looking forward to continuing to push up the order with MSR.

“We want to be at the front, fighting for wins and I believe we have the recipe to do it.”

David Malukas, Meyer Shank Racing Honda Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

The 2024 season marked Armstrong’s first full-time campaign in North America’s premier open-wheel championship, scoring three top five finishes that included his maiden podium at Detroit.

He also won 2023 rookie honours despite running a partial season, claiming five top 10s in just 12 starts.

“We’re very excited to welcome Marcus onboard,” said Shank. “He’s really shown a lot of growth and consistency in his first two years in IndyCar, which is really difficult to do.

“This series is probably one of the most competitive series out there and he has proven himself to be a real contender. We are going to do everything we can to give him the car and the tools to produce results next year.”

MSR started the year with Rosenqvist joined by Tom Blomqvist, but the team parted company with the Briton after his first lap crash in the Indianapolis 500.

Helio Castroneves took over for the next two races at Detroit and Road America before Malukas, who had been dropped from his drive at Arrow McLaren following a pre-season wrist injury, saw out the season.